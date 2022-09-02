ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1400 The Cowboy

North Casper Shooting being investigated

On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, a call was received at the Public Safety Communications Center regarding a gunshot victim. The victim reported having been shot by an assailant in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin Street and North Wolcott Street, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Why is Casper so smoky?

A wide-spread haze has settled over Casper; the smoke is coming from regional wildfires across the western United States. The current air quality is 43, which is "satisfactory and poses little or no health risk," according to BreezOmeter. As peak fire season for the western U.S. picks up, we will...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Natrona County, WY
Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Illegal Burning of Weeds Caused Garage Fire in Casper

Casper Fire-EMS responded to a fire on Wednesday night, near the 900 block of South Conwell. That's according to a press release, which states that at approximately 9:50 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched to a structure fire in that area. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found that a detached garage was on fire. The fire was put out shortly thereafter.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022

Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper

Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Morton
AM 1400 The Cowboy

BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Searching for Armed Suspect in West Casper

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of West Casper, and beyond. That's according to Casper Police Department Patrol Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, who told K2 Radio News that while police were searching for the suspect near the corner of Cody Avenue and Coulter Avenue (near West 13th Street), the suspect could have fled the area.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

LOOK: Wyoming Children’s Author Casey Rislov Is Releasing New Book

Famous Wyoming-based Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen have combined to create another children's book in their award-winning "Rowdy Randy" series. The first book, "Rowdy Randy," has received nine awards and tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Back to School Safety Reminders from Natrona County School District

According to a written statement from the Natrona County School District, the first day of school for Natrona County School District students is September 6th. "As we excitedly prepare for a great school year, we would like to share some important safety tips and reminders with our community. The Natrona County School District, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Casper Police Department, City of Casper, Evansville Police Department, Mills Police Department, and other area community partners are dedicated to working together to ensure all students have a safe, fun, and exceptional school year!"
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Spanjers Park#Sentencing#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Casper Police#Wyoming Medical Center#K2 Radio News#Federal District Court
AM 1400 The Cowboy

New Electric Vehicle Charging Station Opening in Target Parking Lot

As electric vehicles are becoming more and more common in Wyoming, the need for places to charge said vehicles is increasing. Electrify America is currently in the process of installing four electric vehicle DC fast charging stations in the Eastridge Mall parking lot near Target. They are expecting to be ready for consumer use by mid September 2022.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper, WY
847
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://caspercowboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy