ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Part of Saluda Riverwalk closing for maintenance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed for part of the week for maintenance, according to the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department. The Riverwalk will be closed from Wednesday through Friday. The closure is for repairs to concrete damaged by a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Residents weigh in on severe flooding in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. WIS was back out in the county Monday following heavy rain earlier that morning. We met an elderly couple during the heavy rainfall. Mary and Johnny Abrahams have been living in...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands families pay more for Labor Day cookouts amid historic inflation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands families are paying more for their end-of-summer cookouts this year. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that year after year, overall food prices are up more than 11 percent. That represents the largest increase in food prices since 1979. Some Midlands customers...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Cars
City
Columbia, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Parks and Recreation honors the Boyd Foundation with ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Parks & Recreation Foundation continues its tradition of recognizing individuals and organizations whose efforts bring lasting outcomes for the well-being of our city by honoring the Darnell W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation at our annual Legacy Ceremony. The organization aims to highlight the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pillar of Columbia’s game hobby community was robbed over the holiday weekend. Firefly Toys and Games, located on St. Andrews Rd., reported a group of shoplifters had taken a high-end binder of Magic the Gathering cards from an employee-only area on Sept. 1. It is valued at least $10,000. The business said there have been arrests but the binder has yet to be recovered.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Faith Elevated hosts kickball tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local nonprofit and ministry that aims to encourage people at their lowest is hoping to raise money through its inaugural kickball tournament. Officials are calling on the community to help them to do it. Faith Elevated aims to provide support for those diagnosed with illnesses...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Tips#Automobile#Vehicles#Lifehacks
WIS-TV

Heavy rain leaves parts of Orangeburg flooded

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Swansea clerk treasurer subpoenaed. Updated: 7 hours ago. Watch WIS...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Man missing from medical transport found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a missing man has been found safe. Theodor Cooley, 53, was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia. Cooley was found safe and in good condition. He was taken to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

United Way reports $7 million investments in Midlands community organizations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United Way of the Midlands said the organization has invested almost $7 million into the Midlands community in the last year. The funding includes over $2 million in grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. This is in addition to $1.8 million in donor contributions, and $1.4 million in funding to the United Way’s WellPartners Dental and Eye Clinics. The organization said $400,000 went to the United Way’s Midlands Reading Consortium, $400,000 went to Resilient Midlands, and roughly $1 million in Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Cars
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT - Possible scattered storms and cloudy skies for Labor Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Labor Day scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Rain chances will decrease, and temperatures will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday. Beyond Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms become more numerous for the end of the week. In the Tropics, we are watching Danielle and Earl. First Alert Summary.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

WATCH: Columbia announces new homelessness initatives, hiring of ‘czar’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is announcing plans for new homelessness initiatives Tuesday. The conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the City of Columbia Inclement Weather Center. Currently, the city estimates around 250 unsheltered people are experiencing homelessness. Speakers at Tuesday’s announcement include Columbia...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Blythewood Rd. vape store burglary under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it is asking the public for assistance in identifying burglary suspects. On Aug. 28 deputies responded to the 100 block of Blythewood Rd. at the Tobacco and Vape at around 1:30 a.m. They found the back door damaged and items thrown about the store.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road. Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT-Few showers and storms for this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The remainder of the holiday weekend will have a mix of clouds and sun with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms both Sunday and Monday. Better chances for rain comes on Monday. First Alert Headlines:. Sunday will be humid with a mix of clouds and sun....
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy