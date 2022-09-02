ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Buy Labor Day sale is live — save hundreds on phones, TVs, and more

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

The Labor Day deals have been coming in hot all week long, but the official Best Buy sale technically only launched this morning. Despite their relatively late arrival, the retailer has nevertheless unveiled a bounty of great deals that shouldn't be missed if you're in the market for a new gadget or appliance for your home.

I'm talking about massive savings in pretty much every category on their site, from smartphones and wearables to TVs and refrigerators. No matter what you're looking for this Labor Day weekend, it's quite likely that Best Buy has you covered. We'll share a selection of our favorite deals below, but don't forget to check out their complete sale if you checking items off your shopping list.

Most of the deals will expire on Monday, and Best Buy only has limited quantities of their most popular items, so act fast. If you can't find what you're looking for at Best Buy (or they're simply sold out), fear not: we're also actively sharing some great deals over at our Labor Day live blog . Needless to say, no matter which way you choose to save this Labor Day weekend, we've got your back. Keep reading for some of our favorite offers from Best Buy's Labor Day sale.

Best Buy Labor Day weekend sale — the best deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21c0vL_0hg5eAE400

Samsung 85" Neo QLED 8K Smart TV: $6,499.99 $4,999.99 at Best Buy

Straight out of the gate is this offer that drops a whopping $1,500 off the price of the Samsung Neo QLED 8K, a high-end smart TV that delivers truly jaw-dropping picture thanks to intelligent Quantum Mini LED technology and AI-powered 8K upscaling. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBIr1_0hg5eAE400

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

If you want a quality pair of wireless earbuds without breaking the bank, the Pixel Buds A-Series are an excellent choice. These discreet and comfortable earbuds produce great sound with up to 24 hours of battery life (with the charging case), a water-resistant construction, and easy Bluetooth compatibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSwCG_0hg5eAE400

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch: $249.95 $199.95 at Best Buy

One of the most advanced wearables that Fitbit has ever produced, the Fitbit Sense comes with comprehensive health tracking, built-in voice assistance, and up to six days of battery life on a single charge. Pick one up from Best Buy during their Labor Day weekend sale and you'll instantly save $50. You'll even get a free six-month subscription to the Fitbit Premium app. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Li5Ap_0hg5eAE400

HP Victus Gaming Laptop: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Gamers, rejoice! Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Best Buy is slashing $250 off the price of the Victus Gaming Laptop. This portable PC comes complete with a 15.6-inch FHD display, 144Hz refresh rate for incredibly smooth graphics, and ultra-thin bezels to maximize screen space. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDIW6_0hg5eAE400

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Save up to $900 with in-store  trade-in and activation

Head to a physical Best Buy location and you'll be eligible to receive up to $900 off a Z Flip 4 if you trade in an old device and activate your new phone in store. Activate the Z Flip 4 online and you'll still receive $150 of instant savings upon checkout. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMEM9_0hg5eAE400

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $199.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

You can also pick up this Samsung Galaxy tablet and save $60 if you order this weekend. The versatile Tab A7 Lite features a compact 8.7-inch touchscreen display and a metal-reinforced frame for durability. The purchase will also come with three months of YouTube Premium for free. View Deal

Special sale events come and go, but we keep track of the best deals all year around. Go take a look at our list of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and best Google Pixel 6 deals to save big on some of the year's hottest flagship smartphones.

