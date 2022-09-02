Read full article on original website
Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson stated that the cause of the fire is suspected arson. It's possible the downed powerline was a result of the fire and not the cause. It was a smoky scene on Monday night as various emergency units responded to a fire in Evansville, near the area of Fifth and King streets.
On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, a call was received at the Public Safety Communications Center regarding a gunshot victim. The victim reported having been shot by an assailant in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin Street and North Wolcott Street, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.
There is a fire in Evansville tonight. Multiple agencies are on the scene. Dispatch said the fire was caused by a power line on Fifth and King street. This story will be updated when more details become known. Apartment Fire in Mills, Wyoming. Photos from the structure fire that occurred...
A wide-spread haze has settled over Casper; the smoke is coming from regional wildfires across the western United States. The current air quality is 43, which is "satisfactory and poses little or no health risk," according to BreezOmeter. As peak fire season for the western U.S. picks up, we will...
Casper Fire-EMS responded to a fire on Wednesday night, near the 900 block of South Conwell. That's according to a press release, which states that at approximately 9:50 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched to a structure fire in that area. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found that a detached garage was on fire. The fire was put out shortly thereafter.
Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
Is there anything more American than hot dogs and cars? We're not so sure. Maybe baseball and apple pie but you can't have an apple pie eating contest, that'd be ridiculous. You can, however, have a hot dog eating contest and that's exactly what's happening on Monday, September 5 in Casper, courtesy of Rockin' Burgers 'n Dogs and Advance Auto Parts.
Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of West Casper, and beyond. That's according to Casper Police Department Patrol Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, who told K2 Radio News that while police were searching for the suspect near the corner of Cody Avenue and Coulter Avenue (near West 13th Street), the suspect could have fled the area.
Famous Wyoming-based Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen have combined to create another children's book in their award-winning "Rowdy Randy" series. The first book, "Rowdy Randy," has received nine awards and tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.
According to a written statement from the Natrona County School District, the first day of school for Natrona County School District students is September 6th. "As we excitedly prepare for a great school year, we would like to share some important safety tips and reminders with our community. The Natrona County School District, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Casper Police Department, City of Casper, Evansville Police Department, Mills Police Department, and other area community partners are dedicated to working together to ensure all students have a safe, fun, and exceptional school year!"
Casper’s Fall Holistic Expo is set to take off on September 10th and 11th in the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Saturday will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5.00 OR 5 non-perishable items that will...
“I want to thank Casper for showing up,” Landess said. After 8 years of service to the community, which included the 2017 Eclipse Festival all the way until the Ian Munsick concert Aug. 20, Operations Manager Jackie Landess is leaving David Street Station with a legacy of making downtown Casper a better place.
Pumpkin Spice Lattes were officially released into the Universe this year on August 30th. And while many Fall loving folks cheered, a fair amount of people felt like it was way too early. While I personally think there is never a right time to release Pumpkin Spice Lattes because they...
As electric vehicles are becoming more and more common in Wyoming, the need for places to charge said vehicles is increasing. Electrify America is currently in the process of installing four electric vehicle DC fast charging stations in the Eastridge Mall parking lot near Target. They are expecting to be ready for consumer use by mid September 2022.
The Casper Firefighters posted a picture of a vehicle wreck located on Southeast Wyoming boulevard between scenic and country club on August 20th at approximately 6:34 a.m. The Casper Firefighters took this opportunity to share the images along with their thoughts on a Facebook post:. "1) Your #casperfirefighters will always...
Officer Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News stated that he did not have any information at this time regarding the incident. He stated that the incident has been turned over to the department's Internal Affairs Division for investigation. *****. We've all been in a hurry....
Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
For those of your that aren't familiar with this awesome local event, it's kind of like one big huge neighborhood party... Live music, more than 50 artisan vendors, food trucks, tasty beverages, and a whole lot of great family-friendly fun is what you can expect at Funky Junk. This Fall's...
A few weeks ago (August 15th, 2022), the Natrona County Library announced that they now offer a studio and podcast equipment that you can now use for free. Now they are taking it to the next level by offering a "Podcasting for Small Business" class on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.
