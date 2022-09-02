Read full article on original website
A 23-Year-Old Walks Into Nordstrom, H&M, and J.Crew—See What She Rings Up
If you're an avid reader of Who What Wear, you know that we frequent Nordstrom, J.Crew, and H&M. It's hard not to, as they're chock-full of trusty basics and the latest trends, and at all three, you can find luxe-looking pieces at pleasant price points. While it's my job to peruse the sites on a daily basis, the excitement I've got from the newness of the market is on another level. I might have more than a few chunky knits and sleek boots in my cart right now, and I am ready to hit purchase.
I'm a Nordstrom Styling Manager—Here's What to Buy From the Big Sale Right Now
The big Nordstrom summer sale is officially in full swing, and it's live through September 12. We already showcased a smattering of standout buys here, but we thought we'd highlight even more pieces. Specifically, we wanted to get thoughts from a certified Nordstrom expert. That's right. Savannah Pilorge, the styling program manager at the Nordstrom in Bellevue, WA, offered up her expert insight into what's worth buying from the current sale.
Jimmy Choo's Latest It Sneakers Have Arrived, and Everyone Wants a Pair
We like to consider ourselves flat-shoe aficionados with a specialty in hunting down the coolest sneakers that can easily finish every outfit. Not all trainers are created equal, and every now and then, a new pair comes along that manages to capture the hearts (and wardrobes) of fashion people across the globe. One such gem has been delivered recently by Jimmy Choo: the Diamond Light Maxi.
Fall's Coolest Runway Trend Is Taking Over Zara's New-Arrivals Section
In addition to all the dainty, pretty things that beautified last February's fall/winter runways, the season featured trends that lend themselves to an edgier persona. Rougher, darker, and not for the faint of heart, these trends didn't feature bows, hearts, or pastels. Instead, they were constructed mostly out of heavy-duty leather and metal hardware perfect for a ride on the back of someone's Harley. For proof, see all the motorcycle-inspired looks from Dior's, Coperni's, Balmain's, and Diesel's F/W 22 collections below.
RELATED PEOPLE
Summer's Nearly Over, But Zara's New Fall Drop Is the Best Consolation
I'm not going to lie: As much as I utterly adore fall, I'm not quite ready for summer to be over. (It feels like I only slipped into a swimsuit a handful of times and I'm enjoying these warm summer evenings after work sipping a cocktail al fresco way too much.) If you're like me and are mourning the end of summer, a quick glance at Zara's new fall drop will have you transition out of any lingering summer longing, right into autumn!
