bluewaterhealthyliving.com
12th Street Boat Launch Parking Lot
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 the City of Port Huron will be making improvements to the 12th Street Boat Launch parking lot. These improvements will include new asphalt pavement, pavement markings and signage. During these operations the parking lot and boat launch will be closed, and unavailable for use. We...
No injuries reported after vacant building collapses in Flint
FLINT, MI – Authorities say no bodies were found inside a vacant building that collapsed on Flint’s east side Monday afternoon. The building, located at the corner of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue, partially collapsed around 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton said crews responded and were told initially that people thought they saw people inside the building prior to the collapse, but no bodies were found.
Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
abc12.com
Flint fire battalion chief says nobody found inside collapsed building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
2 teens shot in Flint, Major Case Unit investigating
FLINT, MI – Authorities are investigating a double shooting that took place Monday afternoon in Flint. The Flint Major Case Unit, which is comprised of detectives from the Flint Police Department as well as Michigan State Police, is investigating the shooting of two young male teens, according to police.
WNEM
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
abc12.com
Child found wandering alone in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday morning. A Good Samaritan found the 6-year-old boy around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Saginaw Street and took him to a nearby gas station until police arrived. The child was taken...
The Oakland Press
You may qualify for utility credit for power outage during storm
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who were without power for days after a storm on Monday, Aug. 29, can apply for a $25 credit from the utility companies. The Michigan Public Service Commission mandates the credit and sets the criteria to apply:. –An outage of more than 120 hours...
Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore. The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
Open jobs, a worker shortage, nurses needed and more mid-Michigan labor news
SAGINAW, MI — Monday, Sept. 5, is Labor Day, a holiday to recognize the American labor movement and celebrate workers, and the unofficial end of summer. Here’s some recent mid-Michigan labor news to catch up on this holiday weekend:. Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses. The...
Suspect arrested in May homicide outside Flint grocery store
FLINT, MI – A man suspected in a May shooting outside a Flint grocery store has been arrested, authorities said this week. The man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
Driver dies after vehicle rolls over, catches fire in Genesee County field
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 42-year-old Birch Run man died Sunday after his vehicle rolled multiple times and caught fire in a bean field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post responded at about 6:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, to a fatal crash reported on South Beyer Road near Willard Road in Vienna Township.
The Oakland Press
Gun buyback gets green light in Oakland County
Oakland County commissioners have agreed to a $45,000 pilot gun buyback program. County officials didn’t announce exact details on how the program will work, but described it as a voluntary buyback program. People turning in firearms can do so anonymously in exchange for gift cards ranging from $50 to $250, based on each gun’s value.
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month
LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
Meijer small format grocery stores slated for early 2023 in Lake Orion, Macomb Twp.
Meijer, the Grand Rapids-based retailer known for its supercenters, is going small. The retailer's newest venture is a small-format concept yet a full grocery store. Two new stores are expected to open in early 2023, one in Lake Orion and the other in Macomb Township, the retailer announced Thursday. The stores will also include...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What inspectors found during follow-up safety inspection of Belle Isle giant slide
DETROIT – The Belle Isle giant slide made international headlines after riders were seen going airborne on the way down, but why was it allowed to open when it posed an apparent safety risk?. The viral videos of the giant slide, which is operated by the Michigan Department of...
Detroit News
Festivals in Romeo, Franklin return in full force with bumper crop and parades
The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures. Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
