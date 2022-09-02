ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

nbc15.com

MPD investigating after reports of bomb threat at State St. Target

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers are investigating after store staff at a Target on State Street received a call of an alleged bomb threat Monday evening, prompting them to evacuate the store. Officials arrived at the department store shortly before 7 p.m., and quickly secured the area and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Large police presence in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is still on the run hours after a Sun Prairie stabbing that left one of the two victims fighting for their life. In a Tuesday morning update, a spokesperson for the police department did not offer information on what events may have led to the stabbing but noted that investigators do not believe there is a danger to the community.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is still on the run hours after a stabbing in Sun Prairie that left one of the two victims fighting for their life. In a Tuesday morning update, a spokesperson for the police department did not offer information on what events may have led to the stabbing but noted that investigators do not believe there is a danger to the community.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Stolen In Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Madison police chief details plan to crack down on crime

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is assessing the results of the Summer Strategic Plan, launched months ago, to address several areas of crime rising in the city. Police Chief Shon Barnes says the plan focuses on shots fired, stolen cars, traffic safety, and youth crime. “What’s driving...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of double homicide, rape in Florida has criminal record in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Justin Jones, the 41-year-old man accused of double homicide and rape in Florida has an open felony case in Winnebago County, court documents show. According to Winnebago County court records, Jones was indicted in 2014 on two counts of criminal damage to property but never appeared in court. Records also show he […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville police searching for woman who sprayed fire extinguisher at security camera

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a woman who they said vandalized a parking ramp with a fire extinguisher. Police said that security camera footage shows the woman spraying a fire extinguisher multiple times at the ramp at 13 North Parker Drive on August 18. She allegedly sprayed a security camera twice. ﻿ Police said that five juveniles...
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Active Search For A Missing Kayaker in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at...
MADISON, WI
superhits935.com

Rochelle man arrested on drug charges following vehicle chase with police

A Rochelle man was arrested on drug charges early yesterday morning following a vehicle chase with Ogle County Sheriff's Police on I-39. The incident began a short time before 1:30AM as the vehicle chase lasted about 10 miles between 22-year old Patrick Larson of Rochelle and the sheriff's deputy. Larson...
ROCHELLE, IL
nbc15.com

Man shot on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries after being shot on Madison’s south side Sunday morning. Madison Police Department arrived on the scene at the 1200 block of Moorland Rd around 11:30 a.m. Police say this is not a random...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent

ROCKFORD, IL

