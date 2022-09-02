ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families

SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, South San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash

SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

PHOTO GALLERY: UTSA tailgating party

SAN ANTONIO - Game day is finally here! UTSA Roadrunners fans and alumni are showing their orange and blue pride at the Alamodome. The UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Houston Cougars in their season opener.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop

SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Stormy skies moving into San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers/storms will begin to increase in coverage the next several hours. Greatest chance to see that activity around San Antonio will be later this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible, with some areas seeing localized flooding. Heaviest of the activity will be focused south of HWY 90. Lingering showers possible overnight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Family of missing San Antonio teenager say she's been found

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a missing teenager say she's been found. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Sept.1. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes. According to police,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Mostly cloudy with some humidity and rain to follow

SAN ANTONIO - .92" of rain recorded Saturday at SAT. Areas on the north/west sides of SA saw 1-3 inches of rainfall. Much lesser totals on the east side of SA where only a few hundredths of an inch of rain fell. Throughout our area, areas that saw a heavy downpour picked up on 1-3 inches, while many areas also saw less than half an inch of rain.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA falls to Houston in triple overtime

SAN ANTONIO - Over 36,000 screaming fans showed up at the Alamodome Saturday and they got their money's worth. UTSA and Houston went down to the wire, and then some in a triple overtime thriller. The fans drew the praise of the national tv broadcast who continuously referred to the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SA Youth is hiring youth specialists

SAN ANTONIO - SA Youth is hiring youth specialists to help lead and implement educational programing after school at South San Antonio Independent School District. Youth specialists facilitate after school programming by leading a group of students in academic activities, homework help, outdoor play, and more. Applicants must be available...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and have you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #1: Uvalde's Franklin game-winning TD catch. NOMINEE #2: Taft's Porter TD catch. NOMINEE #3: Marshall's Conway deflection TD...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

No easy path forward for top-rated Steele

The Steele Knights certainly have had their challenges so far this season, some of those by design! Their schedule is as tough as anybody's around, but so far, so very good! Here's more on our top ranked TNL team.
CIBOLO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

West side shooting leaves 3 injured, including a child, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a shooting on the city's west side, where three people were shot an injured at an apartment complex, including a young child who police believe is two years old. The incident happened at an apartment complex along Potranco Rd. near Culbera. Police said all...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man dies after crashing pickup into guard rail along West Side highway

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after a deadly wreck early on Labor Day on the West Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 West near Loop 410. Police said the man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado when he drifted over into another lane and hit the left guard rail and a utility pole. The driver then went back across the lanes before veering back and hitting the guard rail again.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rise of 'sextortion' cases involving teens raises concerns

A local police department is warning the public about an alarming rise in reported cases of "sextortion." The Cibolo Police Department put the warning on Facebook, writing, "sextortion" involves people being threatened, coerced, or blackmailed into sending explicit images and then, money, to keep them from being shared. Police say...
CIBOLO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted

UPDATE AT 12:35 p.m. - The modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted. No other information is available. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Neff Middle School is on modified lockdown, according to Northside ISD officials. Barry Perez, the executive director of communications at Northside ISD, said the lockdown at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

