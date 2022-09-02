U.S. stocks closed mixed and off their session lows on Thursday, ending the four-day losing streak for the major indexes prompted by comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which signaled the U.S. central bank will continue to make efforts toward lowering inflation. The Nasdaq fell 0.3% for its first five-day decline since February. Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Officer of CFRA Research, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO