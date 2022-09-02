44 Black-owned businesses you can support during Kansas City’s Black Restaurant Week

Kansas City’s third annual Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sept. 2. The annual event is part of Midwest Black Restaurant Week hosted by Black Restaurant Week LLC, a national organization committed to supporting Black-owned restaurants. The event encourages diners across the country to patronize Black restaurants representing all aspects of the African diaspora.

Fourty-four Kansas City restaurants are participating in this year’s celebration. Other Midwestern cities hosting their own Black Restaurant Weeks include Chicago, Cleveland and Indianapolis.

The list of restaurants range from brick and mortar establishments to food trucks and catering services. Each kitchen is serving foods from different cultures, from African American soul food to West African cuisines.

Mesob’s Broadway Chicken with brined Cornish Hens, potatoes, fennel, carrots, asparagus and lemon sauce. Mesbo

Some of the participating restaurants have special deals during the week. To learn more about what deals are available, make sure to reach out to the restaurants directly.

“It’s just something great and fun to kind of get everyone excited to expand their palate,” said Black Restaurant Week co-founder Derek Robinson. “Some folks may not know what Jamaican food is, you know, here’s an opportunity for them to try Jamaican food.”

Robinson said the week is also an opportunity for people to use their personal platforms to help promote restaurants around town. Aside from buying a meal, he suggests that patrons share all the places they visit on social media with their friends and family.

Tausha Hammett now runs LC’s Bar-B-Q, where she filled an order alongside pit master Lorenzo Pettis. Hammett, who has worked there since she was 12, was picked by her late grandfather, restaurant founder L.C. Richardson, to take over after his death in February. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Black Restaurant Weeks was founded by a group of friends as a one city-event in Houston in 2016 as an opportunity to revitalize and support local Black-owned businesses and to celebrate African, African American and Caribbean influences in the food industry.

To further support businesses, the organization launched its “More Than Just a Week” campaign to showcase businesses in an online marketplace, offer small grants and highlight new opportunities.

To plan your own local tour of Black-owned restaurants in Kansas City, check out this map of participating businesses:

Missouri

Peachtree Cafeteria

6800 East Trafficway

816-923-0099

2128 E. 12th St.

816-214-5098

Soiree Steak & Oyster House

1512 E. 18th St.

913-952-8986

Marquez “Quez” Beasley, host of the live talk show “Quez Presents” hosted a mother’s day show and brunch Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Soiree Steak and Oyster House, 1512 E. 18th Street, Kansas City. SUSAN PFANNMULLER/Susan Pfannmuller Special to The

Mutual Musicians Foundation

1823 Highland Ave.

816-471-5212

Young Family Farm

3819 Wayne Ave.

816-237-0572

Love is Key-Food and Dessert Innovation

3000 Troost Ave.

816-556-6912

EsKCobar

3415 Main St.

816-756-5111

KC Blues Juke House

1700 18th St.

816-472-0013

Catch and Release Soulfood

6805 Prospect Ave.

816-729-0905

The 6 Lounge

6900 Prospect Ave.

816-673-1080

Fannie’s West African Cuisine

4105 Troost Ave.

816-832-8454

Fannie Gibson serves West African dishes at her namesake restaurant, Fannie’s African & Tropical Cuisine on Troost. Joyce Smith/jsmith@kcstar.com

Mesob Restaurant

3601 Broadway Blvd.

816-883-8835

Gates BBQ

1325 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

816-531-7522

3205 Main St.

816-753-0828

1221 Brooklyn Ave.

816-483-3880

10440 E. US Highway 40, Independence

816-353-5880

Taste Island Grill

3605 Broadway Blvd.

816-321-2090

Keisha Kandi Apples

809 W. 39th St., Suite 130

Yogurtini

8375 N. Booth Ave.

816-222-4882

4853 Main St.

816-531-2201

LC’s Bar B Q

5800 Blue Parkway

816-923-4484

A burnt ends sandwich at LC’s Bar-B-Q. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Smaxx Gourmet Food

1827 Vine St.

816-921-1161

District Fish and Pasta House

1664 E. 63rd St.

816-921-0152

Big Momma’s Bakery KC

4707 Bannister Road

816-765-0800

KC Daiquiri Shop

1116 Grand Blvd.

816-974-3275

Blue Nile Cafe

20 E. 5th St.

816-283-0990

Jadabay’s Tasty Kitchen

816-377-4094

Turkeyleggman

3900 The Paseo

816-517-1984

O.M.G. Trap Kitchen

omgtrapkitchen@gmail.com

Gourmet Grub

Devoured Pizza Pop-up

3119 Terrace St.

Faith’s Kitchen

orderfaithskitchen@gmail.com

Chef Roi

Chefleroipouncil@gmail.com

Candyland

816-210-1218

Queen of Cones

Double OGz Jerk Chicken and Greens

913-400-2003

Graffiti Culinaire

(817) 784-5583

orenthalmonk@gmail.com

Happy Roots

816-551-8021

TCsFullyLoaded

925 Wyoming St.

Vegan Crave Burgers and Bakery

1599 Iron St., North Kansas City

Teeshiamadge@vegancravebb.com

For over 30 years, general manager Steven Mebane has been with Gates Bar-B-Q. The Gates family founded it in 1946. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Kansas

Gates BBQ

2001 W. 103rd Terrace, Leawood

913-383-1752

Ruby Jean’s Juicery

11828 Roe Ave., Leawood

913-912-1060

3000 Troost Ave.

Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery. Andrea Klick/The Kansas City Star

Wilson’s Pizza & Grill

1802 Quindaro Blvd.

913-621-4066

Soul Sweets by The Cake Lady

913-634-6963

Chixen Kansas City

1407 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas

816-368-1234

Holy Smoke BBQ

8132 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kansas

913-633-6343

Elevate Bar & Grill

7543 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas

913-766-6610

Krab Kingz Seafood KCK

7704 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas

913-912-1714

Jones Bar-B-Q saw a spike in online barbecue sauce sales after the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant was included on lists of black-owned businesses, co-owner Deborah Jones said. Andrea Klick/aklick@kcstar.com

Jones BBQ

6706 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, Kansas

913-788-5005

KC Daiquiri Shop

8725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

913-766-5319