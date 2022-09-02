Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Is there more speeding on Minnesota roads?
Driving in Minnesota has gotten so wild that irate strangers are reaching out to Pete Hosmer's driving school to complain. "They're calling our office saying this car of yours is driving 'too slow' – so get off the road," said Hosmer, who owns A+ Driving School in White Bear Lake.
ccxmedia.org
Bass Lake Road Property in Plymouth Rezoned for Possible Apartments
The Plymouth City Council voted recently to rezone property near Bass Lake Road and Highway 169 to possibly allow for a development project that could include apartments and office space. The 19-acre site is currently for commercial space and has a Speedway gas station on the property. A representative from...
southsidepride.com
Response to ‘Sometimes simple is not better’
The response by Carol Dungan and Friends of Lake Hiawatha (FOLH), “Sometimes simple is not better,” states that “in the 1950s … Hiawatha gained a following from Black golfers.” That statement is incorrect. Black golfers golfed at Hiawatha as early as the 1930s, according to articles in the Spokesman-Recorder newspaper. Shortly after the golf course opened in 1934, Black golfers started soliciting the Central States tournament for Hiawatha Golf Course. It was a large regional Black tournament that drew Black golfers from all over the Midwest. This tournament was held at Hiawatha Golf Course in 1938. In 1951, Black golfers finally requested equal access to the facilities and privileges at Minneapolis golf courses.
Report: $500M funding gap remains for Southwest Light Rail
A $500 million funding gap remains to pay for the Southwest Light Trail Transit project, according to a special review released Friday by the Office of the Legislative Auditor. The 15-mile line, also known as the Metro Green Line Extension, will run between downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie. Cost estimates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
For many, working the State Fair is a summer tradition
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — Labor Day marks the last day of the Minnesota State Fair. "When it gets to the 12th day, you have such mixed feelings because you're tired but you're really going to miss it," Lori Ribar said. Ribar is celebrating her 50th year at the fair.
2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
ccxmedia.org
Newsmakers: Hennepin Tech Celebrates 50 Years
Hennepin Technical College is celebrating 50 years this year. The city of Brooklyn Park declared Sept. 1 as the official recognition date for the college. “Thirteen independent school districts came together with an innovative and creative idea to pool their resources and have one center for skilled trades and training in the community,” said Alison Leintz, academic dean at Hennepin Tech. “We first opened as part of a school district, but years later, we’re now a fully accredited college. That focus on skilled trades and workforce development hasn’t changed.”
fox9.com
Body found in New Brighton lake, second water recovery in two days for Twin Cities
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The body of a man was pulled from the south end of Long Lake in New Brighton Monday, marking the second body found in a Twin Cities lake in as many days. The Ramsey County Water Patrol was called for a water rescue around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minneapolis business leaders hope workers return to downtown after Labor Day
Minneapolis Downtown Council President Steve Cramer told WCCO Radio’s Jason DeRusha he’s optimistic more workers will return to the city after Labor Day.
Omicron-specific vaccine booster available in Minnesota starting Tuesday
Minnesotans can receive an updated COVID-19 booster shot at a state-run vaccination site starting on Tuesday, as well as pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens. In a Friday announcement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington will begin offering the bivalent booster vaccine, which is formulated specifically to be more effective against Omicron variants, on Tuesday. You can find more appointment information here.
southsidepride.com
New guy in town
The Commissioner of Public Safety is a new position created to integrate five departments in the city of Minneapolis: Fire, Police, Emergency, 911 and Neighborhood Safety (formerly known as the Office of Violence Protection). The position carries a salary greater than the mayor’s or the governor’s. The goals of the position include improving policing, expanding community safety and streamlining practices with respect to 911. Mayor Frey identified and nominated Dr. Cedric Alexander, stating: “Alexander’s qualifications, experience, and vision uniquely aligned with this opportunity to reshape Minneapolis government and public safety.”
mprnews.org
Autism centers say they are in a staffing crisis
Vanessa Slivken tries to get the children in her autism services center the time they need, but persistently short staffing has forced them to ask every family to deal with a rotating schedule. Slivken says it’s the fairest way to go. “When we don't have staff that can provide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Before the school year starts, have this conversation with your children
MINNEAPOLIS -- Time to stuff those backpacks and pack those lunches, because as of this week school is back in session.But there's another little-known but deeply important way to prep our kids for the school year, and it simply requires a two-minute talk.Jillian Benfield, a writer and blogger, posted about the conversation on Facebook. You can read it below or hear it in the video above.Benfield is advocating for her son, who has a Down syndrome diagnosis, and inspiring many along the way.If you'd like to find resources for parents or kids on the topics of disability awareness, visit Benfield's website by clicking here.
School spirit hijabs now offered at William Byrne Elementary
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — This year, there's a new way students can proudly show their school spirit at William Byrne Elementary. For the first time, hijabs featuring the school mascot are being sold alongside t-shirts, ensuring everyone at the school is able to wear something displaying school pride. The hijabs,...
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota man arrested for OWI with child in vehicle in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence in Eau Claire County on Sunday. 36-year-old Sean Renspe of Stacy, Minn. was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol after a trooper stopped Renspe’s vehicle...
Community support pours in for injured Bloomington teen
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Bloomington sports community is rallying around a young athlete who suffered a devastating injury during a high school football game Friday. A CaringBridge site set up for Ethan Durkin Glynn says the 9th grader suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury while playing for his Bloomington Jefferson 9th grade football team. The impact from a tackle left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.
Augsburg University students complain of "unsafe living conditions"
MINNEAPOLIS -- College dormitories aren't known for being luxurious, but social media posts of spiders and cockroaches are being shared across Augsburg University's campus."This is very heartbreaking for me because no one should be living in conditions like these," a student wrote on Instagram. "Through the years, the conditions of these buildings have gotten worse & worse."Leora Derechin, an Augsburg junior who lives in the affected dorm, told WCCO about her own issues related to a broken window."You get snow in your room, the AC doesn't work, the heat doesn't work, and you're hearing a wind tunnel and you can't...
Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake
A fisherman on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee Sunday morning spotted a body that police say was "floating near a pier" on the north side of the lake. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered at about 7:36 a.m., with numerous law enforcement agencies responding to the lake to help recover the body.
Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster returns after Labor Day
Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster. Courtesy of Experience Burnsville. The Burnsville community's longstanding Fire Muster festival will return Sept. 7-10, with a range of new events and multicultural celebrations. On Tuesday, with an all-day medallion hunt will be held within city parks before the festival picks up speed on Wednesday.
Comments / 0