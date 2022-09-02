ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, TN

themoorecountynews.com

Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants

(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
TENNESSEE STATE
newstalk941.com

Warren School System Applying For Electric Buses

Warren County Schools applying for an opportunity to get electric school buses. Director of Schools Grant Swallows said the opportunity came about from a grant application through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). He said the EPA identified priority rural districts, Warren County being one, to apply for up to 25 new electric buses,
WARREN COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

City Establishes New Beer Ordinance

A new ordinance regulating the sale of beer for off-premises consumption in Smithville may be enacted by next month. Ordinance (City of Smithville) During Thursday night’s regular monthly meeting, the Aldermen adopted an ordinance on first reading, which rescinds all provisions of previously adopted regulations and establishes a new Smithville Beer Ordinance. Second and final reading action will be held following a public hearing at the next meeting of the Mayor and Aldermen Monday, October 3 at 6 p.m. at city hall.
SMITHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Food Donations For Non-Profits Returning To A Normal Level

Non-profits in Putnam County saw a fall in food donations during the pandemic, but supply has seem to return to a normal level. Executive Director Bruce Bailey said food levels were at its lowest at the end of 2021. Over the last three months, donations have returned to a normal level.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Warren County, TN
ucbjournal.com

Putnam County August 2022 new businesses

COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 63 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of August 2022. There were 60 new retail businesses licensed along with three manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Record-Breaking Tourism Numbers In DeKalb County

The Smithville-DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce DeKalb County’s tourism numbers show a 30% increase from the previous year. “We are beyond excited to receive this great news from the State of Tennessee,” said Chamber Director Suzanne Williams. ” The economic impact of tourism on DeKalb County is huge. It shows tourism activity, including indirect and induced impacts, supported $51.2 million in business sales in DeKalb County. Visitors directly generated $2.5 Million in state and local taxes, which is equivalent to $322 in tax savings for every DeKalb County household,” she said.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Public Meeting 6PM This Wednesday on City-MTE Proposed Land Swap

(MURFREESBORO) As you recall, officials deem land that the City of Murfreesboro purchased for a park in the Blackman area would be a better site for Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) campus headquarters—and vice versa. Leaders from both sides are studying the feasibility of a property swap. The next...
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Bob Bell: Meet Algood Middle School Principal Rusty Darley

New Algood Middle School Principal Rusty Darley talks about the new school year. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell meets with Rusty Darley, the principal at Algood Middle School. Rusty talks about his background coming to Algood Middle School from Cookeville High School then previously Lebanon High School, what is important in terms of the growth of a student beyond the classroom, and how the pandemic changed how middle school is done and how teachers teach.
ALGOOD, TN
newstalk941.com

Today In The Upper Cumberland: UC Pride

This week we continue to look at diversity in the Upper Cumberland with UC Pride. Today we continue our look at diversity in the Upper Cumberland by focusing on UC Pride, and the work done by Jessica Patterson, and those who lead the organization. Today In The Upper Cumberland airs...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: September 5, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
wpln.org

Rebroadcast: Baristas lead union push in Middle Tennessee

This episode originally aired on July 7, 2022. Unions have historically been associated with factory workers and those in the automotive industry. In Tennessee, food service employees – particularly baristas – are leading the labor organization push. In Knoxville, Memphis and Murfreesboro, there’s been various efforts to unionize...
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

This Week Van Buren Commission Appoints Committees

This week in the Upper Cumberland the Crossville City Council will have a work session Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. The Van Buren County Commission has scheduled a special-called meeting Tuesday night. The agenda includes several appointments to committees such as new commissioners enter office. Those include Committee A, B, Audit and Planning.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Pilot Dies In Texas Crash

(TOMBALL, TX) Murfreesboro Pilot Christopher Jensen died when his Cirrus SR22 single engine aircraft crashed into tall trees that surrounded a mobile home community near Houston. It came to rest between two units. Jensen reportedly worked for Cirrus Aircraft who released this statement, “…Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

Fall brings lots of chances for fun in the Middle Tennessee area. From a fest at a spooky old mansion to a geocaching expedition to the chance to check out some cool heavy machinery, there’s plenty for the family to get into. As part of a fall series on...
NASHVILLE, TN

