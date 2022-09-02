The first bands took to the stage Friday night despite intermittent rain that caused rainbows over the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in downtown Morgan City. Saturday morning saw the Marcus Jones/100 Black Men 5k through the streets of downtown Morgan City. Patrick Riggins of Morgan City took first place in the men's race and Katelyn Guidry of Broussard come in first in the women's race. Marcus Jones, 77, once again participated and urged everyone to take up the sport to aid with a healthy lifestyle.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO