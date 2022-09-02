ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Comes The Bride! Jennifer Lopez Says Her Children & Ben Affleck's Children Walked Her Down The Aisle

Here comes the bride!

It seems that Jennifer Lopez ’s second trip down the aisle to marry Ben Affleck was a walk to remember, with the “Let’s Get Loud” singer recently revealing she was escorted to the altar by a very special crew — her and her new hubby’s respective children.

In the latest edition of the star’s newsletter, On The JLo , the artist spilled several details surrounding their star-studded Georgia nuptials on Saturday, August 20, dishing about her grand entrance.

Lopez, who had previously married Affleck in a small ceremony this July at Las Vegas’ A Little White Wedding Chapel, said she and her new hubby initially discussed the soundtrack to their wedding while they were first an item in the early 2000s.

'THIS IS HEAVEN': JENNIFER LOPEZ SPILLS THE DETAILS ON HER & BEN AFFLECK'S LAVISH GEORGIA WEDDING

As the Good Will Hunting star reportedly told Lopez “True Companion” by Marc Cohn was the "perfect wedding love song,” the star said she tapped the artist to make a surprise appearance at their nuptials.

However, Lopez shared her bridal entourage, consisting of her twins, Emme and Max which she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony , and Affleck’s three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner , Violet , Samuel and Seraphina , inspired her to rethink her plan.

"As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn't 'True Companion,’” Lopez shared.

NO-FLY ZONES, SECURITY, & ARRIVING GUESTS! INSIDE THE HOURS LEADING UP TO BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ'S SECOND WEDDING

"It was his 'The Things We've Handed Down' — a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then,” she continued, dubbing the song the “perfect choice” to play as their “five children preceded me on the walk.”

"The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined,” the Hustlers actress continued. “We weren't only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family . They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did."

