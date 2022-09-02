Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
One vehicle crash caused by woman allegedly looking at phone, officials say
TOWN OF YORK, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials say one person was injured after a crash Sunday morning in Green County after they say the woman allegedly was on her phone while driving. Deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s Office, New Glarus EMS and the New Glarus Fire Department arrived at...
nbc15.com
Monroe man cited alleged 2nd OWI offense after colliding with parked vehicle
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man from Monroe was cited his second alleged OWI offense after he drove into a parked vehicle early Sunday, causing his own to flip over and the parked vehicle to collide with a third vehicle. Monroe Police say the man was driving near the...
nbc15.com
MPD investigating after reports of bomb threat at State St. Target
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers are investigating after store staff at a Target on State Street received a call of an alleged bomb threat Monday evening, prompting them to evacuate the store. Officials arrived at the department store shortly before 7 p.m., and quickly secured the area and...
nbc15.com
Large police presence in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is still on the run hours after a Sun Prairie stabbing that left one of the two victims fighting for their life. In a Tuesday morning update, a spokesperson for the police department did not offer information on what events may have led to the stabbing but noted that investigators do not believe there is a danger to the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nrgmediadixon.com
Ogle Deputies Make Big Drug Bust Following Pursuit and Apprehension of Driver Trying to Flee a Traffic Stop
Just after 1:00 Friday morning, Ogle County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on I-39. The offending vehicle failed to stop, at which time Deputies pursued the vehicle. The pursuit came to rest at mile marker 112, at which time the driver, identified as 22-year-old Patrick Larson of Rochelle...
nbc15.com
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is still on the run hours after a stabbing in Sun Prairie that left one of the two victims fighting for their life. In a Tuesday morning update, a spokesperson for the police department did not offer information on what events may have led to the stabbing but noted that investigators do not believe there is a danger to the community.
Man impersonating police pulls woman over on rural road, Rock County Sheriff’s Office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an incident in which someone impersonated law enforcement and stopped a woman on a road in a rural part of the county earlier this week. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a woman was...
Rock County Police warn of man impersonating an officer
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Department is issuing a warning to residents after a woman was stopped by a man impersonating a police officer earlier this week. According to police, at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, the woman was pulled over by a dark colored truck or SUV with red […]
RELATED PEOPLE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Stolen In Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Janesville Police looking for vandalism suspect
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A woman is accused of setting off a fire extinguisher multiple times. Police said that she had several kids with her, and they are now trying to track her down. Jansville Police said that the woman was caught expelling a fire extinguisher on camera inside of a parking ramp on Park […]
nbc15.com
Madison police chief details plan to crack down on crime
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is assessing the results of the Summer Strategic Plan, launched months ago, to address several areas of crime rising in the city. Police Chief Shon Barnes says the plan focuses on shots fired, stolen cars, traffic safety, and youth crime. “What’s driving...
Man accused of double homicide, rape in Florida has criminal record in Winnebago County
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Justin Jones, the 41-year-old man accused of double homicide and rape in Florida has an open felony case in Winnebago County, court documents show. According to Winnebago County court records, Jones was indicted in 2014 on two counts of criminal damage to property but never appeared in court. Records also show he […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Janesville police searching for woman who sprayed fire extinguisher at security camera
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a woman who they said vandalized a parking ramp with a fire extinguisher. Police said that security camera footage shows the woman spraying a fire extinguisher multiple times at the ramp at 13 North Parker Drive on August 18. She allegedly sprayed a security camera twice. Police said that five juveniles...
One dead in fatal crash on Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. — One person is dead after a vehicle struck a tree and ended up in a ditch. Crews responded to the call just after 3 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 151 at County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol. The driver was the only occupant of...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Active Search For A Missing Kayaker in Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man sentenced for cocaine trafficking, pulled over with loaded gun and $20k+ in vehicle
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to federal prison for ‘distributing crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.’. In August 2021, Eshawn Reed sped away from Beloit police officers while attempting to be pulled over for a traffic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at...
superhits935.com
Rochelle man arrested on drug charges following vehicle chase with police
A Rochelle man was arrested on drug charges early yesterday morning following a vehicle chase with Ogle County Sheriff's Police on I-39. The incident began a short time before 1:30AM as the vehicle chase lasted about 10 miles between 22-year old Patrick Larson of Rochelle and the sheriff's deputy. Larson...
nbc15.com
Man shot on Madison’s south side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries after being shot on Madison’s south side Sunday morning. Madison Police Department arrived on the scene at the 1200 block of Moorland Rd around 11:30 a.m. Police say this is not a random...
rockfordscanner.com
Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Comments / 1