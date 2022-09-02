ATLANTA — As DJ Uiagalelei scampered into the end zone Monday night, he glanced over his right shoulder, turned his body to a fallen defender and let out a roar. The Clemson quarterback was just warming up his vocal cords for what may have been his best performance in nearly two years. "I was hyped," he said. "I was excited."

CLEMSON, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO