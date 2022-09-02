ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 15

AgeofAquarius
3d ago

I expect my current vehicle to be the last. I won't waste good money on something I don't need.

Reply
6
Related
mahoningmatters.com

Is the grass greener outside of Ohio? Survey indicates where lawns thrive in US

Where is the grass really greener? It is in Ohio, according to a national lawn care service’s study. This summer has been historically hot, and the weather has taken a toll on lawns. It’s not surprising that some lawns have fared worse than others, but where are the best and worst places in the United States for lawns to thrive?
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
1077 WRKR

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
California Government
City
California, OH
Local
California Cars
wksu.org

‘Soul Music of Ohio’ looks back at the ‘Ohio Bounce’

In the 1950s and ‘60s, Ohio was a hotbed for rhythm and blues performers, clubs and record companies. But for everyone that hit big, like the O'Jays or Bootsy Collins, there were hundreds of artists like Clementine Jones or the Valentine Brothers who recorded briefly and then disappeared. A new book compiles information about some of their long-forgotten and valuable disks.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#The New Cars#Business Industry#Linus Business#State#Democratic#Ev
townandtourist.com

Top 10 BEST Indoor Water Parks in Ohio (Fun All Year Round!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Ohio is located on the northeastern edge of the Midwest region of the United States of America. It is surrounded by Lake Erie, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Michigan. The state is also known for Cedar Point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
OHIO STATE
townandtourist.com

17 Best Romantic Getaways in Northeast Ohio (Castles, Cabins, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many fantastic day outings and weekend getaways available in Ohio. Peaceful rural landscapes, lakes, castles, restaurants, wedding venues, and Ohio resorts with hiking trails are all nearby.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wvxu.org

A new legal maneuver is being used to restore access to abortion in Ohio

Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth sets final work date for 58 employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth said in a letter last week that the final work date for 58 of its recently laid-off employees will be in November. In a Sept. 1 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, OhioHealth said Nov. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wksu.org

Ohio is helping people with disabilities find jobs

States from across the country are trying to model Ohio as it helps some of the 1.7 million Ohioans with disabilities find work. Just before the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order making the state a disability inclusion state. What does that mean? Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) Director Kevin Miller says one main goal is to help people with disabilities get a job.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?

With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy