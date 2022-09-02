ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
State
Minnesota State
County
Lane County, OR
Lane County, OR
Crime & Safety
Deschutes County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

How the town of Detroit is recovering after 2020 wildfires

DETROIT, Oregon — The Beachie Creek Fire tore through parts of Marion County in 2020, leaving behind a trail of devastation. The wildfire killed at least five people, decimated thousands of structures and burned nearly 200,000 acres. The Santiam Canyon was one of the areas hit the hardest, and...
DETROIT, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to arrive in eastern Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As firefighting efforts continue, shifting winds are expected to bring heavier wildfire smoke into several east Lane County communities, negatively impacting air quality. Officials with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency say that smoke from the nearby Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires is likely to...
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Rescue Team#On The Line#In The Evening#Ore#Dcso#Lcso
kezi.com

Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrests man; seizes estimated $210,000 in illegal drugs

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrested a man and seized, at the estimated street value, $210,000 in illegal drugs. Officials say, SCU conducted a follow-up narcotics investigation on Joe Anthony Harker, after his initial arrest in May 2022 on several felony narcotic charges, due to developed information that Harker was continuing to distribute narcotics within the city of Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Cowboy Fire near Prineville stopped at 204 acres, evacuations dropped

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office cancelled all fire evacuation for the Cowboy Fire on Saturday morning. The fire, which started at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, started near Juniper Canyon Road and prompted Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations. Around 50 homes were evacuated. By Saturday morning, the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc16.com

RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands

EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire ‘go now’ evacuations extended

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for the East Waldo area on Saturday afternoon. The Level Three notice has been expanded to include the Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Missing elderly woman found safe, Lane County deputies say

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- an 88-year-old woman is missing after leaving her home for an unknown destination, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Cottage Grove area at about 10 a.m. on September 1. Officials say her direction of travel is unknown, but that Peschel may have been heading towards Myrtle Point. Deputies say Peschel was last seen driving a tan or silver 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
LANE COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Black bear spotted in Powell Butte

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is warning people Powell Butte residents of a black bear sighting in the Red Cloud area. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office asked residents to be mindful of their garbage cans and their animals. They’re also advising people to leave wildlife alone and do not approach bears.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police arrest suspected drug dealer, seize over $200k worth of drugs

EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspected narcotics dealer has been arrested and more than $210,000 worth of illegal drugs have been seized after a long investigation, the Eugene Police Department says. According to EPD, the suspect, Joe Anthony Harker, 38, had been arrested in May for several felony drug charges. Police...
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallowa counties due to smoke from multiple wildfires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. The post Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KVAL

East Waldo, Box Canyon areas move to Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation level

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Recent fire growth has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire, Lane County officials reported Friday afternoon. Campers, hikers and other people planning to visit during the holiday weekend are encouraged to make alternate plans, and – at minimum – be aware of the threat of wildfire and lack of communications infrastructure in rural areas.
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy