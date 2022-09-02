ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane's Habitat for Humanity chapter chooses concrete as the prime material for two new homes

By Spokane Public Radio
spokanepublicradio.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Executive director of Carl Maxey Center lost in Puget Sound plane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Body found near Girl Scouts office in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said they are investigating after a body was found near the Girl Scouts office in west central Spokane on Monday morning. Police told KHQ that they have cleared the scene near North Ash and West Maxwell and are continuing to investigate. The found body is now in custody of the Spokane County Medical Examiner, who will release the identity.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Concrete, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
City
Home, WA
KREM2

Pig Out in the Park breaks record attendance

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is a six-day event filled with people, food and entertainment. Bill Burke is the event organizer. He says after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, he didn't know what to expect this year. "I was sold out of food booths...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habitat For Humanity#Linus Realestate
KHQ Right Now

Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained

CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...
CUSICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
News Break
Politics
KREM2

3-5 acre fire burning in Colbert, no evacuations at this time

COLBERT, Wash. — A three to five-acre fire is burning near Colbert, Washington. The fire is located just seven miles southeast of Deer Park. The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told us that the fire has high spread potential. There is a ten-person crew with a few engines on scene, ready to extinguish it. There is also a helicopter on the way to provide air support.
COLBERT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Missing vulnerable 12-year-old girl found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced it located a missing vulnerable 12-year-old girl overnight. The girl was returned home safely, according to SPD. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane veterans therapist writes about his own military experiences

For years, Spokane psychotherapist Carroll McInroe has helped military veterans work through their personal issues. His vocation was inspired by his own military service during the Vietnam era. McInroe didn’t serve in Southeast Asia, but he had his own harrowing military experiences right here in the U.S. and he has written about them in his new book, “Death Came With The Postman.”
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy