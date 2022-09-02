Read full article on original website
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in Ohio
Ohio is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Findlay Ghost Town in Hancock County was built to replicate an abandoned town from the 1800s. The replica village was built in the 1950s and was actually closed to the public for a while. Today, it has reopened and remains one of the most significant and fascinating abandoned places in the state of Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Families wait years to get coveted camping spots at Fulton County Fair
WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state and it continues to grow. "It's the best fair in Ohio. who wouldn't want to come here?" camper Cory Sheller said. Families come from all over and camp on the fairgrounds, which...
13abc.com
Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz retiring
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz will retire later this month after 31 years in the profession. The city announced the retirement Tuesday. Ruiz started as a firefighter in 1991 for the city of Sandusky. He worked there for 22 years as a firefighter, paramedic and fire marshal.
13abc.com
Toledo City Council ordinance could eliminate medical debt for around 25,000 Toledoans
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is set to hear an ordinance Tuesday that could relieve up to $200 million of medical debt for Toledo residents. If passed, the measure could help around 25,000 people. The funding would come from the American Rescue Plan Act, not from tax dollars....
13abc.com
Community remembers Braylen Noble two years later
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in Toledo. The search for him started on Friday, and on Tuesday, he was found dead in the apartment’s pool. “It was very devastating, I don’t understand how something like that...
bgindependentmedia.org
Not In Our Town hears concerns about Confederate flags at Wood County Fair
As Chris Douglas walked around the Wood County Fair last month, he was dismayed to see Confederate flags being sold by a vendor. “It’s something I’ve kind of gotten used to,” as a Black man living in Northwest Ohio, he said. But Douglas, of Bowling Green, wasn’t...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMISSIONERS: Commissioners Award Bid For New Senior Center
The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, August 30th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners first moved to approve the minutes from the previous meeting held on August 25th.... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
WTOL-TV
Toledo's Greek American Festival | This Week in Toledo History
Friday marks the beginning of Toledo's 50th Greek American Festival. For 2022, the festival is back in full force. Here's a look at its history with Diane Woodring.
13abc.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. According...
WANE-TV
Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year’s layout will look a little different. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival.” Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
wtvbam.com
Three persons injured in Steuben car/motorcycle crash
OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Road 1 and County Road 500 South in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported at about 1:51 p.m.. An initial crash investigation...
Saint Bernards from around the world compete at Lima AKC show
LIMA — A total of 50 Saint Bernards are competing in Lima over Labor Day weekend in a breed-specific dog show. To bring them all together, three Saint Bernard clubs joined forces for the third annual “cluster” dog show at the Lima Kennel Club, located at 1050 Thayer Road.
13abc.com
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 19 years of hair-raising twists and thrills, and more than 18 million riders, a signature attraction at Cedar Point is being taken out of service. The Top Thrill Dragster attraction will be retired according to officials Tuesday. Top Thrill Dragster was considered the world’s first...
13abc.com
Flag City Honor Flight to hold second flight of season to Washington, D.C.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Flag City Honor Flight is set to hold it’s second flight of the season next week. The second flight will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and will bring 83 area Veterans and their Guardians to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials that were built in their honor.
13abc.com
Anthony Wayne Trail traffic pattern to change for two months
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The traffic pattern for a certain stretch of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be changing for two months starting this week. According to the City of Toledo, in conjunction with a roadway reconstruction project, the traffic pattern will change on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and Detroit Avenue.
sent-trib.com
Vehicle broken into at BG park
A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle that was broken into Saturday at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve on South Wintergarden Road. A Bowling Green Police Division officer took a report at the park on Saturday at 11:51 a.m. A woman reported that while on a walk at the...
Three Juveniles Missing Together in Toledo
Toledo, Ohio – Police in Toledo are searching for three young girls who have been...
Lima News
Letter: Stone piles obscure roundabout traffic
As a driver who travels on state Route 309 quite often, I am appreciative of the construction of the two new roundabouts between Lima and Ada at the intersections of Thayer/309 and Napoleon/309. Both of these intersections have been deadly to many. However, it has been difficult for me to...
sent-trib.com
Sinkhole stabilized in Rossford
ROSSFORD – Phase one of slope stabilization for a sinkhole that opened up at the end of Eagle Point Road has been completed, and phase two is now in the design phase. “The central issue is drainage. There’s a difference between road reconstruction and drainage,” Todd Audet, Rossford director of economic development, said. “I want to fix this for the next 50 years.”
13abc.com
Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
