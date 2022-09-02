Paris, Tenn.–A crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Tyson and Wood Streets early this morning resulted in a fatality. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the driver was a man from Puryear who is in his 80s. “It appears that he had a medical emergency and crashed into the wall,” Reed said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, he said.

PURYEAR, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO