Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Is Here: Shop Deals On Best Sellers Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

One of the biggest sales in the beauty biz has officially kicked off: Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty . The mega-savings event features limited-time offers including daily deals on your favorite makeup, skincare, haircare products and more.

With 21 days of rotating deals across the retailer’s inventory, you’ll enjoy some of the lowest prices of the season on best-selling products and biggest brand names. Because this event is only around for a short while, we’re wasting no time in uncovering the best sales. Scroll to get the full scoop.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event started on Aug. 28, with deals available to shop in-store and online through Sep. 17 . While a 21-day sale sounds like plenty of time to shop, be warned that this is one of the hottest beauty events for a reason.

Limited-time offers and inventory means that once these low prices are gone, they’re gone for good. Additionally, each day features a new group of select products from favorites like Beauty Bakerie , NARS and IT Cosmetics, with exclusive 24-hour only offers you won’t want to miss.

For example, at the time of this post (Aug. 30) the featured deals for today include savings on Anastasia Beverly Hills , TULA , Clinique and First Aid Beauty products. To see a full calendar list of products and when they'll be featured in the daily deals, click here .

Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Top Picks

During the sale event, you’ll have the opportunity to shop specific products and brands as well as enjoy blanket offers such as 50% off select foundations, 50% off Black-owned brands in addition to enjoying perks such as free gifts and even surprise deals.

Don’t forget to sign up for the Ultamate Rewards free loyalty program so that you can earn points to redeem towards future orders.

Here are the best selling products and brands featured in the mega event, ready to shop now or according to the deals calendar. Just be sure to set a reminder for upcoming deals so you won’t miss out on any savings!

Afterglow Lip Balm by NARS retails at regular price for $28 at ulta.com .

Featured Deal Day : Sep. 4 retails for $14 with 50% off NARS select products, online only.

Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation by Estée Lauder retails at regular price for $50 at ulta.com .

Featured Deal Day : Sep. 4 retails for $25 with 50% off select Estée Lauder products.

Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream by Shiseido retails at regular price for $70 at ulta.com .

Featured Deal Day : Sep. 6 retails for $35 with 50% off select Shiseido products.

Your Superheroes Full-Sized Travel Makeup Brush Set by IT Cosmetics for Ulta retails at regular price for $50 at ulta.com .

Featured Deal Day : Sep. 10 retails for $25 with 50% off IT Cosmetics for Ulta makeup brushes.

DreamStick Cream Bronzing Multi-Stick by Personal retails at regular price for $26 at ulta.com .

Featured Deal Day : Sep. 11 retails for $13 with 50% off select Persona products, online only.

Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush by Tarte Cosmetics retails at regular price for $29 at ulta.com .

Featured Deal Day : Sep. 13 retails for $14.50 with 50% off Tarte Amazonian Clay blushes and bronzers, online only.

Bye Bye Dark Spots Niacinamide Serum by IT Cosmetics retails at regular price for $29 at ulta.com .

Featured Deal Day : Sep. 15 retails $14.50 with 50% off IT Cosmetics serums.

Face Flour Baking Powder by Beauty Bakerie retails at regular price for $24 at ulta.com .

Featured Deal Day : Sep. 17 retails for $12 with 50% off Beauty Bakerie.