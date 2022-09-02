ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A place to dream: Mississippi kids who routinely sleep on floor at home given brand new beds to call their own

By Oxford Eagle staff
 3 days ago
Submitted photo

Fifty Oxford-area children who routinely sleep on the floor, with others, or in makeshift arrangements now have beds to call their own, thanks to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program in partnership with Ole Miss Athletics.

Believing they were coming to the Ole Miss campus to work out with players and coaches of the school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, the children from Tunica County, Boys & Girls Club of Oxford and CASA Mississippi were ultimately surprised with news they’ll soon have brand-new beds to call their own.

“Every child deserves the benefits that come with a good night’s sleep,” says Mackenzie Duffy, community and partnership specialist with Ashley. “But most of all, children deserve the chance to dream – and dream big.”

In the coming weeks, Ashley will deliver a twin mattress, bed frame, bedding and pillow to each of the 50 youngsters.

Every year, the national home furnishings retailer donates a portion of its mattress sales to its Hope To Dream program. Since the program’s inception in 2010, Hope to Dream has gifted over 125,000 children in North America with twin beds for a better night’s sleep. To nominate a child for a new Home to Dream bed, go to www.ahopetodream.com.

This marks the first time Ashley has partnered with Ole Miss Athletics to give the gift of sleep to children in need. The retailer plans to open an Oxford location later this year.

