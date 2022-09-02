ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney discusses D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Georgia Tech win

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney knows there are areas that need correcting, but he was overall pleased with the play of his team during Monday night's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech to open the 2022 season. Swinney also got the first glimpse at re-energized quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and five-star freshman Cade Klubnik, two players expected to be impactful for the Tigers this fall.
Why Cade Klubnik's day as Clemson's starter is coming

ATLANTA — As DJ Uiagalelei scampered into the end zone Monday night, he glanced over his right shoulder, turned his body to a fallen defender and let out a roar. The Clemson quarterback was just warming up his vocal cords for what may have been his best performance in nearly two years. "I was hyped," he said. "I was excited."
Cade Klubnik draws rave reviews over DJ Uiagalelei after Clemson's opener

"They're both really, really talented they support each other," Swinney said. "It's been awesome, and, again, kind of best case scenario tonight that, again, D.J. had to kind of fight through some adversity and just really show the grit and moxie, and he made some big plays, man, with his feet, extended plays, made some beautiful throws.
