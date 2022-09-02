ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

44 Black-owned businesses you can support during Kansas City’s Black Restaurant Week

By Kynala Phillips
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqPpl_0hg5ex2J00

Kansas City’s third annual Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sept. 2. The annual event is part of Midwest Black Restaurant Week hosted by Black Restaurant Week LLC, a national organization committed to supporting Black-owned restaurants. The event encourages diners across the country to patronize Black restaurants representing all aspects of the African diaspora.

Fourty-four Kansas City restaurants are participating in this year’s celebration. Other Midwestern cities hosting their own Black Restaurant Weeks include Chicago, Cleveland and Indianapolis.

The list of restaurants range from brick and mortar establishments to food trucks and catering services. Each kitchen is serving foods from different cultures, from African American soul food to West African cuisines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOVO6_0hg5ex2J00
Mesob’s Broadway Chicken with brined Cornish Hens, potatoes, fennel, carrots, asparagus and lemon sauce. Mesbo

Some of the participating restaurants have special deals during the week. To learn more about what deals are available, make sure to reach out to the restaurants directly.

“It’s just something great and fun to kind of get everyone excited to expand their palate,” said Black Restaurant Week co-founder Derek Robinson. “Some folks may not know what Jamaican food is, you know, here’s an opportunity for them to try Jamaican food.”

Robinson said the week is also an opportunity for people to use their personal platforms to help promote restaurants around town. Aside from buying a meal, he suggests that patrons share all the places they visit on social media with their friends and family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XxtzY_0hg5ex2J00
Tausha Hammett now runs LC’s Bar-B-Q, where she filled an order alongside pit master Lorenzo Pettis. Hammett, who has worked there since she was 12, was picked by her late grandfather, restaurant founder L.C. Richardson, to take over after his death in February. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Black Restaurant Weeks was founded by a group of friends as a one city-event in Houston in 2016 as an opportunity to revitalize and support local Black-owned businesses and to celebrate African, African American and Caribbean influences in the food industry.

To further support businesses, the organization launched its “More Than Just a Week” campaign to showcase businesses in an online marketplace, offer small grants and highlight new opportunities.

To plan your own local tour of Black-owned restaurants in Kansas City, check out this map of participating businesses:

Missouri

Peachtree Cafeteria

6800 East Trafficway

816-923-0099

2128 E. 12th St.

816-214-5098

Soiree Steak & Oyster House

1512 E. 18th St.

913-952-8986

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjrKV_0hg5ex2J00
Marquez “Quez” Beasley, host of the live talk show “Quez Presents” hosted a mother’s day show and brunch Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Soiree Steak and Oyster House, 1512 E. 18th Street, Kansas City. SUSAN PFANNMULLER/Susan Pfannmuller Special to The

Mutual Musicians Foundation

1823 Highland Ave.

816-471-5212

Young Family Farm

3819 Wayne Ave.

816-237-0572

Love is Key-Food and Dessert Innovation

3000 Troost Ave.

816-556-6912

EsKCobar

3415 Main St.

816-756-5111

KC Blues Juke House

1700 18th St.

816-472-0013

Catch and Release Soulfood

6805 Prospect Ave.

816-729-0905

The 6 Lounge

6900 Prospect Ave.

816-673-1080

Fannie’s West African Cuisine

4105 Troost Ave.

816-832-8454

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYp9P_0hg5ex2J00
Fannie Gibson serves West African dishes at her namesake restaurant, Fannie’s African & Tropical Cuisine on Troost. Joyce Smith/jsmith@kcstar.com

Mesob Restaurant

3601 Broadway Blvd.

816-883-8835

Gates BBQ

1325 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

816-531-7522

3205 Main St.

816-753-0828

1221 Brooklyn Ave.

816-483-3880

10440 E. US Highway 40, Independence

816-353-5880

Taste Island Grill

3605 Broadway Blvd.

816-321-2090

Keisha Kandi Apples

809 W. 39th St., Suite 130

Yogurtini

8375 N. Booth Ave.

816-222-4882

4853 Main St.

816-531-2201

LC’s Bar B Q

5800 Blue Parkway

816-923-4484

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDFrB_0hg5ex2J00
A burnt ends sandwich at LC’s Bar-B-Q. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Smaxx Gourmet Food

