wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Sanderson Drive Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Crash
A head-on collision on South Montgomery Road in Trigg County sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say two trucks collided at the 15000 block of South Montgomery Road causing both vehicles to run off the roadway. One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
whopam.com
Pursuit ends with arrests of Clarksville, Elkton men
A high speed pursuit that began on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Labor Day morning ended in Hopkinsville with the arrests of two men on multiple charges. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Colon attempted to stop a speeding car driven by 25-year old Zavian Jackson of Clarksville near US 68 and the Bypass and Jackson allegedly refused to pull over, traveling through the city at a high rate of speed.
wkdzradio.com
Four People In Custody After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway. The driver reportedly turned onto Fort...
wkdzradio.com
Fifth Superload To Move Along I-24 Eastbound Wednesday Morning
The fifth of six superload trips from the Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea in Hopkinsville is planned for Wednesday morning. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the state transportation cabinet says the 480-ton superload plans to leave the Riverport around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45, which will cause KY 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
wkdzradio.com
Russellville Man Charged After Elkton Pursuit
A Russellville man was charged after a high speed pursuit in Todd County Sunday afternoon. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith says he observed two Ford Mustangs heading East on East Jefferson Davis Highway at a high rate of speed and was able to clock one of them with a moving radar at 113 mph in a 55 mph zone.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Labor Day Crash On US 68
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a Cadiz man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says an SUV driven by 83-year-old Goble Jessup was turning onto US 68 and pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by William Biby, of Cadiz. Jessup was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for possible severe internal injuries.
whopam.com
Man on scooter injured in hit and run accident
A hit and run accident late Friday night at Glass Avenue and North Elm Street injured a man riding an electric scooter. The Hopkinsville police collision report says two vehicles were stopped on North Elm facing northbound when the rear one went around the other and disregarded the stop sign.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 69 now cleared
PADUCAH — Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County. This crash site on I-69 is about 1/2 mile north of the Marshall/Graves County Line. Police on site are planning to conduct a...
radionwtn.com
Crash Into Wall Claims Life Of Puryear Man
Paris, Tenn.–A crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Tyson and Wood Streets early this morning resulted in a fatality. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the driver was a man from Puryear who is in his 80s. “It appears that he had a medical emergency and crashed into the wall,” Reed said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, he said.
clarksvillenow.com
House on Woody Hills Drive damaged in Labor Day fire
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house in the Greenwood area of Clarksville was damaged in a fire on Labor Day. At about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Battalion 1 units from Stations 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire on Woody Hills Drive, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. The...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 am a truck was exiting Lowe’s when it was struck by a northbound van. The driver of the van was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health...
whopam.com
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
wnky.com
Police searching for 2 accused of burglary in Todd County
TODD COUNTY, Ky. – The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals who have active warrants for their arrest. Both 27-year-old Derek Coyle Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Paige of Elkton are facing warrants for first-degree burglary in Todd County. Officials say both are suspects in additional burglaries and theft investigations.
POLICE: Car with kids goes airborne in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A man was taken into custody after police say he drunkenly crashed into a ditch. Saturday afternoon, a Central City Police Department officer on patrol says they were nearly struck head on by another car. While trying to pull over the vehicle, the officer claims the car swerved off the […]
Roads to be closed for 9/11 Heroes Run
The Madisonville Police Department would like to remind the public that the annual 9/11 Heroes Run is coming up.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray collision leaves one injured
A two-vehicle accident in Murray on Friday sent one person to the hospital. Murray police responded to the accident at the intersection of 4th and Chestnut streets, where they learned 56-year-old David Garland of Murray had been struck by 30-year-old Patrick Davis of Dexter. Davis reportedly told authorities he had...
wkdzradio.com
More Than 30 Tractors Participate In Annual Tractor Drive
More than 50 people and thirty tractors participated in the annual West Kentucky Antique Power Association Tractor Drive Saturday in southern Trigg and Christian counties. Although rain soaked tractor drivers in the afternoon, West Kentucky Antique Power Association President Harvey Oglesby says it didn’t dampen the spirits of those participating.
