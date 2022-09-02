Knights open the season with victory over NRHEG

It’s tough to call a team resilient before its season officially begins. That’s what Kenyon-Wanamingo was Thursday.

It had to be.

The Knights are a Class A team in the Minnesota State High School League. In their preseason scrimmages on Aug. 26, their eyes were opened against bigger Class AA powerhouses, Blue Earth Area and St. Clair/Mankato Loyola.

Improvements were needed.

WIth just three practice days to right the ship in advance of Thursday’s season opener against Class AA New Richland/Hartland/Ellendale-Geneva, the Knights quickly found a winning formula to throttle the Panthers, 26-6.

“I couldn’t be happier,” K-W coach Jake Wieme expressed. “We struggled at scrimmages last week. I knew the guys were upset about it, frustrated about it. We weren’t quite sure what we’d be able to do.”

Rushing for over 200 yards of offense was one thing they did.

“I thought we ran the ball really well today,” Wieme said. “Cal (Luebke) and Dillon (Bartel) are both guys willing to stick their nose (to block) for each other and when they’re running the ball.”

Bartel was the workhorse rushing 26 times for 129 yards and the first touchdown of the game. Luebke toted the ball eight times for 71 yards, including a bookending 27-yard touchdown rush up the middle.

The Knights set the tone in a game they led wire-to-wire.

The Knights’ defense, lead by coordinator Randy Hockinson, pushed the Panthers two yards backwards and into a quick punt.

The K-W offense methodically marched 73 yards for a score on the ensuing drive. A 6-yard Bartel touchdown run made it a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

“More than anything, it’s kind of the snowball effect. When things go well, you start to believe in yourself,” Wieme said. “When we stopped them right away and pretty much marched and scored right away it was one of those ‘Hey, we can do this.’”

The two teams both drove into opposing territory but turnovers halted either from scoring the rest of the half.

The Knights found paydirt in their second possession of the second half when junior quarterback Will Van Epps snuck in from a couple yards out.

Van Epps finished 5-for-15 passing with 86 yards, a touchdown and interception. Getting nearly 20 yards per pass connection was enough to keep the defense off balance.

Trent Foss caught three passes for 67 yards and a two-point conversion on Van Epps’ touchdown rush. Colton Steberg added a 22-yard touchdown grab early in the fourth quarter.

“I just like getting it out to our skill players,” Van Epps said. “Dillon had a lot of yards tonight. Cal had a great game, too. Trent caught a few good passes.”

NRHEG had the size advantage on the lines, but K-W held its own.

“The offensive line showed up when we needed them to,” Bartel said. “t’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.”

Bartel is a newly converted running back whose vision should improve with more and more reps.

“After the first half, I started to see the holes a little bit better,” Bartel said, “but I got that touchdown right away.”

The Knights’ offense attacked the outside in the early going before shifting more to the middle of the field in the second half.

Senior Brady Bauer, juniors Soren Kyllo, Zachary Mason and Blake Miller, sophomore Amari Stokes are among the names who battled in the trenches playing snaps on offense and defense.

Van Epps added a sack at defensive end.

“I’m happy about the win,” Van Epps said. “We lost to them last year so it’s good to come out on top this year.”

NRHEG, a member of the Mid Southeast White subdistrict, won last year’s Week 1 meeting in New Richland, 28-14.

On Thursday, the Panthers were led by a 15-for-25 passing performance by debut sophomore quarterback Alden Dobberstein who threw for 178 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

NRHEG was limited to 57 yards on 28 carries (2.03 ypc) led by 48 yards on 21 carries for Andrew Phillips. Sawyer Prigge had game highs of five receptions and 99 yards.

Jaylin Raab spoiled a K-W shutout with a red-zone touchdown grab late in the fourth quarter.

K-W hails from the Mid Southeast Blue and will close out the rest of the season within the subdistrict. Next up is 7 p.m. Sept. 9 vs. Winona Cotter at Winona State University.