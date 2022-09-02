Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
First-ever San Antonio music festival will gather country, rock, and Latin music fans
San Antonio will soon be home to a new music festival. ZOOFEST will kick off on Saturday, October 22 and bring headliners like The Josh Abbott Band, AB Quintanilla, and Finding Friday,. The concert will benefit the San Antonio Zoo. ZOOFEST 2022 will take place at the Sunken Garden theater.
foxsanantonio.com
No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families
SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, South San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
foxsanantonio.com
Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash
SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
foxsanantonio.com
PHOTO GALLERY: UTSA tailgating party
SAN ANTONIO - Game day is finally here! UTSA Roadrunners fans and alumni are showing their orange and blue pride at the Alamodome. The UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Houston Cougars in their season opener.
foxsanantonio.com
Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop
SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
foxsanantonio.com
Stormy skies moving into San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers/storms will begin to increase in coverage the next several hours. Greatest chance to see that activity around San Antonio will be later this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible, with some areas seeing localized flooding. Heaviest of the activity will be focused south of HWY 90. Lingering showers possible overnight.
foxsanantonio.com
Family of missing San Antonio teenager say she's been found
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a missing teenager say she's been found. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Sept.1. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes. According to police,...
foxsanantonio.com
Local elementary school welcomes back students and staff with therapy dogs
SAN ANTONIO – A local elementary school is finding a new comforting way to welcome back kids and staff to the new school year. Promesa Academy welcomed therapy dogs this year to provide emotional support to the school. The school said they decided to bring therapy dogs to the...
foxsanantonio.com
Mostly cloudy with some humidity and rain to follow
SAN ANTONIO - .92" of rain recorded Saturday at SAT. Areas on the north/west sides of SA saw 1-3 inches of rainfall. Much lesser totals on the east side of SA where only a few hundredths of an inch of rain fell. Throughout our area, areas that saw a heavy downpour picked up on 1-3 inches, while many areas also saw less than half an inch of rain.
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA falls to Houston in triple overtime
SAN ANTONIO - Over 36,000 screaming fans showed up at the Alamodome Saturday and they got their money's worth. UTSA and Houston went down to the wire, and then some in a triple overtime thriller. The fans drew the praise of the national tv broadcast who continuously referred to the...
foxsanantonio.com
SA Youth is hiring youth specialists
SAN ANTONIO - SA Youth is hiring youth specialists to help lead and implement educational programing after school at South San Antonio Independent School District. Youth specialists facilitate after school programming by leading a group of students in academic activities, homework help, outdoor play, and more. Applicants must be available...
foxsanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and have you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #1: Uvalde's Franklin game-winning TD catch. NOMINEE #2: Taft's Porter TD catch. NOMINEE #3: Marshall's Conway deflection TD...
foxsanantonio.com
No easy path forward for top-rated Steele
The Steele Knights certainly have had their challenges so far this season, some of those by design! Their schedule is as tough as anybody's around, but so far, so very good! Here's more on our top ranked TNL team.
foxsanantonio.com
VIA to host public hearing for Proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Budget
SAN ANTONIO - VIA wants to hear your thoughts on its proposed budget for the next fiscal year. They're hosting a public hearing in two weeks, where you can weigh in. It’ll take place Monday, September 19 at 6 p.m. at their VIA Metro Center off San Pedro. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Main lanes of Loop 1604 at 181 reopen after fatal accident that killed a motorcyclist
SAN ANTONIO – We are getting new details about a fatal crash that shut down traffic for hours in Southeast Bexar County. The deadly accident happened around 9 p.m. Monday along South Loop 1604 at U.S. Highway 181. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said the crash happened between a truck...
foxsanantonio.com
Comal ISD addresses alleged racial comments after a viral social media post
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The superintendent of Comal ISD sent out a statement after a social media post was circulating that students from Canyon High School were allegedly yelling out racial slurs during a girls’ volleyball match. The statement said that both the district and Canyon High School...
foxsanantonio.com
West side shooting leaves 3 injured, including a child, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a shooting on the city's west side, where three people were shot an injured at an apartment complex, including a young child who police believe is two years old. The incident happened at an apartment complex along Potranco Rd. near Culbera. Police said all...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after crashing pickup into guard rail along West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after a deadly wreck early on Labor Day on the West Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 West near Loop 410. Police said the man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado when he drifted over into another lane and hit the left guard rail and a utility pole. The driver then went back across the lanes before veering back and hitting the guard rail again.
foxsanantonio.com
Rise of 'sextortion' cases involving teens raises concerns
A local police department is warning the public about an alarming rise in reported cases of "sextortion." The Cibolo Police Department put the warning on Facebook, writing, "sextortion" involves people being threatened, coerced, or blackmailed into sending explicit images and then, money, to keep them from being shared. Police say...
foxsanantonio.com
Modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted
UPDATE AT 12:35 p.m. - The modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted. No other information is available. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Neff Middle School is on modified lockdown, according to Northside ISD officials. Barry Perez, the executive director of communications at Northside ISD, said the lockdown at...
