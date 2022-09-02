ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Andreas, CA

ABC10

Package explodes inside Amador County mailbox, officials say

FIDDLETOWN, Calif. — Law enforcement in Amador County are investigating after a package reportedly exploded inside of a mailbox Saturday. According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a parcel exploded in a mailbox near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road in Amador County. The explosion started a fire across the street which was quickly extinguished.
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday

DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
Bakersfield Channel

Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash

GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
mymotherlode.com

Woman Flown Away Following Lake Camanche Boating Incident

Calaveras County, CA — An adult woman was injured after being hit by a jet ski on Lake Camanche on Sunday afternoon. She was in a water level of about four feet and run over by a jet ski traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department.
KMPH.com

Missing Sacramento teen found and returned home safe

FRESNO, Calif. — UPDATE: She was found safe and returned home on Sunday night. CHP deactivated the alert at 9:43 p.m. The search for missing 14-year-old Laylah Ibarra of Sacramento is now coming to Fresno County, the family says. Laylah was last seen on Friday morning in front of...
mymotherlode.com

Update: Valley Springs Fire Threatening Structures

Update at 5:20 p.m.: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped and aircraft have been released. No structures were lost. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up. Original post at 5:02 p.m.:Valley Springs, CA– A vegetation fire that reportedly started in the grass at Baldwin Street at Berkesey Lane in Valley Springs is threatening structures. It has been named the “Lucas Fire” and air and ground resources are on the scene aggressively battling the blaze. Numerous structures are threatened by this fire. Due to the activity of the fire and fire personnel in the area, foot traffic is being removed and it’s been requested that the area should be avoided if possible.
Fox40

Explosion blows doors off mailbox in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A mailbox was blown open by an explosion in Amador County Saturday, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said that just before 4:30 p.m. it received multiple reports of an explosion and a fire at mailboxes near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road.
CBS Sacramento

Car crashes off Highway 50 into Rancho Cordova business park; dog dies, 2 people hurt

RANCHO CORDOVA – A dog has died and two people are in critical condition after a car crashed off Highway 50 on Monday morning in Rancho Cordova. Metro Fire of Sacramento says, just before 7 a.m., a car crashed off the freeway. It then struck several trees before it finally stopped up against a vacant building along the 10900 block of Sun Center Drive.First responders took two people who were in the car to the hospital. Both are said to be in critical condition. The dog was also found dead by medics, Metro Fire says. Exactly what led up to the car crashing off Highway 50 is under investigation. 
CBS Sacramento

Saturday night shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead

SACRAMENTO — An Saturday night shooting has left one person dead.According to police, just after 11 p.m., on Sep. 3, arrived at Fulton and Trade Wind Avenue.When they got to the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, there are no suspects, and the investigation is underway.
Fox40

One killed after being ejected from car in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead after being ejected from a car that then rolled on top of her Monday morning in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the car rolled down an embankment on the Country Club Boulevard onramp around 4:30 a.m. and the passenger in the car, an adult woman, was ejected from the vehicle.
CBS San Francisco

Driver and dog die, passenger injured after car crashes off Highway 50 into Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA – A driver and a dog have died and another man is in critical condition after a car crashed off Highway 50 on Monday morning in Rancho Cordova.The CHP says drugs and/or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.Metro Fire of Sacramento says that just before 7 a.m., a car crashed off the freeway. It then struck several trees before it finally stopped up against a vacant building along the 10900 block of Sun Center Drive.Investigators say the vehicle was traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. First responders took two people, who were both in the car at the time, to the hospital. The driver, a 39-year-old Roseville man, later died. A 47-year-old Oxnard man is still at the hospital with major injuries. The dog was also found dead by medics, Metro Fire says.
KTVU FOX 2

2 killed as plane crashes near Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A twin-engine plane crashed in an orchard in Sacramento County on Sunday, killing two men on board, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard near Galt, south of Sacramento, authorities said. Firefighters had...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit and Run with Injuries on Peltier Road in San Joaquin County

Officials in San Joaquin County reported a hit-and-run car accident with injuries on Peltier Road and Kennefick Road on the early morning of Friday, September 2, 2022. The incident was initially reported as a single-vehicle crash that took place around 3:30 a.m. Details on the Hit-and-Run Car Accident on Peltier...
