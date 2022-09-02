New Algood Middle School Principal Rusty Darley talks about the new school year. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell meets with Rusty Darley, the principal at Algood Middle School. Rusty talks about his background coming to Algood Middle School from Cookeville High School then previously Lebanon High School, what is important in terms of the growth of a student beyond the classroom, and how the pandemic changed how middle school is done and how teachers teach.

ALGOOD, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO