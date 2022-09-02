Read full article on original website
Photos: Tuesday morning sunrise
Check out these photos submitted to us of the gorgeous sunrise over Baton Rouge and the surrounding area Tuesday morning.
Temporary water outage to impact Baker residents
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents living in the Baker area should be aware of a temporary water outage scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6. The City of Baker Public Works Department stated the outage is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the area of Baker Boulevard from Debra Street to Highway 19.
St. Francis Diner in New Iberia to temporarily close due to lack of items
An Acadiana soup kitchen has been forced to temporarily close for a week
BRCC Mid City campus delays classes Tuesday due to power outage
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Community College Campus in Mid City delayed the start of classes until noon due to a power outage Tuesday morning. Power was restored to the campus around 10:30 later that morning. All other BRCC sites operated as normal.
Pointe Coupee to have scheduled aerial spray Saturday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish Government announced that there will be an aerial spray Saturday evening. The spray will take place between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. if weather permits. The aerial spray will help reduce the mosquito population in the parish. Government officials say...
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
Home sweet HGTV home: Chris and Zach Fiore settle in to Mid-City house -- for now
Purchasing a house together — it's one of those many marriage challenges. For Chris and Zach Fiore, it's been a successful compromise. They've created a cohesive, cozy home on Normandy Drive blending Chris Fiore's move-in-ready mindset with his hubby's fixer-upper focus. Fans of HGTV's "House Hunters" followed along last...
S&P festivities plentiful despite rain
The first bands took to the stage Friday night despite intermittent rain that caused rainbows over the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in downtown Morgan City. Saturday morning saw the Marcus Jones/100 Black Men 5k through the streets of downtown Morgan City. Patrick Riggins of Morgan City took first place in the men's race and Katelyn Guidry of Broussard come in first in the women's race. Marcus Jones, 77, once again participated and urged everyone to take up the sport to aid with a healthy lifestyle.
Baton Rouge ranked among America’s most depressed cities, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — Depression can affect anyone in any place, though new data shows some areas of the U.S. have more incidences of anxiety disorder. Researchers at nursing information and education outlet CEUfast reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cities with the highest numbers of residents who have been been told they have any form of depression.
Iberville Parish's COVID new cases flat; Louisiana cases fall 4.8%
Louisiana reported 11,074 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 4.8% from the previous week. The previous week had 11,634 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked seventh among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
At Least One Person Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The Sunday crash claimed the life of a person. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Bird’s nest to blame for Sunday night fire on Monterey Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire broke out on Monterey Blvd. shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 5. Firefighters arrived at Vina’s Cleaners and found “a fire on the roof sign of the building on fire.”. It took a little over five minutes for firefighters...
Traffic incidents: Crashes and closures on Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Amid Sunday (September 4) afternoon’s rainy weather, drivers in the capital area may encounter a few traffic jams due to crashes or road closures. These incidents are listed below in order of occurrence, with the most recent situations listed first. As you navigate...
One injured in early morning crash on I-10 East
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash on I-10 East. The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were called to the College Dr. exit around 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6. Upon arrival, a damaged truck was seen near...
Days after WBRZ report, powerful elected officials bring neighbors relief from noisy railroad work
BATON ROUGE - Days after the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed a contractor was in violation of the city-parish's noise ordinance, elected officials are making sure the ordinance is followed. Despite East Baton Rouge Parish having a noise ordinance on the books prohibiting construction work from happening after sunset and before...
LSP: Sunday morning crash in Lafourche claims life of Reserve man
For reasons unknown, Barrios, while in a right curve, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
Crews tackle house fire on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Crews worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night. The St. George Fire Department said around 9 p.m. they responded to the blaze at a home on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive, not far from O'Neal Lane.
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
NEW ORLEANS - Blood pressures rose and jaws dropped, all in a matter of seconds. It's not the way LSU fans hoped the season would begin, and they weren't shy about sharing their sincere thoughts with WBRZ cameras as they left the Superdome. Well, it started off great. LSU fans...
Local rum distillery changes name, rebrands to make rum from sugarcane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Roll Estate has changed its name. The family-owned distillery is now known as Oxbow Rum Distillery and will begin making rum from local sugarcane. The new distillery’s name comes from the ancient Mississippi River oxbow in Pointe Coupee. Parish, according to an...
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
