Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Local fire departments recruits trained on personal protective equipment
(WSET) — Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department recruited trained on personal protective equipment. Today, Volunteer Academy recruits trained on personal protective equipment and SCBA," the department said.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin to serve as grand marshal of Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the Food City 300 coming up September 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The running will be the 30th anniversary of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Youngkin will deliver the command for drivers to start their engines.
WSET
Floyd County Arts & Crafts Festival to return after pandemic hiatus
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Over 180 artisans and craftsmen plan to offer their wares at the upcoming 2022 Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival. After a two-year-hiatus during the pandemic, the festival returns to continue the over 50-year annual tradition. The festival takes place on October 1 and...
Comments / 0