Marylanders gear up to receive new booster shots
This week, many people across Maryland will be rolling up their sleeves to get the new single-dose bivalent booster shot for COVID-19.
Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of New COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that state health officials have formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by both the FDA and the CDC. As part of the state’s COVIDReady plan, Marylanders are encouraged to get this new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating Omicron variants. “This new bivalent booster shot […]
WTOP
Money to widen US 15 through Frederick included in Md. long-term transportation plan
If you’ve driven in or through Frederick, Maryland, you’ve likely encountered congestion on U.S. 15. Now, after years of disappointment, money to widen the road is in the state’s long-term transportation plan. Frederick County and City of Frederick leaders have long sought financial support to widen the...
Maryland To Open An All-Trimester Abortion Clinic
The Partners in Abortion Care will offer patients an abortion all the way up until the third trimester, which is up to 34 weeks gestation.
30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population
Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
Gaithersburg Now 3rd Largest Incorporated City in Maryland
Census data shows that the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020). The official 2020 population is 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010. Gaithersburg is now the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. There are other unincorporated areas in Maryland that have higher population, including MoCo’s very own Germantown and Silver Spring.
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors, and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent […]
Maryland County Implements Curfew for Teens After Deadliest Month in 13 Years
Officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have implemented a curfew for anyone under 17 after a horrific spate of shootings involving teenagers. August was the county’s most deadly month in at least 13 years, NBC 4 reported, with 24 homicides or about a third of the total homicides committed—so far—in 2022. On Saturday, a 15-year-old was killed at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights and two teens were injured in a shooting outside a movie theater in Largo. “The violence that we’re seeing in our community should not be tolerated,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. “We have to have accountability from parents; we have to have accountability in the system.” The curfew will begin Sept. 9 and last for at least 30 days.
Gov. Hogan Announces Launch Of Applications For Maryland’s Global Gateway Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local incubators and accelerators.
Help Preserve Maryland’s Culinary History
The Great Maryland Recipe Hunt, a project by The Hammond-Harwood House and the Maryland State Archives, is aiming to collect and preserve Maryland’s delicious, diverse, and distinctive fare. You can help by submitting favorite Labor Day recipes and food memories (but all culinary topics welcome at all times). In...
Maryland Gov. Hogan pays off crab cake bet after Navy loses to Delaware
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan paid off his debt. The governor bought a round of crab cakes for Delaware Gov. John Carney.
See what's new and fun at the Maryland State Fair
TIMONIUM, Md. — The Maryland State Fair is underway over a series of weekends in Timonium, and there are quite a few changes to look forward to this year. Gerry Brewster explains.
Md.’s governor proclaims September ‘International Underground Railroad Month’
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed September the state’s fourth-annual “International Underground Railroad Month.”. The proclamation falls in the same year that the state marks 2022 as the “Year of Harriet Tubman.”. Tubman was born into slavery in what is now Dorchester County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. She...
Md. State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. After an extended primary season, the Maryland State Board of Elections has formally asked the Montgomery County Circuit Court for help in speeding up mail-in ballot counting before the November general election, when more than 1 million mail ballots could be returned by voters.
No free lunch for all kids in Maryland could mean some hungry students this year
For the past two years, all students were given free lunch at public schools nationwide funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a coronavirus pandemic economic relief measure. But additional money to keep the program going was not approved by federal lawmakers in Congress so schools are reverting back...
MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event
The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
Tax credit 2022: Deadline for Marylanders to claim $1,000 student debt relief just 10 days away
The deadline for Marylanders to claim a tax credit for student loan debt relief of up to $1000 is approaching in less than two weeks.
Previewing the Maryland Gubernatorial debate in October
WBFF — Turning now to Maryland’s race for governor candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox have just agreed to square off in their first debate next month ahead of the November election. The debate will be televised on October 12th on MPT. Political analyst John Dedie joined us...
Diversity Will Be Crucial For Tough Bassmaster Northern Open On Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — If historical patterns hold, summer’s dog days will fiercely guard a big fish bounty and reward a fortunate few during the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be Sept. 8-10 with daily takeoffs...
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
