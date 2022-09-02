ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of New COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that state health officials have formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by both the FDA and the CDC. As part of the state’s COVIDReady plan, Marylanders are encouraged to get this new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating Omicron variants. “This new bivalent booster shot […]
30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population

Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
Gaithersburg Now 3rd Largest Incorporated City in Maryland

Census data shows that the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020). The official 2020 population is 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010. Gaithersburg is now the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. There are other unincorporated areas in Maryland that have higher population, including MoCo’s very own Germantown and Silver Spring.
Maryland County Implements Curfew for Teens After Deadliest Month in 13 Years

Officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have implemented a curfew for anyone under 17 after a horrific spate of shootings involving teenagers. August was the county’s most deadly month in at least 13 years, NBC 4 reported, with 24 homicides or about a third of the total homicides committed—so far—in 2022. On Saturday, a 15-year-old was killed at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights and two teens were injured in a shooting outside a movie theater in Largo. “The violence that we’re seeing in our community should not be tolerated,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. “We have to have accountability from parents; we have to have accountability in the system.” The curfew will begin Sept. 9 and last for at least 30 days.
Gov. Hogan Announces Launch Of Applications For Maryland’s Global Gateway Program

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local incubators and accelerators.
Help Preserve Maryland’s Culinary History

The Great Maryland Recipe Hunt, a project by The Hammond-Harwood House and the Maryland State Archives, is aiming to collect and preserve Maryland’s delicious, diverse, and distinctive fare. You can help by submitting favorite Labor Day recipes and food memories (but all culinary topics welcome at all times). In...
Md. State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. After an extended primary season, the Maryland State Board of Elections has formally asked the Montgomery County Circuit Court for help in speeding up mail-in ballot counting before the November general election, when more than 1 million mail ballots could be returned by voters.
MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
Previewing the Maryland Gubernatorial debate in October

WBFF — Turning now to Maryland’s race for governor candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox have just agreed to square off in their first debate next month ahead of the November election. The debate will be televised on October 12th on MPT. Political analyst John Dedie joined us...
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
