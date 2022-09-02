ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

New Walking Demonstration Installed in Bemidji’s Nymore Neighborhood

The Minnesota Department of Health, in partnership with the Headwaters Regional Development Commission (HRDC) and a host of other programs, have just installed a walking demonstration project on 1st Street in Bemidji’s Nymore neighborhood. Demonstration projects are temporary projects meant to test long-term design solutions to promote walking and...
BEMIDJI, MN
Phase 3 of Highway 71 Construction Underway in Bemidji

Construction efforts on Minnesota Highway 71 are continuing, with the project now in its third phase of four. Currently, labor is being focused on the northbound lanes and the Anne Street roundabout. In the upcoming weeks, the northbound lanes will be repaved and the northern ramps on Irvine Avenue will be worked on.
BEMIDJI, MN

