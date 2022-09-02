Spokane's Habitat for Humanity chapter chooses concrete as the prime material for two new homes

Read full article on original website
Executive director of Carl Maxey Center lost in Puget Sound plane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
Body found near Girl Scouts office in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said they are investigating after a body was found near the Girl Scouts office in west central Spokane on Monday morning. Police told KHQ that they have cleared the scene near North Ash and West Maxwell and are continuing to investigate. The found body is now in custody of the Spokane County Medical Examiner, who will release the identity.
Habitat for Humanity making progress on two energy efficient homes in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - In between the sounds of saws and the cascading of concrete at 6th and Magnolia Friday morning, there was a buzzing feeling in the air. "Good," is how little Trinity McCarthy described it, standing in front of her mom with her sister and brother by her side.
Green Bluff’s local peach orchard sees a large traffic over Labor Day weekend
GREEN BLUFF, Wash.– As millions of people travel during this labor day weekend, some people are coming to Spokane for the peach season. Green Bluff’s U-Pick peaches event has returned this year. However, the season kicked off late compared to the last year’s. “We had a very long drawn-out cold wet spring. What that did is extend our bloom cycle...
Pig Out in the Park breaks record attendance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is a six-day event filled with people, food and entertainment. Bill Burke is the event organizer. He says after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, he didn't know what to expect this year. "I was sold out of food booths...
Spokane Symphony reschedules free concert after air quality caused cancellation
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – The Spokane Symphony will performer it’s free Labor Day Weekend concert at Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, after poor air quality forced organizers to cancel it on Saturday. The symphony’s concert at Comstock Park is still scheduled to...
The Jonah Project works to end human trafficking in the Inland Northwest
The Jonah Project works to end human trafficking in the Inland Northwest. According to the Polaris Project, 25 million people are trafficked world-wide. The Jonah Project said Spokane has become a part of a human trafficking network that includes several cities across the Northwest.
‘Not out of the woods’: Multiple fires rage across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of acres are on fire right now across the Inland Northwest. As firefighters work to put these fires out, the race is on to keep others from starting. The Seven Bays Fire erupted on Sunday night north of Davenport, and people were forced to evacuate. On Monday, fire crews say they’re making good progress on that...
Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County 0% contained; firefighters battling other fires in Washington
A wildfire dubbed the Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County has burned 700 to 800 acres and is 0% contained, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said Monday. The fire started Sunday and is 12 miles northwest of Davenport. Officials said crews have made good progress building a trail...
Seven Bays Fire | burning 700+ acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations in place
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Updates: According to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Seven Bays fire is burning about 700-800 acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations still in place. As of Monday morning, the fired is 0% contained and there are more than 125 fire crews working on the...
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive lane changes lead to confusion for drivers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The driver...
Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained
CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...
3-5 acre fire burning in Colbert, no evacuations at this time
COLBERT, Wash. — A three to five-acre fire is burning near Colbert, Washington. The fire is located just seven miles southeast of Deer Park. The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told us that the fire has high spread potential. There is a ten-person crew with a few engines on scene, ready to extinguish it. There is also a helicopter on the way to provide air support.
Spokane's Pig Out in the Park sees one of its biggest years since its establishment
Spokane's Pig Out in the Park founder, Bill Burke, was anxious to see if this year would bring in the crowds from before. But he was proven wrong, in the best way.
'God bless her': Terminally ill five-year-old girl lands in Spokane to spend her final days at home
SPOKANE, Wash. — A little girl's last wish came true as a jet touched down at Felts Field Friday afternoon. "This whole experience has rocked me to my core. I don't know how else to explain it," Spokane Quaranteam's Rick Clark said. The five-year-old girl we know only as...
Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
Girlfriend of man shot and killed by Spokane police in Hillyard speaks out
SPOKANE, Wash. — The girlfriend of the man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in Hillyard wants people to know her side of what happened. The man's girlfriend, Sarah McLaughlin, says the name of the man shot by Spokane police was Robert Bradley. Sarah says she...
Missing vulnerable 12-year-old girl found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced it located a missing vulnerable 12-year-old girl overnight. The girl was returned home safely, according to SPD. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE...
Spokane veterans therapist writes about his own military experiences
For years, Spokane psychotherapist Carroll McInroe has helped military veterans work through their personal issues. His vocation was inspired by his own military service during the Vietnam era. McInroe didn’t serve in Southeast Asia, but he had his own harrowing military experiences right here in the U.S. and he has written about them in his new book, “Death Came With The Postman.”
Still soaring: Air Force pilot amputee's amazing journey brings her to Cd'A
The red and yellow flaming sunset poured into the palm tree-framed, tepid waters on a warm Florida evening, creating a postcard scene we can only dream about in North Idaho during early spring. Always ready for adventure, Christy Kinsey and a fellow U.S. Air Force rescue pilot couldn’t refuse the...
