Defiance County, OH

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in Ohio

Ohio is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Findlay Ghost Town in Hancock County was built to replicate an abandoned town from the 1800s. The replica village was built in the 1950s and was actually closed to the public for a while. Today, it has reopened and remains one of the most significant and fascinating abandoned places in the state of Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz retiring

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz will retire later this month after 31 years in the profession. The city announced the retirement Tuesday. Ruiz started as a firefighter in 1991 for the city of Sandusky. He worked there for 22 years as a firefighter, paramedic and fire marshal.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Community remembers Braylen Noble two years later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in Toledo. The search for him started on Friday, and on Tuesday, he was found dead in the apartment’s pool. “It was very devastating, I don’t understand how something like that...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY COMISSIONERS: Commissioners Award Bid For New Senior Center

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, August 30th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners first moved to approve the minutes from the previous meeting held on August 25th.... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. According...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year’s layout will look a little different. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival.” Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wtvbam.com

Three persons injured in Steuben car/motorcycle crash

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Road 1 and County Road 500 South in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported at about 1:51 p.m.. An initial crash investigation...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
13abc.com

Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 19 years of hair-raising twists and thrills, and more than 18 million riders, a signature attraction at Cedar Point is being taken out of service. The Top Thrill Dragster attraction will be retired according to officials Tuesday. Top Thrill Dragster was considered the world’s first...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Anthony Wayne Trail traffic pattern to change for two months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The traffic pattern for a certain stretch of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be changing for two months starting this week. According to the City of Toledo, in conjunction with a roadway reconstruction project, the traffic pattern will change on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and Detroit Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Vehicle broken into at BG park

A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle that was broken into Saturday at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve on South Wintergarden Road. A Bowling Green Police Division officer took a report at the park on Saturday at 11:51 a.m. A woman reported that while on a walk at the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Letter: Stone piles obscure roundabout traffic

As a driver who travels on state Route 309 quite often, I am appreciative of the construction of the two new roundabouts between Lima and Ada at the intersections of Thayer/309 and Napoleon/309. Both of these intersections have been deadly to many. However, it has been difficult for me to...
ADA, OH
sent-trib.com

Sinkhole stabilized in Rossford

ROSSFORD – Phase one of slope stabilization for a sinkhole that opened up at the end of Eagle Point Road has been completed, and phase two is now in the design phase. “The central issue is drainage. There’s a difference between road reconstruction and drainage,” Todd Audet, Rossford director of economic development, said. “I want to fix this for the next 50 years.”
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
PERRYSBURG, OH

