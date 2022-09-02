Read full article on original website
Harry Styles Appears to Spit on Chris Pine at 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere
10:55 AM PT -- Chris' rep tells us, "This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Arrive at Venice Separately Amid 'DWD' Drama
2:02 PM PT -- Deadline reports that Florence Pugh is going to miss the press conference for "Don't Worry Darling" on Monday, but will walk the red carpet and watch the actual movie ... and then split right away after that. Supposedly, this was all pre-planned -- as she's in the middle of a shoot in Budapest for 'Dune 2' ... at least that's the explanation being offered from insiders.
NBA YoungBoy Expecting Baby #9
NBA YoungBoy is coming for Nick Cannon ... the rapper is expecting his 9th child, meaning he's only one behind Nick. YoungBoy made the baby announcement in a social media post and a new music video for his song, "Purge Me." In the Instagram photo dump, the last photo slide...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Fans Think Adele Married Rich Paul After 'The Paul's' Sign in IG Post
Adele's simply looking to celebrate her big Emmy win ... but her fans think there's something much bigger to toast, because of something she posted ... something that makes them think she and Rich Paul have said: "I Do." The singer was "pleased as punch" to be one step closer...
Meghan Markle Says She Grew Up the 'Ugly Duckling,' Struggled to Fit in
Meghan Markle is British royalty now, but growing up she was considered the "ugly duckling" who struggled to fit in with other kids ... that's according to Meghan herself. The Duchess of Sussex just dropped the latest episode of her "Archetypes" podcast -- and she chats with actress Mindy Kaling about her childhood challenges. When Meghan said she was no beauty, Mindy was shocked and almost disbelieving.
John Legend Explains Falling Out with Kanye, Not Just Politics
John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West dissolved because of who JL supported in the 2020 election -- not so much who Ye's supported of late ... namely, Donald Trump. The singer did an interview with the New Yorker this weekend, and they covered a range of topics -- but the most interesting, perhaps, was when they talked Kanye and why he and John aren't cool anymore ... something many just chalked up to differing politics.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hit Up Malibu's Chili Cook-Off, Basketball Fail
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit up the annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off Sunday, and try as they might ... they walked away empty-handed after a game of hoops. The newly-blended fam were all the buzz at the shindig ... with twins Max and Emme in tow -- and they stopped at the hoops game. Ben's a sports nut, so you'd think he might score a basket or even 2, but he tried 4 times, fully suffering from empty net syndrome.
Guess Who This
Before this bundled-up baby turned into a beauty queen, actress and advocate for social causes, she was just rough housin' with her younger brother, playing in the snow and growing up in Jamshedpur, India. You probably saw her in the romance/comedy film 'Isn't It Romantic' where she shared the big...
Kanye West Targets Adidas GM Daniel Cherry in Slew of New IG Posts
Kanye West is fired back up again -- now re-focusing his outrage at a specific Adidas executive ... who's plastered all over Ye's Instagram page, with some interesting commentary. Ye went on the offensive Saturday with a slew of new posts that have Daniel Cherry III in his crosshairs. DC...
Celebs Flock to Malibu Chili Cook-Off, Briefly Interrupted by Stampede
It's that time of year again -- when people bring out their best baked beans and ground beef in the ritzy neighborhood of Malibu ... with A-listers all around, and 2022 being no exception. Some of Hollywood's most famous faces were in attendance for the annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off Festival...
Tom Cruise 'M:I' Airplane Stunt Shown in Full in New Leaked Video
Tom Cruise is soaring to new heights -- and no, we're not talking about 'Top Gun' again ... this time, we're referring to his new 'Mission: Impossible' movie -- which looks insane. Check out this clip that appears to have leaked online this weekend, without a traceable source. It's a...
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Underneath this puckered-up shot is a singer and songwriter who has taken on the music industry with numerous wins at a time, and you should note she started as just a teenager growing up in West Reading, PA. You most likely first heard of this scrambled star back in 2006,...
