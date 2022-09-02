Read full article on original website
mahoningmatters.com
Is the grass greener outside of Ohio? Survey indicates where lawns thrive in US
Where is the grass really greener? It is in Ohio, according to a national lawn care service’s study. This summer has been historically hot, and the weather has taken a toll on lawns. It’s not surprising that some lawns have fared worse than others, but where are the best and worst places in the United States for lawns to thrive?
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Student loan debt forgiveness not subject to Ohio taxes ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 6:. Student loan debt forgiveness not subject to Ohio taxes. E. coli outbreak, possibly linked to Wendy's, has expanded to six states. 9-vehicle pileup in Northwest Ohio kills 1, injures 21. Tornado verified in Boardman Sunday. Wolf recaptured after escaping Cleveland Zoo...
whbc.com
Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
wksu.org
Realtors say now is still a good time to buy and sell despite higher interest rates
The housing market in Northeast Ohio is beginning to cool as interest rates rise, inventory in some areas goes back up and people have less time to spend house hunting. But even with inflation, realtors say now is still a good time to buy and sell. Gregg Wasilko is a...
Best states to retire: Where does Ohio fall?
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
wksu.org
‘Soul Music of Ohio’ looks back at the ‘Ohio Bounce’
In the 1950s and ‘60s, Ohio was a hotbed for rhythm and blues performers, clubs and record companies. But for everyone that hit big, like the O'Jays or Bootsy Collins, there were hundreds of artists like Clementine Jones or the Valentine Brothers who recorded briefly and then disappeared. A new book compiles information about some of their long-forgotten and valuable disks.
townandtourist.com
Top 10 BEST Indoor Water Parks in Ohio (Fun All Year Round!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Ohio is located on the northeastern edge of the Midwest region of the United States of America. It is surrounded by Lake Erie, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Michigan. The state is also known for Cedar Point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Northeast Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
townandtourist.com
17 Best Romantic Getaways in Northeast Ohio (Castles, Cabins, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many fantastic day outings and weekend getaways available in Ohio. Peaceful rural landscapes, lakes, castles, restaurants, wedding venues, and Ohio resorts with hiking trails are all nearby.
wksu.org
Dayton's Women's Med staff could open clinic that provides abortion in Illinois
Women's Med Center runs some of the only clinics in the region that provide abortions. They are set to close their Dayton and Indianapolis locations next week because of laws that restrict abortions in both states. If Women’s Med does close in Ohio and Indiana, a few staff members are...
wvxu.org
A new legal maneuver is being used to restore access to abortion in Ohio
Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
Are honey bee colonies healthy in Ohio?
A world without bees would be bleak; there would be less food for human consumption, less variety among the fruits, vegetables, and nuts that remain, and the impacts of their absence would ripple throughout the food web.
wksu.org
Wheat farmers in Colorado outsmart pesky insect known to topple acres of crop
Colorado wheat farmers aren’t just combatting drought. They’re battling a pesky insect that’s proven to obliterate fields. Rae Solomon of KUNC reports on how farmers are getting ahead of it. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
OhioHealth sets final work date for 58 employees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth said in a letter last week that the final work date for 58 of its recently laid-off employees will be in November. In a Sept. 1 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, OhioHealth said Nov. […]
wksu.org
Ohio is helping people with disabilities find jobs
States from across the country are trying to model Ohio as it helps some of the 1.7 million Ohioans with disabilities find work. Just before the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order making the state a disability inclusion state. What does that mean? Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) Director Kevin Miller says one main goal is to help people with disabilities get a job.
WLWT 5
When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?
With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted Streets
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Ohio's haunted streets can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these streets suddenly tell a different story.
