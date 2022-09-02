Man jailed after allegedly robbing Hartsville Refuel store twice, warrants show

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police have arrested and charged a man who allegedly used a shotgun to demand money from a convenience store clerk in a recent robbery.

The clerk also told police that the suspect was the same person who also robbed the store several weeks earlier, according to a police report and arrest warrant obtained by News13.

Derrick J. George was booked into the W. Glenn Cambell Detention Center on Thursday in connection with the most recent robbery at the Refuel store at 1002 N. 5th St., according to Hartsville police and online jail records. As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, he was still in jail.

According to the police report, an employee told police that George used a shotgun to demand money from the cash register. The clerk gave the man $123 before he ran out of the store toward E. Lake Drive.

The clerk also told police that the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a white lining and blue jeans, and that he had robbed the store several weeks earlier, according to the report. Police later found a hoodie and a glove in a yard on Ridgecrest Drive.

Police called in a K9 to track the suspect using the scent from the hoodie and also used security video in their investigation.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.