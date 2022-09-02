Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gator Country
Kearney has a great experience in the Swamp on Saturday night
The Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools on Saturday as they were able to watch the Gators knock off Utah. Florida State offensive line commit Roderick Kearney (6-4, 300, Orange Park, FL. High) was on campus and enjoyed the atmosphere in the Swamp. “I had a great...
Jacksonville mayor Curry officially names Sunday 904 day, celebrating Northeast Florida small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has officially declared Sunday 904 Day, a holiday marking the date where Northeast Florida's primary area code matches the date, September 4. The day has been unofficially marked as 904 Day for years. The holiday will celebrate local businesses, encouraging Northeast Florida...
A look inside Miller Electric Center, see construction status of the Jaguars future facility
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The folks from 1st DownTown Jacksonville had a walk-through of Miller Electric Center and snapped some photos of the latest construction status. Here's what they had to say:. "We walked through Miller Electric Center and it is...
Happy 904 Day Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the long weekend in full swing, Northeast Florida also has another reason to celebrate today, it’s 904 Day!. It’s time for Northeast Florida residents and visitors alike to celebrate all things local this Labor Day weekend, from one-of-a-kind shops and independent restaurants to attractions and destinations that contribute to Northeast Florida’s unique quality of life.
sflcn.com
The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle Launch Florida Fall Tour
SOUTH FLORIDA – Inner Circle are co-headliners for Beaches Oktoberfest which returns to Jacksonville after a two-year break on October 7-8. The Bad Boys of Reggae perform on opening day, with country singer Corey Smith filling the headliner’s slot on closing night. The event, which takes place at...
Tips pouring in from the community on shooting death of Raines graduate, Rashaud Fields
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips are pouring in from the community as investigators work to learn who shot and killed a high school athlete. Rashaud Fields was 18 years old when he was gunned down at a park on Jacksonville’s Northside. Field’s mother, Janice, says she wants the community...
First Coast News
Jacksonville QuiltFest: Preserving the Heritage (FCL Sep. 6, 2022)
The purpose of QuiltFest, Inc. is to preserve the heritage of quilting, to be a source of information and inspiration, to perpetuate a high quality of excellence in quilting and related arts, and to coordinate an annual exhibition of this art form. If you're going to Quilt Fest and have old eyeglasses, please bring them to donate! Visit Quiltfestjax.com for more information.
livingnewdeal.org
Durkeeville (Demolished) – Jacksonville FL
Agency: Public Works Funding, Public Works Administration (PWA) Built in 1936, Durkeeville was once public housing — the second public housing project built in Florida under the federal Public Works Administration. This was listed as 239 living units, one and two story group houses, costing $1,000,000. Durkeeville was razed in September 1997.
Number of lifeguards on Jacksonville Beach increases to patrol large crowds over the Labor Day weekend
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — From the shoreline to the pier, beachgoers lined up the coast at Jacksonville Beach to enjoy sunny skies and cool water. The Labor Day crowd came as no surprise to Ocean Rescue lifeguards who brought in more guards than usual to help with rescue and patrol. They also shortened the space between lifeguard stands and stationed more guards in the area of the Jacksonville Beach pier as a preventative measure.
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne Performs Live At The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena In Florida [Pictures]
We previously saw footage 2 weeks ago, and now here are some photos of Lil Wayne performing live at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on August 19th. This was the show that an idiot threw a blue crip bandana on stage at Wayne, which nearly made him stop and walk off. If you have not yet watched it already, you can check out Weezy‘s full set here.
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. This week marks the start of Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival...
Person injured from shooting on Kaylor Lane in Jacksonville’s Oceanway area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person injured in a shooting on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane. At around 1:15 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a person shot. That person was transported to a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Urus | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
Credit goes to a friend who saw this at a wedding. The father of the bride, who owns the urus, gave his daughter a Wraith as her wedding gift. The dad also owns other exotics, like a Murcielago and a few Ferraris. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the...
residentnews.net
Local Folks: The Anderson Family
For the Rev. Mark Anderson, his new position as Subdean at St. John’s Cathedral feels like coming home. Anderson grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from Bolles in 2006. While he enjoyed the academic rigor and the athletic challenges, he refers to his experience as a bubble. He was surrounded almost exclusively by friends from privileged backgrounds. The greatest exception to this bubble was his experience at a downtown church, St. John’s Cathedral, where his family worshipped. There Anderson developed friendships and relationships with people from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
Mayoral field gets more crowded, likely much more expensive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The field is getting crowded in the Jacksonville mayoral race, with JAX Chamber CEO Daniel Davis jumping in. Davis joins with more cash on hand than any other candidate in the running, but none of the other top contenders seem all that deterred by Davis’ $4 million war chest.
First Coast News
Record number of rescue calls at Jacksonville Beach
Captain Rob Emahiser says the area around the Jax Beach Pier is a dangerous place to swim. But lifeguards have done a good job handling all types of situations.
Jacksonville drill rapper Spinabenz is back in jail on new charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular Jacksonville rapper was in jail Monday after being arrested on charges of criminal mischief and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Noah Williams, whose stage name is Spinabenz, was jailed late last week, according to court records. Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for...
Jacksonville’s best home improvement exhibitors make way for Jax Fairgrounds this Labor Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Thousands are expected to attend the Jacksonville Home & Garden Show, which will host the area’s top home improvement exhibitors at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds Expo Center this Labor Day weekend, September 2 through the 5. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The show will...
Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
Mason's Voice: Jacksonville toddler changing lives of kids with spina bifida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mason Joseph is your average 4-year-old and that’s all her mom Baylee Joseph could’ve wished for. “I always tell everyone I wish I had a crystal ball," Joseph said. "If I had seen a glimpse into the future, I wouldn’t have worried at all.”
First Coast News
