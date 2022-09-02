COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United Way of the Midlands said the organization has invested almost $7 million into the Midlands community in the last year. The funding includes over $2 million in grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. This is in addition to $1.8 million in donor contributions, and $1.4 million in funding to the United Way’s WellPartners Dental and Eye Clinics. The organization said $400,000 went to the United Way’s Midlands Reading Consortium, $400,000 went to Resilient Midlands, and roughly $1 million in Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO