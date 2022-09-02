ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Temporary water outage to impact Baker residents

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents living in the Baker area should be aware of a temporary water outage scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6. The City of Baker Public Works Department stated the outage is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the area of Baker Boulevard from Debra Street to Highway 19.
BAKER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee to have scheduled aerial spray Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish Government announced that there will be an aerial spray Saturday evening. The spray will take place between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. if weather permits. The aerial spray will help reduce the mosquito population in the parish. Government officials say...
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

S&P festivities plentiful despite rain

The first bands took to the stage Friday night despite intermittent rain that caused rainbows over the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in downtown Morgan City. Saturday morning saw the Marcus Jones/100 Black Men 5k through the streets of downtown Morgan City. Patrick Riggins of Morgan City took first place in the men's race and Katelyn Guidry of Broussard come in first in the women's race. Marcus Jones, 77, once again participated and urged everyone to take up the sport to aid with a healthy lifestyle.
MORGAN CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Leeward Islands#Stall#Thunderstorms#Tigers#Dodge
brproud.com

Baton Rouge ranked among America’s most depressed cities, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — Depression can affect anyone in any place, though new data shows some areas of the U.S. have more incidences of anxiety disorder. Researchers at nursing information and education outlet CEUfast reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cities with the highest numbers of residents who have been been told they have any form of depression.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish's COVID new cases flat; Louisiana cases fall 4.8%

Louisiana reported 11,074 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 4.8% from the previous week. The previous week had 11,634 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked seventh among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Bird’s nest to blame for Sunday night fire on Monterey Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire broke out on Monterey Blvd. shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 5. Firefighters arrived at Vina’s Cleaners and found “a fire on the roof sign of the building on fire.”. It took a little over five minutes for firefighters...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
brproud.com

Traffic incidents: Crashes and closures on Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Amid Sunday (September 4) afternoon’s rainy weather, drivers in the capital area may encounter a few traffic jams due to crashes or road closures. These incidents are listed below in order of occurrence, with the most recent situations listed first. As you navigate...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in early morning crash on I-10 East

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash on I-10 East. The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were called to the College Dr. exit around 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6. Upon arrival, a damaged truck was seen near...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy