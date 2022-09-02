Building a strong & equitable COVID recovery: one year out, Buncombe’s ARPA funding is making a difference

Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe COVID-19 community update today at 3 p.m.
Buncombe County Public Health Director, Stacie Saunders, will be providing a COVID-19 Community Update during the Buncombe County Commissioners’ briefing on Tuesday, September 6th at 3:00 p.m. Watch this update via Facebook Live in English @Buncombegov or in Spanish @BCHHS. The comments section is here to provide a platform...
Mountain Xpress
Dogwood Health Trust annual community meeting set for Oct. 6
The Board and Staff of Dogwood Health Trust invite you to attend the 2022 Annual Community Meeting on Thursday, October 6th from 1:30 – 3:00 pm at Blue Ridge Community College and online. We are pleased to announce that David Dodson, senior fellow and former president of MDC and...
Mountain Xpress
Pack Library hosts State Archives regional workshop, Sept. 23
As the United States nears its 250th year, North Carolina is preparing to commemorate this important historical marker. Buncombe County Special Collections is proud to partner with the State Historic Records Advisory Board on a free workshop that will focus on working with community members to preserve Buncombe County’s stories and narratives of our collective past, present, and future.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Public Libraries modify Thursday hours starting Sept. 22
In order to provide more regular and consistent hours, Buncombe County Public Libraries will be adjusting operating hours on Thursdays starting the week of Sept. 19. All libraries will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursdays, rather than the previous schedule of 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with the goal to reduce unscheduled library closures.
Mountain Xpress
Caregiving advice from the local pros
Buncombe County is expecting a large increase in its elderly population in the coming decades. The need for more caregivers will increase with the rise of the aging population. According to a report by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division on Aging and Adult Services, the county...
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: New housing proposed for Elk Mountain ridgeline in Woodfin
Six years after a 196-unit development on the Elk Mountain ridgeline in Woodfin was abandoned following public dissent, a new project on the same site will likely come before the Woodfin planning board Tuesday, Oct. 4. Atlanta-based HS Robinhood Owner LLC seeks to construct seven buildings containing up to 110...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Yes on bond referendums
I encourage everyone to support the land conservation and housing bond referendums [“Bonds on the Ballot: $70M for Land Conservation, Affordable Housing Up to Buncombe Voters,” Aug. 17, Xpress]. I thought Asheville Parks & Recreation did a good job with its last bond money. Look at the parks...
Mountain Xpress
Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Oct. 8
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Buncombe County and surrounding arearesidents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Asheville. The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to...
Mountain Xpress
How citizen resistance derailed plan to dam the French Broad
Today, visitors to Asheville’s Wilma Dykeman Greenway encounter a cheerful parade of runners, bikers and dog walkers; parents pushing strollers; and couples ambling hand in hand. But just imagine if, instead, this area consisted of a 10-foot-tall, 1.4-mile-long earth-and-concrete levee. That was the Tennessee Valley Authority’s plan for Asheville’s riverfront when I first saw it, back in 1967.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Pay teachers what they’re truly worth
If Asheville and Buncombe County are to maintain a vibrant and growing economy with a stable workforce, it is essential that the Asheville City Schools system and the Buncombe County Schools system rank in the top 10% in performance measures in school districts in the state of North Carolina. The...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: You could be a voice for a child
If you have several hours a month, you could have a big impact on the life of a child as a volunteer for the guardian ad litem program. A GAL advocate is a trained community volunteer who is appointed, along with a guardian ad litem attorney, by a District Court judge to investigate and determine the needs of abused and neglected children petitioned into the court system by the Department of Social Services.
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Village Art & Craft Fair marks 50th anniversary
The late John Cram, an Asheville entrepreneur and gallery owner, started the Village Art & Craft Fair in 1972 with two simple goals: to bring business into Biltmore Village and to create a place for local artists to showcase their work. Five decades later, his vision is still going strong.
Mountain Xpress
Carolina Mountains Literary Festival returns to Burnsville
What comes to author David Joy’s mind when he hears the phrase “Southern literature”? Plenty. “As far as literary traditions go, there are very few places or regions in the world that can lay claim to anything even remotely close to the literature of the American South over the last 150 years,” says the Jackson County-based writer. “Whether that be those historic figures like [William] Faulkner and [Flannery] O’Connor and [Eudora] Welty, or the writers I cut my teeth on, like Larry Brown and William Gay, Harry Crews, Barry Hannah [and] Ron Rash. I think as writers we’re always following in the footsteps of those who’ve come before us, and in the case of the American South, those footsteps were made by some very large boots.”
Mountain Xpress
College Street roundabout closures starting Sept. 11
The Public Works Stormwater Division will replace a storm drain pipe on College Street that will require the closure of the College Street roundabout beginning on the evening of Sunday, September 11. The work will take place primarily between 7:00 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. for minimal traffic disturbance and will last approximately 4 nights. There will be a detour plan in place and signs will be posted in the area for this closure.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Abortion ban violates religious rights
Throughout the USA, and especially in diverse Asheville, freedom of religion is a constitutionally protected right. Western North Carolina has synagogues, churches and various spiritual communities. We are truly a community that honors enlightenment in any form. Different religions have different understandings of when life begins. In Judaism, life begins at breath, not at conception. The fetus is a potential life that never takes precedence over the life of the pregnant person. For that reason, it is imperative that we make sure abortion stays safe and accessible for everyone.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: HarvestFest debuts, benefiting ASAP
Designating an event “the first annual” before it even makes its debut conveys a sense of optimism and purpose. Arica Haro, who manages events at Olivette Riverside Community and Farm, readily confirms that planners of the first annual HarvestFest, taking place Sunday, Sept. 11, are committed to its sustainability. “We are super dedicated to it, so there will be next annuals,” she says.
Mountain Xpress
APD seeking public assistance in early morning weekend shooting
Asheville Police Department Detectives are investigating an early-morning shooting over the weekend in a west Asheville neighborhood that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. APD Patrol Officers were called to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning to investigate a reported gunshot wound. When Officers...
