Heavy rain causes flooding in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Heavy rain overwhelmed the stormwater system in New Haven Tuesday, sending water up out of manholes on Union Avenue. Flooding in low-lying areas of New Haven is not unusual in major rainstorms, but major rainstorms have become pretty unusual this year. “We registered 4 plus inches of rain in downtown […]
Flash flooding from heavy downpours possible as storms roll through Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — The whole state is under a Flood Watch through Tuesday as storms roll through southern New England. A flood advisory has been issued for towns and cities stretching from New London, Middlesex, New Haven, Fairfield, and Litchfield counties. Fairfield County was briefly under a Tornado Warning...
Rain Causing Issues; Flood Warnings in Effect
The rain is continuing today through the day, there has been some isolated flooding and flash flood watches are in effect. Flash flood warnings are in effect for Fairfield, New Haven, and Middlesex counties. Shoreline East suspended rail service Tuesday morning due to flooding, but service has been restored. New...
STORM WATCH: Tornado warning in effect for parts of Fairfield County until 4:45 p.m.
A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Fairfield County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
Fire underway on Audubon Avenue, multiple crews working
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
New Haven Files Lawsuit Over Illegal Motorcycle Rally
The City of New Haven has filed a lawsuit against a group police say held an illegal motorcycle rally last year. The lawsuit was filed against EastCoastin Entertainment, LLC, EastCoastin Enterprises, LLC, event organizer Gabriel Canestri Jr., Salvatore Fusco, and C&D Investments, LLC. The city hopes to recover more than...
Ex-MIT researcher arrested for Yale student's murder after months-long manhunt to appear in court
The former MIT graduate student held on $20 million bond after allegedly gunning down a Yale graduate student and leading authorities on a four-month-long chase last year is expected to appear in court this week after the case has been continued several times. Qinxuan Pan, a longtime Massachusetts Institute of...
Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking
HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
‘Report Animal Abuse. Stop Domestic Abuse’ – Desmond’s Army launches first billboard campaign
A new billboard campaign launched Labor Day depicts the link between animal cruelty and domestic violence.
Candlewood Lake’s Blueberry Island Closed Due to Unsanitary Conditions
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT – A boating spot favored for partygoers on Candlewood Lake has been...
Shoreline East Resumes Rail Service After Flooding
Shoreline East suspended all rail service due to flooding on Tuesday, but it has been restored.
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
Thousands of Runners to Participate in New Haven Road Race on Labor Day
If you're looking for something to do on Labor Day, you can make your way to New Haven on Monday. Every year, the city comes together for the New Haven Faxon Law Road Race. The road race is a 45-year tradition in New Haven. It is also home to the USA Track and Field 20K Championship with a prize purse of more than $40,000.
Officials Investigate Norwich Elementary School Social Media Threat
A Norwich elementary school student could face disciplinary action after allegedly posting a concerning message on TikTok. In a letter sent home to parents, school officials said the FBI New Haven Social Media National Threat Unit alerted police to the message about a possible school shooting. Police said they talked...
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
Officials want banking policy that impacts communities of color changed
Bridgeport officials tell News 12 they want the banking industry to change a policy they believe is harmful to communities of color.
Middletown police: Intoxicated Haddam man reached for loaded gun in struggle with police
MIDDLETOWN — A seemingly intoxicated Haddam man allegedly reached in his pocket for a loaded gun which fell to the ground during a struggle with police Monday, according to the Middletown Police Department. Detectives from the department’s Street Crime Unit had intervened in what appeared to be a physical...
Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Five teenagers from New Britain were involved in a car accident on Sunday, one sustaining a serious injury. Driver Vincente Pablo Estrada was in the left lane of Route 72 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail on the left shoulder.
