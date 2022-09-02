Read full article on original website
Related
Package explodes inside Amador County mailbox, officials say
FIDDLETOWN, Calif. — Law enforcement in Amador County are investigating after a package reportedly exploded inside of a mailbox Saturday. According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a parcel exploded in a mailbox near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road in Amador County. The explosion started a fire across the street which was quickly extinguished.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
Bakersfield Channel
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
mymotherlode.com
Woman Flown Away Following Lake Camanche Boating Incident
Calaveras County, CA — An adult woman was injured after being hit by a jet ski on Lake Camanche on Sunday afternoon. She was in a water level of about four feet and run over by a jet ski traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Missing Sacramento teen found and returned home safe
FRESNO, Calif. — UPDATE: She was found safe and returned home on Sunday night. CHP deactivated the alert at 9:43 p.m. The search for missing 14-year-old Laylah Ibarra of Sacramento is now coming to Fresno County, the family says. Laylah was last seen on Friday morning in front of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Update: Raley’s executive, chief pilot identified as men killed in Sacramento County plane crash
The chief financial officer of Raley’s Supermarkets and the company’s chief pilot were identified as the men killed Sunday when their twin-engine plane crashed in a marshy area of farmland near Galt. The victims were identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Kenneth Mueller, 56, of El...
KCRA.com
SMUD restores power for 16,000 in Sacramento; Outage also reported in Vacaville
Utility crews have restored power for thousands of customers after outages were reported in Sacramento and Vacaville on Monday afternoon. More than 16,000 customers were without power in the Arden area of Sacramento, as of just before 3 p.m., according to SMUD’s outage map. By 3:50 p.m., power had been restored.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Valley Springs Fire Threatening Structures
Update at 5:20 p.m.: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped and aircraft have been released. No structures were lost. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up. Original post at 5:02 p.m.:Valley Springs, CA– A vegetation fire that reportedly started in the grass at Baldwin Street at Berkesey Lane in Valley Springs is threatening structures. It has been named the “Lucas Fire” and air and ground resources are on the scene aggressively battling the blaze. Numerous structures are threatened by this fire. Due to the activity of the fire and fire personnel in the area, foot traffic is being removed and it’s been requested that the area should be avoided if possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox40
Explosion blows doors off mailbox in Amador County
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A mailbox was blown open by an explosion in Amador County Saturday, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said that just before 4:30 p.m. it received multiple reports of an explosion and a fire at mailboxes near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road.
'The pain reaches to my soul': Family of man found dead in American River looking for answers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members are looking for answers about a 29-year-old Oak Park man’s death after his body was found in the American River Wednesday. The man's mother, Reshema Washington, says she last heard from her son Syni Washington on Aug. 26, days after he celebrated his 29th birthday.
Car crashes off Highway 50 into Rancho Cordova business park; dog dies, 2 people hurt
RANCHO CORDOVA – A dog has died and two people are in critical condition after a car crashed off Highway 50 on Monday morning in Rancho Cordova. Metro Fire of Sacramento says, just before 7 a.m., a car crashed off the freeway. It then struck several trees before it finally stopped up against a vacant building along the 10900 block of Sun Center Drive.First responders took two people who were in the car to the hospital. Both are said to be in critical condition. The dog was also found dead by medics, Metro Fire says. Exactly what led up to the car crashing off Highway 50 is under investigation.
AOL Corp
Heat warning extended into Friday for Modesto area. But is there relief in sight?
The heat wave that started baking Modesto on Sunday is expected to last through Friday evening, but there is relief ahead, forecasters say. The National Weather Service extended its excessive heat warning in the Northern San Joaquin Valley through Thursday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. Temperatures in the Modesto area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saturday night shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead
SACRAMENTO — An Saturday night shooting has left one person dead.According to police, just after 11 p.m., on Sep. 3, arrived at Fulton and Trade Wind Avenue.When they got to the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, there are no suspects, and the investigation is underway.
Fox40
One killed after being ejected from car in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead after being ejected from a car that then rolled on top of her Monday morning in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the car rolled down an embankment on the Country Club Boulevard onramp around 4:30 a.m. and the passenger in the car, an adult woman, was ejected from the vehicle.
2 people in critical condition, dog dead after car crashes off Hwy. 50 near Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash Monday morning near Rancho Cordova. A car crashed off Highway 50 and hit several trees before coming to rest against a vacant building, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Both of the people in the car...
Driver and dog die, passenger injured after car crashes off Highway 50 into Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA – A driver and a dog have died and another man is in critical condition after a car crashed off Highway 50 on Monday morning in Rancho Cordova.The CHP says drugs and/or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.Metro Fire of Sacramento says that just before 7 a.m., a car crashed off the freeway. It then struck several trees before it finally stopped up against a vacant building along the 10900 block of Sun Center Drive.Investigators say the vehicle was traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. First responders took two people, who were both in the car at the time, to the hospital. The driver, a 39-year-old Roseville man, later died. A 47-year-old Oxnard man is still at the hospital with major injuries. The dog was also found dead by medics, Metro Fire says.
KTVU FOX 2
2 killed as plane crashes near Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A twin-engine plane crashed in an orchard in Sacramento County on Sunday, killing two men on board, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard near Galt, south of Sacramento, authorities said. Firefighters had...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit and Run with Injuries on Peltier Road in San Joaquin County
Officials in San Joaquin County reported a hit-and-run car accident with injuries on Peltier Road and Kennefick Road on the early morning of Friday, September 2, 2022. The incident was initially reported as a single-vehicle crash that took place around 3:30 a.m. Details on the Hit-and-Run Car Accident on Peltier...
Stockton man found dead under his car after Stanislaus County crash, officials say
TURLOCK, Calif. — California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was apparently ejected from his own vehicle and run over by it Saturday night near Turlock. According to CHP – Modesto, the Merced Communications Center was called around 11:30 p.m. about an accident on West Monte Vista Avenue and North Washington Road.
Sacramento duplex fire sparked by unattended barbecue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four housing units were badly damaged Monday in a South Sacramento fire sparked by an unattended barbeque in-between two duplexes, according to fire officials.
Comments / 23