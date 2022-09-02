Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest One In Daviess County Saturday
An Excelsior Springs man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Saturday night. At about 10:05 pm, 24-year-old Trevor J Naylor was arrested for alleged DWI and speeding – 99 in a 70 zone. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Motorcyclist from Brookfield injured in crash north of Browning; arrested for driving while license revoked
A motorcyclist from Brookfield was injured, then arrested Monday night, following an accident six miles north of Browning. Thirty-four-year-old Lucas Adams received moderate injuries when the motorcycle he was operating ran off Highway 5 and struck a ditch. Adams was taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a single arrest on Sunday
An arrest was made Sunday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Codi Hanna of Pleasant Valley, Missouri was accused of driving while intoxicated, DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle, and driving while his license was suspended. Hanna also was arrested on two traffic warrants from Platte County.
kttn.com
Milan man arrested on domestic assault charge, victim hospitalized with injuries
Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports a Milan man has been charged with felony second-degree domestic assault after he allegedly struck someone in the side with a blunt object. Thirty-eight-year-old Bradley Gregory was arrested by the Milan Police on September 1st. He was being held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail...
kttn.com
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED AFTER THREE-HOUR STANDOFF
A Marshall man has been charged with four felonies after a standoff in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, Marshall Police were called to 585 West North at approximately 12:27 a.m September 1, in regards to an incident involving Gilbert Thomas. An officer made contact with Thomas, who appeared irate. While speaking to Thomas, the officer observed a female in the residence. The officer also observed blood on the woman’s face and shirt. The officer requested Thomas let the woman go and also retrieved another subject off the couch. Thomas then slammed the door and began to barricade himself.
kttn.com
Fire destroys storage shed in Chillicothe
Fire late Friday afternoon destroyed a storage shed and its contents at 730 Commercial Street in Chillicothe. Chillicothe Fire Department Lieutenant Andy Vaughn reports the owner had mowed the yard a short time before the fire was noticed and a possible cause was the mower, which was in the northwest corner of the structure.
kttn.com
Teenager from Salina, Kansas injured in rollover crash south of Cameron
A teenager from Salina, Kansas was injured in a rollover accident late Monday morning, three miles south of Cameron. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas, who wasn’t reported hurt. The teenager received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
kttn.com
Texas woman injured in crash on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Texas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of the transit van overturning one mile south of Winston Tuesday morning, September 6th. Emergency medical services transported 44-year-old Monica Solis Estrada of Laredo, Texas to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The van traveled north on Interstate 35...
kttn.com
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
One-hundred-thirty-two calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday, some of the calls include:. 8:34 am, Officers in the 100 block of Herriford Street on a follow-up investigation. A check of a home revealed a person wanted on several warrants including Probation/Parole and for investigation of a previously reported Domestic Assault at the address. The person was held at Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Portion of Grundy County to be under a boil water advisory
A portion of southwest Grundy County will be under a precautionary boil water advisory after water service is restored. The affected area has boundaries of Route WW on the north, the Thompson River. on the east, the Livingston County line is the southern boundary, and the Daviess County line is...
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash east of Cameron on Friday
The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained serious injuries as the result of being ejected from a sports utility vehicle one mile east of Cameron on Friday afternoon, September 2nd. Emergency Medical Services took the driver, 40-year-old Libby Robinson of Kingston, and passenger, 22-year-old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton, to Mosaic...
kttn.com
Cameron couple faces charges of theft and property damage after discarding property of tenant
A Cameron couple faces felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly discarding the belongings of a woman who lived on land the couple owned. Online court information shows 57-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd and 49-year-old Anita Petifurd have each been charged with stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage. Each is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on September 8th.
kq2.com
1 life-flighted, 3 others injured in Saturday night crash near Gower
(GOWER, Mo.) One person was life-flighted to KU Medical Center Saturday night following a two-vehicle crash near Gower. According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, around 8:00 p.m. one car was t-boned at the intersection of SE U.S. Highway 169 and SE State Route VV after one vehicle failed to check both ways at the stop sign.
kchi.com
What Is The Future Of Chillicothe’s Law Enforcement Center
The Law Enforcement Center in Chillicothe has had several issues in recent years, including foundation repairs and sewer issues that were recently repaired. In addition, the department has grown from about 24 employees, including command staff, dispatchers, sergeants, detectives, and officers, to the current level of 32. The Chillicothe City Council recently discussed the police facility and many favor changes in the future. Second Ward Councilman Wayne Cunningham spoke about some improvements he sees are needed.
kttn.com
Felony domestic assault arrest warrant issued for Joshua Charlton
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chillicothe Police officer. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton has been charged in Livingston County with felony third-degree domestic assault. The Highway Patrol arrested Charlton on August 26th on that charge, and he was held at the Grundy County Detention Center where a warrant was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Pair Due in Caldwell County Court Next Week on Two Felonies
Two Cameron residents will appear in Caldwell County Court next week on two felony charges. Court documents say Anita Petifurd and Danny Boyd Petifurd both face felony charges of stealing 750 dollars or more and first-degree property damage. Records list both charges from July 21. The two will make an...
kttn.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash south of Kirksville
The operator of a motorcycle was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident four miles south of Kirksville. Seventy-six-year-old Paul Walker of La Plata received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The driver of a pickup, 49-year-old Jeffrey Sewell of Kirksville wasn’t hurt.
