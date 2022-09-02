Officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have implemented a curfew for anyone under 17 after a horrific spate of shootings involving teenagers. August was the county’s most deadly month in at least 13 years, NBC 4 reported, with 24 homicides or about a third of the total homicides committed—so far—in 2022. On Saturday, a 15-year-old was killed at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights and two teens were injured in a shooting outside a movie theater in Largo. “The violence that we’re seeing in our community should not be tolerated,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. “We have to have accountability from parents; we have to have accountability in the system.” The curfew will begin Sept. 9 and last for at least 30 days.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO