New Haven County, CT

WTNH

Heavy rain causes flooding in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Heavy rain overwhelmed the stormwater system in New Haven Tuesday, sending water up out of manholes on Union Avenue. Flooding in low-lying areas of New Haven is not unusual in major rainstorms, but major rainstorms have become pretty unusual this year. “We registered 4 plus inches of rain in downtown […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Rain Causing Issues; Flood Warnings in Effect

The rain is continuing today through the day, there has been some isolated flooding and flash flood watches are in effect. Flash flood warnings are in effect for Fairfield, New Haven, and Middlesex counties. Shoreline East suspended rail service Tuesday morning due to flooding, but service has been restored. New...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire underway on Audubon Avenue, multiple crews working

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Files Lawsuit Over Illegal Motorcycle Rally

The City of New Haven has filed a lawsuit against a group police say held an illegal motorcycle rally last year. The lawsuit was filed against EastCoastin Entertainment, LLC, EastCoastin Enterprises, LLC, event organizer Gabriel Canestri Jr., Salvatore Fusco, and C&D Investments, LLC. The city hopes to recover more than...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking

HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?

“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Thousands of Runners to Participate in New Haven Road Race on Labor Day

If you're looking for something to do on Labor Day, you can make your way to New Haven on Monday. Every year, the city comes together for the New Haven Faxon Law Road Race. The road race is a 45-year tradition in New Haven. It is also home to the USA Track and Field 20K Championship with a prize purse of more than $40,000.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Officials Investigate Norwich Elementary School Social Media Threat

A Norwich elementary school student could face disciplinary action after allegedly posting a concerning message on TikTok. In a letter sent home to parents, school officials said the FBI New Haven Social Media National Threat Unit alerted police to the message about a possible school shooting. Police said they talked...
NORWICH, CT