1827 Vine St.

816-921-1161

District Fish and Pasta House

1664 E. 63rd St.

816-921-0152

Big Momma’s Bakery KC

4707 Bannister Road

816-765-0800

KC Daiquiri Shop

1116 Grand Blvd.

816-974-3275

Blue Nile Cafe

20 E. 5th St.

816-283-0990

Jadabay’s Tasty Kitchen

816-377-4094

Turkeyleggman

3900 The Paseo

816-517-1984

O.M.G. Trap Kitchen

omgtrapkitchen@gmail.com

Gourmet Grub

Devoured Pizza Pop-up

3119 Terrace St.

Faith’s Kitchen

orderfaithskitchen@gmail.com

Chef Roi

Chefleroipouncil@gmail.com

Candyland

816-210-1218

Queen of Cones

Double OGz Jerk Chicken and Greens

913-400-2003

Graffiti Culinaire

(817) 784-5583

orenthalmonk@gmail.com

Happy Roots

816-551-8021

TCsFullyLoaded

925 Wyoming St.

Vegan Crave Burgers and Bakery

1599 Iron St., North Kansas City

Teeshiamadge@vegancravebb.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Faqd5_0hg5ex2J00
For over 30 years, general manager Steven Mebane has been with Gates Bar-B-Q. The Gates family founded it in 1946. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Kansas

Gates BBQ

2001 W. 103rd Terrace, Leawood

913-383-1752

Ruby Jean’s Juicery

11828 Roe Ave., Leawood

913-912-1060

3000 Troost Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldpqV_0hg5ex2J00
Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery. Andrea Klick/The Kansas City Star

Wilson’s Pizza & Grill

1802 Quindaro Blvd.

913-621-4066

Soul Sweets by The Cake Lady

913-634-6963

Chixen Kansas City

1407 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas

816-368-1234

Holy Smoke BBQ

8132 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kansas

913-633-6343

Elevate Bar & Grill

7543 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas

913-766-6610

Krab Kingz Seafood KCK

7704 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas

913-912-1714

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfyGq_0hg5ex2J00
Jones Bar-B-Q saw a spike in online barbecue sauce sales after the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant was included on lists of black-owned businesses, co-owner Deborah Jones said. Andrea Klick/aklick@kcstar.com

Jones BBQ

6706 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, Kansas

913-788-5005

KC Daiquiri Shop

8725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

913-766-5319

Comments / 8

Wanda Bell
3d ago

I only go shopping if I need something so not giving up my practice for anyone 🙃. Has nothing to do with color at all.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy

Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Kansas City, KS
Lifestyle
State
Wyoming State
Kansas City, KS
Food & Drinks
Kansas City, KS
Restaurants
City
Leawood, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas City, KS
Society
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emanuel Cleaver
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022

One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

One person dead after early evening homicide in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are reporting an early evening homicide on Monday. Police say the Labor Day shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of 17th and Oakley Ave. KCPD says one male victim was shot and later died at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Food#Midwestern#Food Industry#Food Drink#Racism#Fourty Four#African American#West African#Broadway Chicken#Jamaican
hiphopsince1987.com

MEET KANSAS CITY RAP ARTIST/CEO DOOBIE

Meet Rap Artist/CEO Doobie born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. Doobie his whole life been dedicated to creativity, innovation and grew to love the art and science behind making music. In 2012, he took that dream all the way to California where he began to craft his sound and find his musical identity. Returning back to Kansas City in 2015, he began focusing on composing and engineering music from working with various artist both locally & industry. Doobie is currently the sound engineer for Club 906 located in Liberty, Missouri from 2016 to present day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

4 shot at KCMO house party; 2 dead

Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was set to discuss cutting state income taxes. Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
15K+
Followers
870
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy