Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022
Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
Surprised That Wyoming Is The Best State For Gun Owners?
The Wyoming lifestyle isn't for everyone. If you like to live in the big city with lots of people, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like looking at some of the best scenery in the world, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like the thought of everyone owning a gun, Wyoming is DEFINITELY not for you.
Wyomingites Say THIS Is The Right Time To Decorate For Fall
Pumpkin Spice Lattes were officially released into the Universe this year on August 30th. And while many Fall loving folks cheered, a fair amount of people felt like it was way too early. While I personally think there is never a right time to release Pumpkin Spice Lattes because they...
How Many People In Wyoming Actually Want To Be Cremated?
After a recent survey, the number of people in Wyoming that want to be cremated is really high. According to the Cremation Association, the national U.S. average of people that would rather be cremated than buried in a coffin, is around 57.5%. The percentage in Wyoming, is nearly 75%. Wyoming...
Look At These Rare Battles Between Wyoming Bighorn Sheep
When you're lucky enough to live in Wyoming, the sights you're able to see will blow your mind. Especially when it comes to the vast amount of wildlife. If you're lucky enough to be in areas where wildlife interaction is a regular occurrence, you know how great it really is.
Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?
More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
LOOK: Wyoming Children’s Author Casey Rislov Is Releasing New Book
Famous Wyoming-based Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen have combined to create another children's book in their award-winning "Rowdy Randy" series. The first book, "Rowdy Randy," has received nine awards and tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.
Wyoming Ranked in the Top 10 for Hardest Working States in America
If there is one thing that Wyoming is known for (other than being one of the largest, but also the least populated state), is that we have very hard workers. No matter the industry, ranch hands, oil rig workers, retail assistants, etc., Wyomingites are known for giving their all. A...
Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event
Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs. She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products. What started as a small lady's night out concept (with...
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
Life Expectancy Down in Wyoming: How Long Will You Live?
Each and every human on Earth at some point in their life time has wondered about their own mortality. While there are definitely "unforeseen circumstances" and health issues that can greatly reduce your life span, science has still determined the average age for men and women, based on your geographical location.
Excuses That are Slightly Acceptable in Wyoming:
Everyone has both heard and used so many excuses, but the most believable, and relatable, are the regional ones. If you want to get away with something depending on the time of year, you could choose one of these. If you deliver one of these you will watch your victim roll their eyes, and have a minor life crisis debating whether or not you’re lying.
New Electric Vehicle Charging Station Opening in Target Parking Lot
As electric vehicles are becoming more and more common in Wyoming, the need for places to charge said vehicles is increasing. Electrify America is currently in the process of installing four electric vehicle DC fast charging stations in the Eastridge Mall parking lot near Target. They are expecting to be ready for consumer use by mid September 2022.
Mule Deer Foundation Launching New Beer With Wyoming Brewer
This week is a big week for the Wyoming branch of the Mule Deer Foundation. They organization has teamed up with Black Tooth Brewing in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper to launch a new special beer. The beer flavor and style hasn't been released yet, but if you want in on...
There’s NO DOUBT Wyoming Bull Elk Are Better Than Others
If you love the outdoors and watching wildlife like elk, wait until you see this video from wildlife photographer Steve Mattheis. It's getting to be the time of the year when boy elk start looking for a girl elk to start making elk babies. Even though many of the bull elk still have velvet on their antlers, they are mostly fully grown and will start peeling off the velvet soon.
Association of clean water recognizes one of our own, Wyoming
Lindsay Patterson, the Surface Water Quality Standards Coordinator at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) was recently recognized by the Association of Clean Water Administrators (ACWA), according to a WDEQ press release. Lindsay was selected for the ACWA Emerging Leader Award for 2022 and was presented a plaque on...
American Idol Hosting Virtual Auditions for Wyoming Singers TODAY
American Idol, as part of their 'Idol Across America' campaign, is currently holding virtual auditions across all 50 states and today is the day for Wyoming singers to try and live their dream and sing their song. "American Idol wants to see singers from all 50 states!" their website announced....
What Keeps The ENORMOUS Wyoming Mosquitos From Biting You?
Nothing will ruin your outdoor fun quicker than being attacked by the pterodactyl sized Wyoming mosquitos. There is a whole section of many stores that are dedicated to selling you the best options to keep those pesky bugs away. With so many products on the market, how do you pick...
Ironically Wyoming is NOT Among the Best States for Women’s Equality
For the state that is known as the "Equality State", a recent study shows that Wyoming isn't quite up to par with it's nickname. There's a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, that lists "2022’s Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality", and unfortunately, the Cowboy State didn't rank too well. While there are definitely states that scored worse, overall, Wyoming ranked 33rd.
[PHOTOS] Crazy Animals You Can Own as Pets in Wyoming:
Every child should grow up with a pet. Pets teach amazing lessons you cannot learn anywhere else. They teach you responsibility, consequences, patience, love, and loss. Many people later in life, identify with one animal or another. We have all met; or are unapologetically, dog/cat people. What about the kids who grew up with fish, ferrets, lizards, and even bugs? They grew up and taught their kids it’s cool to be weird.
