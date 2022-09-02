ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rapinoe’s strong form proves to Andonovski she’s not just with USWNT for leadership

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zfxxm_0hg5hXoo00

Megan Rapinoe’s recent run of form has proven to Vlatko Andonovski that she’s not just with the U.S. women’s national team for her off-field leadership.

Rapinoe was somewhat controversially included on the USWNT roster for this summer’s CONCACAF W Championship , despite having only played in five total games in 2022.

Andonovski said at the time that Rapinoe was being brought along not just for her on-field ability, but for her locker-room presence as well.

The 37-year-old made three substitute appearances as the USWNT won the regional tournament but after returning to OL Reign, she’s begun to show glimpses of what she’s capable of on the pitch.

Rapinoe has four goals in her last three NWSL games, including a dramatic late winner against Orlando last time out.

“We saw in the last few games that she’s played that she’s still very capable of changing the outcome of a game,” Andonovski told reporters ahead of the USWNT’s friendly against Nigeria on Saturday.

“Just to make it clear: Megan is not here just because she’s a good leader, she’s good for our environment. First and foremost, she is here because she’s a good player. I mean, she’s still a good player.”

Andonovski added: “Ever since she came back from the injury she’s making the difference on the Reign. Now, on top of that, she has so many other qualities that are so important for this young group of players and young group of leaders as well.

“If we need to use the attributes that she has as a soccer player, I feel very comfortable of her getting on the field and performing.”

Related

Alex Morgan slams 'pathetic' Thorns statement in response to report on Merritt Paulson

Savannah DeMelo gets first USWNT call-up, replacing Trinity Rodman on roster

Hailie Mace earns USWNT recall as injury replacement for Kelley O'Hara

Comments / 6

Michael Reddy
2d ago

Should be fired and banned from soccer for kneeling for the Flag at the Olympics idiots from a veteran USNavy

Reply(1)
6
TheThumper
1d ago

isn't it time for this unpatriotic dude to disappear into the abyss. spitting on the American flag can NEVER be justified.

Reply(1)
3
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USWNT hammers Nigeria behind Sophia Smith double

The U.S. women’s national team made easy work of Nigeria on Saturday, winning 4-0 in the first of two friendlies between the teams. Sophia Smith was the catalyst for the USWNT, scoring two goals and assisting Lindsey Horan in the first half as the U.S. took a three-goal advantage into the break. Smith has now scored 10 international goals, reaching the mark in her 22nd cap — the sixth fastest a USWNT player has achieved the feat. Alex Morgan added a fourth from the penalty spot in the second half as the U.S. eased to victory at at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sullivan looks forward to ‘historic’ on-field CBA signing after USWNT-Nigeria

Andi Sullivan knows all of the work that led to Tuesday night, which means the U.S. national team midfielder will savor the moment just a little bit more. After the USWNT plays Nigeria in a friendly at Audi Field, the team will sign its historic collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that was agreed with U.S. Soccer back in May. Several luminaries will be present for the on-field ceremony, including USWNT players past and present, U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone and several members of the United States Congress, among others. “I can’t wait for that to happen,” Sullivan told reporters on Monday. “There has...
FIFA
The Spun

Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Kelley O'hara
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Hailie Mace
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
ClutchPoints

‘Below the belt’: John McEnroe raises flag on Iga Swiatek’s tactic in win vs. Lauren Davis at US Open

Iga Swiatek has successfully booked his spot in the fourth round of the women’s singles tournament at the 2022 US Open after taking down American Lauren Davis in the third round via a score of 6-4, 6-4. However, tennis legend and now analyst John McEnroe did not seem to fully enjoy what he saw from […] The post ‘Below the belt’: John McEnroe raises flag on Iga Swiatek’s tactic in win vs. Lauren Davis at US Open appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'The sky is the limit!': LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo praises midfielder Jose Cifuentes - with ongoing links to Brighton and Leeds despite a summer move failing to materialize

Ecuador and LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes has been linked with a move to Premier League clubs Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United in January after a move in the summer failed to materialize. The 23-year-old has proved himself as a vital cog to his team in the MLS this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merritt Paulson#Nwsl
The Guardian

Australia slump to second defeat to Canada after early promise fades

Three days ago the Matildas were in crisis. There were 320 days until a home World Cup and a 1-0 friendly loss to Canada indicated – once again – that getting anywhere near the trophy was basically an insurmountable task. Tony Gustavsson, the man appointed to steer an underperforming Australia to said trophy, was starting to be seen as less like a nice-natured, slightly quirky man with a very good plan and more like a slick corporate type who delivers interesting TED talks but whose advice is not quite working for those he was hired to help.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Real Madrid name unchanged squad for Celtic trip

Real Madrid will take an unchanged match day squad to Glasgow for their Champions League opener against Celtic. The defending European champions face an intriguing group stage start this week at Celtic Park as they aim to build on a 100% La Liga record so far this season. Carlo Ancelotti’s...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Kyrgios beats 2021 champ Medvedev, discusses mental state

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios sat in the Arthur Ashe Stadum locker room after ending Daniil Medvedev’s U.S. Open title defense and stay at No. 1 in the rankings and felt a mix of pride and relief. Pride at the big-serving, solid-returning performance that resulted in a 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Medvedev on Sunday night, the latest in a series of career-altering results that carried Kyrgios to his first quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows on the heels of his run to his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Pride, he said, at lifting himself out of...
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
194K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy