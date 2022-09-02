Read full article on original website
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel Eisenberg
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned VillageTravel MavenMountainside, NJ
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Popular Hudson Valley Record Shop Hosting Grand Re-Opening
A popular Hudson Valley record shop is set to host a special grand re-opening event. There are some great record shops throughout the Hudson Valley area that I have frequented over the years whether I'm looking for some new music from some favorite artists or just looking to build up my record collection. Living in the City of Poughkeepsie, we are lucky to have Darkside Records nearby. When I'm across the river, it's over to Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY to see Steve Keeler at his shop that is celebrating 36 years in the Hudson Valley.
6 Best Jamaican Restaurants in Newburgh, New York To Try
God, I love fair season! Not just is it a time to enjoy rides, games, music, comedy and races, it is also the best place to enjoy all types of foods. They have food trucks for just about anything. Growing up, my favorites, naturally, were the pizza trucks and ice cream trucks. As I got older, I started broadening my horizons and trying the variety of savory meals available.
Shawn Wayans Playing Four Shows in the Hudson Valley
Shawn Wayans has added some new dates to his tour and he is making a stop in the Hudson Valley for a couple of days. If you're a '90s kid like I am there is a comedy family you are all too familiar war. The Wayans brothers were comedy giants and the siblings ruled the entire decade and even up up until the early 2000's.
4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Leaves Hudson Valley Party City Warehouse
Four people were killed and eight others injured after a van left a Hudson Valley Party City. Three of the dead work in the Hudson Valley. 4 Dead After Van Leaves "Upstate New York," Heading To New York City. All of the injured were inside a shuttle van that flipped...
Could It Snow Before Halloween in New York?
It has happened and it actually happened not too many years ago. I am sure you can all remember back to the snowstorm we got in the Fall of 2011 right before Halloween. If I am not mistaken I believe it happened in 2012 as well. Snow before Thanksgiving can...
Box of Reptiles Delivered to Wrong Home in Lower Hudson Valley
With more and more people shopping from home, sometimes mistakes can happen. We've all received a wrong delivery or two. But usually, we're talking about an Amazon mix-up, or maybe your grocery order missing some key items. Sometimes your package is stolen by pirates. However, when something that's actually alive and breathing gets shipped to your doorstep by mistake, then that's going to cause a bit of a stir.
Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!
Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
5 Reasons to Volunteer at the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival
They say to save the best for last, and as summer winds down, the Hudson Valley is setting their eyes on Riverfront park. The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is back in Beacon on September 17th, and the best way to enjoy it is to be a volunteer!. Beautiful weather,...
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
Your Hudson Valley Labor Day Weekend Forecast
Friday morning started off quite cool and gave some in the Hudson Valley a taste of some early Fall weather. But forecasters say that the warmer weather will return as we enter the long weekend. Could we see a chance for thunderstorms and much-needed rain?. The summer of 2022 has...
Is New York One of America’s Hardest Working States?
Americans put in a lot of work hours every year. In fact, the World Economic Fund says that we average 1,791 hours of work per year. But if you want to look at where the hardest Americans live, you have to factor in a lot of data. WalletHub has put together a study on America's hardest working states, and New York's rank may surprise some.
SP: Albany Man Arrested For Bus Assault in Newburgh on Thruway
An Albany man is facing attempted murder charges following reports of a stabbing on a bus that caused traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. Last Friday, August 26, a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence
A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement
Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
Plaque Commemorating the KKK Found on Hudson Valley Campus
A commemoration of white supremacy has been found hiding in plain sight on a prestigious Hudson Valley campus. The shocking discovery was uncovered during an audit of memorials and statues. While the school claims there's a good reason for the memorial, images of a plaque depicting a hooded man holding a shotgun over the words "Ku Klux Klan" has many people horrified.
Guilty Plea in July Newburgh Shots Fired/Gun Possession Case
Two co-defendants, ages 22 and 23, have pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and face state prison sentences related to an incident that took place in Newburgh 4th of July weekend. An announcement from the District Attorney's office on Thursday September 1, 2022, outlined the charges and investigation.
