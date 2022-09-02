Building a strong & equitable COVID recovery: one year out, Buncombe’s ARPA funding is making a difference

What comes to author David Joy’s mind when he hears the phrase “Southern literature”? Plenty. “As far as literary traditions go, there are very few places or regions in the world that can lay claim to anything even remotely close to the literature of the American South over the last 150 years,” says the Jackson County-based writer. “Whether that be those historic figures like [William] Faulkner and [Flannery] O’Connor and [Eudora] Welty, or the writers I cut my teeth on, like Larry Brown and William Gay, Harry Crews, Barry Hannah [and] Ron Rash. I think as writers we’re always following in the footsteps of those who’ve come before us, and in the case of the American South, those footsteps were made by some very large boots.”

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO