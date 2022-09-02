Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
New Walking Demonstration Installed in Bemidji’s Nymore Neighborhood
The Minnesota Department of Health, in partnership with the Headwaters Regional Development Commission (HRDC) and a host of other programs, have just installed a walking demonstration project on 1st Street in Bemidji’s Nymore neighborhood. Demonstration projects are temporary projects meant to test long-term design solutions to promote walking and...
lptv.org
Phase 3 of Highway 71 Construction Underway in Bemidji
Construction efforts on Minnesota Highway 71 are continuing, with the project now in its third phase of four. Currently, labor is being focused on the northbound lanes and the Anne Street roundabout. In the upcoming weeks, the northbound lanes will be repaved and the northern ramps on Irvine Avenue will be worked on.
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
Comments / 0