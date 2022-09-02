Rapidly spreading wildfire near Weed in Siskiyou County triggers evacuation orders

PIX Now 08:02

SISKIYOU COUNTY -- A large, fast-moving wildfire burning near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County Friday afternoon has triggered evacuation orders, according to authorities.

Mill Fire burning near Weed. Cal Fire

The so-called Mill Fire was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. and has quickly exploded to 200 acres, according to reports on social media. The Zonehaven website shows a large area of Siskiyou County east of I-5 under evacuation orders. The communities of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood are all impacted.

According to some reports, the fire involves homes and a request for a large number of ground fire units with air support has gone out. So far, there has been no official word on the fire from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office or Cal Fire.