Jacksonville, FL

Gator Country

Kearney has a great experience in the Swamp on Saturday night

The Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools on Saturday as they were able to watch the Gators knock off Utah. Florida State offensive line commit Roderick Kearney (6-4, 300, Orange Park, FL. High) was on campus and enjoyed the atmosphere in the Swamp. “I had a great...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Happy 904 Day Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the long weekend in full swing, Northeast Florida also has another reason to celebrate today, it’s 904 Day!. It’s time for Northeast Florida residents and visitors alike to celebrate all things local this Labor Day weekend, from one-of-a-kind shops and independent restaurants to attractions and destinations that contribute to Northeast Florida’s unique quality of life.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
sflcn.com

The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle Launch Florida Fall Tour

SOUTH FLORIDA – Inner Circle are co-headliners for Beaches Oktoberfest which returns to Jacksonville after a two-year break on October 7-8. The Bad Boys of Reggae perform on opening day, with country singer Corey Smith filling the headliner’s slot on closing night. The event, which takes place at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville QuiltFest: Preserving the Heritage (FCL Sep. 6, 2022)

The purpose of QuiltFest, Inc. is to preserve the heritage of quilting, to be a source of information and inspiration, to perpetuate a high quality of excellence in quilting and related arts, and to coordinate an annual exhibition of this art form. If you're going to Quilt Fest and have old eyeglasses, please bring them to donate! Visit Quiltfestjax.com for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
livingnewdeal.org

Durkeeville (Demolished) – Jacksonville FL

Agency: Public Works Funding, Public Works Administration (PWA) Built in 1936, Durkeeville was once public housing — the second public housing project built in Florida under the federal Public Works Administration. This was listed as 239 living units, one and two story group houses, costing $1,000,000. Durkeeville was razed in September 1997.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Number of lifeguards on Jacksonville Beach increases to patrol large crowds over the Labor Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — From the shoreline to the pier, beachgoers lined up the coast at Jacksonville Beach to enjoy sunny skies and cool water. The Labor Day crowd came as no surprise to Ocean Rescue lifeguards who brought in more guards than usual to help with rescue and patrol. They also shortened the space between lifeguard stands and stationed more guards in the area of the Jacksonville Beach pier as a preventative measure.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne Performs Live At The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena In Florida [Pictures]

We previously saw footage 2 weeks ago, and now here are some photos of Lil Wayne performing live at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on August 19th. This was the show that an idiot threw a blue crip bandana on stage at Wayne, which nearly made him stop and walk off. If you have not yet watched it already, you can check out Weezy‘s full set here.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. This week marks the start of Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
exoticspotter.com

Lamborghini Urus | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida

Credit goes to a friend who saw this at a wedding. The father of the bride, who owns the urus, gave his daughter a Wraith as her wedding gift. The dad also owns other exotics, like a Murcielago and a few Ferraris. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Local Folks: The Anderson Family

For the Rev. Mark Anderson, his new position as Subdean at St. John’s Cathedral feels like coming home. Anderson grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from Bolles in 2006. While he enjoyed the academic rigor and the athletic challenges, he refers to his experience as a bubble. He was surrounded almost exclusively by friends from privileged backgrounds. The greatest exception to this bubble was his experience at a downtown church, St. John’s Cathedral, where his family worshipped. There Anderson developed friendships and relationships with people from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
PALATKA, FL
