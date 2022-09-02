Read full article on original website
Related
This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun
Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
You Can Get a Campsite For Free at This Indiana Campground, But There’s a Christmas Themed Catch
You can enjoy a free campsite, but there's a Christmas-themed catch!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
Indiana Daily Student
Plans for affordable homes in northwest Bloomington hope to decrease the unhoused population
The Bloomington Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) department announced plans to build new affordable housing units in northwest Bloomington on August 24th. HAND Director John Zody said the department takes three things into account when building affordable housing. This includes housing security, rental housing and home ownership. “For this project,...
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local church celebrates its 200-year anniversary
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rockville United Methodist Church is celebrating its 200-year anniversary. A celebration was held for the special occasion at the church on Sunday. Hundreds of people joined in the big celebration. Pastor Jon Overbey said that it’s hard to put into words just what this milestone means. “The whole congregation is […]
Indiana hotel’s ‘Stranger Things’ suite offers stay in the Upside Down
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If the “Upside Down” sounds like your kind of vacation, then one Indiana hotel has just the package for you. With Halloween approaching and a fifth and final season of Netflix’s wildly popular, ‘80s-centric series “Stranger Things” slated to begin filming in 2023, the folks at Graduate Bloomington hotels have brought the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, to life.
WTHI
"This is the most prolonged staffing concern I've seen in my career..." New law begins to help statewide nursing shortage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The health care field has been sounding the alarm on the need for nurses for quite some time. But, that could change soon thanks to a new Indiana law. Chaunte Wright is just beginning her nursing studies at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute. She's...
The Little Italy Festival returns
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 57th annual Little Italy Festival is taking place this weekend in Clinton. This historic festival highlights the deep Italian heritage that is within the Vermillion County community. From the food, to the music, a piece of Italy is everywhere. Little Italy Festival Board Member Anna Hollowell has been apart of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
35th annual Popcorn Festival gets underway in Casey, Illinois
CASEY, Il (WTHI) - The Labor Day holiday brings events to the Wabash Valley throughout the entire weekend. This year, the popcorn festival in Casey, Illinois is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Casey resident, Kevin Garner, has experienced every single popcorn festival since 1987. "I can't remember the year it started,...
Bloomington water tasting weird as organic compound skyrockets
The City of Bloomington is working on solutions as organic compounds impact the taste of water.
WTHI
Scam Alert: Better Business Bureau warns to look out for "scholarship scams"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For students struggling to pay tuition, a sudden grant or scholarship can look like a dream come true, but it could be bait for a scam. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about scholarship cons. A scammer will claim to...
Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Indiana trooper helps deliver baby while waiting for EMS
An Indiana trooper helped deliver a baby after receiving a call that a woman was in active labor on Wednesday. Around 5:20 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatch received a call that there was a woman in active labor at her residence in French Lick, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
WTHI
'They're not quite old enough to understand, but they've asked for daddy' - fatal crash impacts local family
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Trisha Waggoner lost her little brother John Waggoner on Saturday, August 27th to a car vs. motorcycle crash. "He was 22 when he passed, and he would've been 23 Sunday," his big sister Trisha Waggoner said. The crash was the most recent of what Sheriff...
Update: TH shooting victim dies, search continues
A Special Response team was executing a search warrant in the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. on Monday evening.
Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
Indiana Daily Student
Need plans this Labor Day weekend? Here’s what is going on in Bloomington
Art, music and sports will take center stage as the City of Bloomington celebrates the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend. Browse through the listicle below to see what the city has to offer for those wanting to explore more of Bloomington. 45th Fourth Street Festival of Arts...
WTHR
Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus discovered in Monroe County
The health department said samples of mosquitos tested positive for the virus. Experts suggest people avoid stagnant water to stay safe.
Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
Comments / 1