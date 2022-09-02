ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Rapidly spreading wildfire near Weed in Siskiyou County triggers evacuation orders

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdtD9_0hg5gcoi00

PIX Now 08:02

SISKIYOU COUNTY -- A large, fast-moving wildfire burning near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County Friday afternoon has triggered evacuation orders, according to authorities.

Mill Fire burning near Weed. Cal Fire

The so-called Mill Fire was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. and has quickly exploded to 200 acres, according to reports on social media. The Zonehaven website shows a large area of Siskiyou County east of I-5 under evacuation orders. The communities of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood are all impacted.

According to some reports, the fire involves homes and a request for a large number of ground fire units with air support has gone out. So far, there has been no official word on the fire from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office or Cal Fire.

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

FireWatch: Mill & Mountain Fires effects reach beyond Siskiyou County

SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- A state of emergency declared by California's governor for Siskiyou County because of its weekend wildfires is having a larger ripple effect across the state. California's Office of Emergency Services says the state is positioning firefighting strike teams across 18 counties today. The move comes after Governor...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed

Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
WEED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Weed, CA
Government
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
City
Edgewood, CA
Local
California Government
City
Weed, CA
FOX40

2 dead as Mill and Mountain Fires continue to grow

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Both the Mountain Fire and Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have exploded in size since they began on Friday. On Friday the Mill Fire began around 1:45 p.m. and was mapped at 200 plus acres with 0% containment. As of 7:53 p.n. on Sunday, the Mill Fire has reached around […]
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Mountain Fire Continues to Grow Fast–Now at 8460 Acres] At Least 50 Structures Destroyed, Three Injured in Destructive Mill Fire in Siskiyou County

As of late Saturday night, the Mill Fire which started in the outskirts of Weed in Siskiyou County on Friday afternoon had grown to 4,254 acres and is 25% contained. The suppression efforts have been surprisingly successful and the fire is much less active and firefighters are hopeful. According to...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mountain Fire continues rapid growth, burning 6,451 acres in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY — A second fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, saw a second night of growth. As of Sunday morning, the fire near the community of Gazelle has burned 6,451 acres and remains just 5% contained.The fire was extremely active through the night as it continues to burn north in timber, according to Cal Fire.Today, firefighters are bracing for stronger winds and the possibility of spot fires, according to a report.No structures have been destroyed at this time, but more than 650 are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.A new evacuation center opened Saturday at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:Large animals: Horse barns at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Red Cross Shelters:Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097The shelter at Yreka Community Center has been closed.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Zonehaven
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures

MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
CBS San Francisco

Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared

WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles  north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Rum Creek fire burning 19,495 acres: high winds, temps to test containment lines

MERLIN — The Rum Creek fire is now burning 19,495 acres with 34% of the blaze now contained. Firefighters have found three more burned buildings, bringing the total structure losses to two residences and four minor buildings. The Oregon Department of Forestry noted that these buildings were likely destroyed during the rapid spread of the fire on Aug. 26 when firefighters were unable to access that region.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KDRV

BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wildfires have become all too familiar to the residents of Weed

WEED — Her home destroyed, dog missing, and 10-year relationship with her boyfriend recently ended – all Naomi Vogelsang could do on Saturday was sit outside of a Northern California wildfire evacuation center with $20 in her pocket, waiting for a ride to the casino.  "It can't be any worse," she said.Vogelsang is one of thousands of people displaced this week by California's latest inferno, this time in the small community of Weed. Most visitors know this town as a novelty, a place to stop while traveling on Interstate 5 and buy an ironic T-shirt.But for the people who live...
WEED, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday

DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
ELK GROVE, CA
kqennewsradio.com

RFP MILL IN WEED, CALIFORNIA UNDAMAGED, ONE BUILDING BURNS

The Roseburg Forest Products veneer mill in Weed California was not damaged in the Mill Fire which began Friday, though an empty building on company property did burn. Communications Director Rebecca Taylor told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that when the fire began the mill, which employs 145 people, was evacuated. Taylor said, “Our primary concern is the safety of the community, first responders, and our team members as this tragedy continues to unfold in Weed”. At least one team member lost their home, according to Taylor. She said the company will provide assistance just as they did after the Boles Fire in 2014.
WEED, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy