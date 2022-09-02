Read full article on original website
Related
themoorecountynews.com
Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
newstalk941.com
Warren School System Applying For Electric Buses
Warren County Schools applying for an opportunity to get electric school buses. Director of Schools Grant Swallows said the opportunity came about from a grant application through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). He said the EPA identified priority rural districts, Warren County being one, to apply for up to 25 new electric buses,
wjle.com
City Establishes New Beer Ordinance
A new ordinance regulating the sale of beer for off-premises consumption in Smithville may be enacted by next month. Ordinance (City of Smithville) During Thursday night’s regular monthly meeting, the Aldermen adopted an ordinance on first reading, which rescinds all provisions of previously adopted regulations and establishes a new Smithville Beer Ordinance. Second and final reading action will be held following a public hearing at the next meeting of the Mayor and Aldermen Monday, October 3 at 6 p.m. at city hall.
newstalk941.com
Food Donations For Non-Profits Returning To A Normal Level
Non-profits in Putnam County saw a fall in food donations during the pandemic, but supply has seem to return to a normal level. Executive Director Bruce Bailey said food levels were at its lowest at the end of 2021. Over the last three months, donations have returned to a normal level.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County August 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 63 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of August 2022. There were 60 new retail businesses licensed along with three manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
newstalk941.com
Jackson County Chamber Creating Maps To Highlight Attractions Across The County
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce working to create maps highlighting various features of Jackson County. Director Hope Vargas said the map serves as a great marketing tool that could boost tourism in the county. She said they hope to have the maps printed and ready to hand out by the American Made Music Festival in October.
See Inside Tennessee Lake House Decorated with Insane Amount of Crazy Carousel Horses
Just when you think you've seen everything, then you get on Zillow Gone Wild, on Facebook, and you find out you haven't seen anything yet. Behold, the carousel horse house. Located in Gallatin, TN, near Nashville, the asking price for this lake house is $2,000,000.00. It has 3 bd, 3.5...
wjle.com
Record-Breaking Tourism Numbers In DeKalb County
The Smithville-DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce DeKalb County’s tourism numbers show a 30% increase from the previous year. “We are beyond excited to receive this great news from the State of Tennessee,” said Chamber Director Suzanne Williams. ” The economic impact of tourism on DeKalb County is huge. It shows tourism activity, including indirect and induced impacts, supported $51.2 million in business sales in DeKalb County. Visitors directly generated $2.5 Million in state and local taxes, which is equivalent to $322 in tax savings for every DeKalb County household,” she said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
Public Meeting 6PM This Wednesday on City-MTE Proposed Land Swap
(MURFREESBORO) As you recall, officials deem land that the City of Murfreesboro purchased for a park in the Blackman area would be a better site for Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) campus headquarters—and vice versa. Leaders from both sides are studying the feasibility of a property swap. The next...
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Bob Bell: Meet Algood Middle School Principal Rusty Darley
New Algood Middle School Principal Rusty Darley talks about the new school year. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell meets with Rusty Darley, the principal at Algood Middle School. Rusty talks about his background coming to Algood Middle School from Cookeville High School then previously Lebanon High School, what is important in terms of the growth of a student beyond the classroom, and how the pandemic changed how middle school is done and how teachers teach.
newstalk941.com
Today In The Upper Cumberland: UC Pride
This week we continue to look at diversity in the Upper Cumberland with UC Pride. Today we continue our look at diversity in the Upper Cumberland by focusing on UC Pride, and the work done by Jessica Patterson, and those who lead the organization. Today In The Upper Cumberland airs...
Photo of the Week: September 5, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpln.org
Rebroadcast: Baristas lead union push in Middle Tennessee
This episode originally aired on July 7, 2022. Unions have historically been associated with factory workers and those in the automotive industry. In Tennessee, food service employees – particularly baristas – are leading the labor organization push. In Knoxville, Memphis and Murfreesboro, there’s been various efforts to unionize...
newstalk941.com
This Week Van Buren Commission Appoints Committees
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Crossville City Council will have a work session Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. The Van Buren County Commission has scheduled a special-called meeting Tuesday night. The agenda includes several appointments to committees such as new commissioners enter office. Those include Committee A, B, Audit and Planning.
WSMV
Gallatin animal rescue cares for 85 beagles rescued from animal testing
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Animal Rescue Corps said goodbye Saturday to the final group of beagles they have been caring for from the Envigo breeding facility as they continue their journey to California into loving homes. Over the past two weeks, ARC members have been temporarily caring for 85...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Pilot Dies In Texas Crash
(TOMBALL, TX) Murfreesboro Pilot Christopher Jensen died when his Cirrus SR22 single engine aircraft crashed into tall trees that surrounded a mobile home community near Houston. It came to rest between two units. Jensen reportedly worked for Cirrus Aircraft who released this statement, “…Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with...
Gallatin animal hospital sees many sick dogs as canine flu concerns increase
Canine Influenza has become a growing concern here in Tennessee. The illness is extremely contagious and deadly among our furry friends.
22-Year-Old Marcus Webb Died 4 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the officials, a single-vehicle crash occurred in Murfreesboro on Sunday. The officials stated that the front passenger of the vehicle, 22-year-old Marcus Webb was declared dead at [..]
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
Fall brings lots of chances for fun in the Middle Tennessee area. From a fest at a spooky old mansion to a geocaching expedition to the chance to check out some cool heavy machinery, there’s plenty for the family to get into. As part of a fall series on...
Eagleville woman celebrates 100th birthday
The Tennessee native officially turned 100 years old on Saturday, but celebrated Friday at her beauty salon in Eagleville.
Comments / 0