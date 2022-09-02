ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wythe County, VA

WSET

Floyd County Arts & Crafts Festival to return after pandemic hiatus

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Over 180 artisans and craftsmen plan to offer their wares at the upcoming 2022 Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival. After a two-year-hiatus during the pandemic, the festival returns to continue the over 50-year annual tradition. The festival takes place on October 1 and...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA

