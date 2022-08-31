Two nature activities happening Sunday

Two family-oriented nature events will be going on Sunday at Burr Oak State Park Located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road in Glouster.

At 11 a.m., a Kids Nature Journaling activity will be taking place for school age children. Participants will meet at the nature center before they begin a short hike. During this trek, children can draw or write about the sounds and sights they’ll be experiencing.

According to Park Naturalist, Julie Gee, all the materials that children will need for this activity-including paper and pencils-will be provided.

At 6 p.m., a program entitled, Mammals of Ohio will begin. Participants will meet at the campground amphitheater to learn about different mammals that are native to Ohio.

Gee explained that pelts and skulls will be available for participants to examine during the discussion.

Burr Oak State Park is a resort park that offers hiking trails, a lodge, rental cottages, a campground and a lake where visitors can fish or go boating.

For more information on either of these activities call 740-767-3570.