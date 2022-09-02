Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Update Given to BV Supervisors
An Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation update was given at the Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors meeting this (Tues) morning. Corridor President and CEO Shannon Landauer said the state, as well as Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority, are taking different approaches with housing studies and how they're implemented and used for tax credit applications...(audio clip below :26 )
kiwaradio.com
Cause Of Friday Fire Call To Ocheyedan Elevator Under Investigation
Ocheyedan, Iowa– A fire at the Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Ocheyedan on Friday, September 2, 2022 is under investigation. According to Ocheyedan Fire Chief Dan Hartwig, at about 4:35 p.m., the Ocheyedan Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the elevator in Ocheyedan. The chief...
kiwaradio.com
Sanborn Firefighters Called To Fire In Wall
Sanborn, Iowa– The Sanborn Fire Department was called out on Saturday, September 3, 2022, for the report of fire in a wall of a home. According to Sanborn Fire Chief Chad Lyman, at about 9:15 a.m., the Sanborn Fire Department was called to 801 Summit Street in northwest Sanborn.
stormlakeradio.com
Bart Sandgren, 59, of Storm Lake
Bart Sandgren, age 59, of Storm Lake, Iowa died on September 2, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will take place Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 5-7:00...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
agupdate.com
Planning ahead: Big things in store for Clay County Fair
This year’s Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, may see some challenges in obtaining fair help and with the current economy and high gas prices, but Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons feels signs are pointing to a normal fair. “Historically, high gas prices are good for fairs. People...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Volleyball Results From Algona Classic 9-3-22
The Storm Lake volleyball team played five matches Satruday at the Algona volleyball classic. The Tornadoes lost to Sioux Center 21-5 and 21-10. They lost their match to Lake Mills 21-9 and 21-8. They would go three sets with E-L-C winning the first set 21-18, losing the second set 21-15 and then dropping a close 3rd set 16-14.
stormlakeradio.com
BV Supervisors Approve Courthouse Voting Location Change for Upcoming Elections
The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors this (Tues) morning approved requests by Election Deputy Karla Ahrendsen to change the voting location in the courthouse for the upcoming elections. Voting will be conducted in the supervisor's meeting room rather than the downstairs public meeting room for both the Early Elementary...
stormlakeradio.com
Phillip Dukes, 84, of Diagonal, Iowa, formerly of Marathon
Funeral services for Phillip Dukes, age 84 of Diagonal Iowa formerly of Marathon Iowa will be Friday, September 9th at 10:30am at the United Church of Diagonal in Diagonal, Iowa. Visitations will be held 4-6pm Wednesday at the Marathon Community Center, and 4-6 Thursday at the United church of Diagonal.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center business buys old hospital site
SIOUX CENTER—The former Sioux Center Health hospital site will be the new home of Kroese & Kroese PC next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Monday meeting approved the $645,162 sale of the city-owned lot on the 600 block of South Main Avenue/Highway 75 to RMK Properties.
Radio Iowa
With humble beginnings in Ames, snack goes national in Walmarts
A small company that makes tasty treats was launched in an Iowa State University dorm room, and it will soon have its products on the shelves of a major national retail chain. Le Mars native Jarod Steffes, one of the co-founders of Muddy Bites, describes his simple idea that quickly morphed into an expanding business, offering the nummy nibbles in milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate.
Sioux City Journal
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center veteran thankful for service
This is the first in a series of articles on Sioux Center veterans who were on one of the three Midwest Honor Flights this fall. SIOUX CENTER—Rubbed on a slip of paper in Fred Sick’s home is the name “Frederick A Holst.”. “My cousin and I, we...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man arrested for OWI and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 21-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Cristian Rafael...
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland Labor Day Celebration is here
SUTHERLAND—Sutherland’s most rocking three-day weekend of the year has arrived. The first day of the city’s Labor Day Celebration will culminate in Sutherslam, a hard rock show starting at 8 p.m. today (Saturday, Sept. 3) at Sweeney’s Clubhouse. The event opens at 7 p.m. Tickets cost...
iowapublicradio.org
On Sunday evenings, this rural Iowa bar draws music lovers and musicians from far and wide
Any other day of the week, this place is dead. But, tonight, the tie dye-covered bar is filled with people, crowded around the Grateful Dead memorabilia and the bright bits of neon that bounce off the walls. Ree Irwin and her husband drove in from Sac City to see tonight’s show. They’ve been coming to Byron’s almost every Sunday for more than a decade.
Updated: Federal Agents Raid Five Denison Area Homes and Businesses in Guns Probe
(Denison, IA) — The F-B-I and the A-T-F served search warrants at five locations across west-central Iowa in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged federal firearm law violations. On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home of Brad Wendt of Denison, his gun stores in Denison and Anita, a rural property in Manning, and a location in downtown Adair where Wendt also serves as chief of police. Federal officials have not released any further details and indicated the warrants are part of an extensive ongoing investigation.
nwestiowa.com
Two teens hurt in rollover near Sanborn
SANBORN—Two teenagers received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, south of Sanborn. Seventeen-year-old Willie Leon Conley Jr. of Paullina was driving west on 340th Street when he drove through a mud hole on the Level B road and lost control of his 2007 Kia Spectra, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Two women arrested for meth in Sheldon
SHELDON—Two women were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sheldon. The arrests of 49-year-old Mary Lois Smith of Holdingford, MN, and 38-year-old Amber Dawn Berger of Sheldon stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Ford Focus on East Third Street, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
