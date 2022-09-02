Spokane's Habitat for Humanity chapter chooses concrete as the prime material for two new homes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of acres are on fire right now across the Inland Northwest. As firefighters work to put these fires out, the race is on to keep others from starting. The Seven Bays Fire erupted on Sunday night north of Davenport, and people were forced to evacuate. On Monday, fire crews say they’re making good progress on that...

LINCOLN COUNTY, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO