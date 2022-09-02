SAN ANTONIO - .92" of rain recorded Saturday at SAT. Areas on the north/west sides of SA saw 1-3 inches of rainfall. Much lesser totals on the east side of SA where only a few hundredths of an inch of rain fell. Throughout our area, areas that saw a heavy downpour picked up on 1-3 inches, while many areas also saw less than half an inch of rain.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO