ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Three Aiken men facing charges in relation to Crosland Park shooting in May

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aidzh_0hg5e9Qa00

Three Aiken men have been arrested and charged in connection to a May a shooting in Crosland Park.

Jerimez Sinquan Bostick, 20; Keith Nathaniel Sharpe, 21; and Bilal Razzaq Basser L. Bradley, 20; all of Aiken, have each been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting incident that took place around midnight May 4 near the 1300 block of Aldrich Street.

Police arrived at the scene in reference to a shooting, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

While at the scene, police met with deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, who informed them that five Black males on foot had shot at a residence and at a male victim before running into the woods , the report said.

The officer on scene spoke with victims inside the residence and a male victim, who was shot in the front yard and the backyard of the home, the report said.

The male victim told police he was in the front of the residence when five Black males approached him and began shooting toward him, the report said.

The victim ran to the back of the residence and found more people waiting for him who also shot at him, the report said.

The victim told police he took cover between three cars in the back of the residence before going back inside, the report said.

While on the scene, police observed multiple bullet holes in the front and back of the residence and on the left side, the report said.

Police also discovered multiple bullet holes in two of the three cars in the back of the home, the report said.

A female victim told police multiple children and adults were inside the home during the time of the shooting, the report said.

The female victim showed police bullet holes in the living room and the kitchen, while juveniles on the scene took police to a bedroom at the left rear side of residence where bullet holes were coming from the interior walls, the report said.

Bostick was arrested July 13, Sharpe on July 15 and Bradley on Sept. 1, jail records show.

Bostick is also charged with second-degree assault and battery, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, discharging firearms into dwelling, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery and contributing to a delinquency of a minor, jail records show.

His additional charges stem from a armed robbery that took place on May 23 and an assault at a restaurant on April 26, according to incident reports from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Sharpe is also charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, discharging firearms into a dwelling and violation of city ordinance, according to jail records.

Bradley is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging firearms in a dwelling and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

Bradley, Bostick and Sharpe were being held at Aiken County detention center and have no bond, as of Friday afternoon.

Comments / 4

Related
WIS-TV

Deputies are investigating shooting at apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting at a student apartment complex. Investigators say the shooting occurred at The Retreat apartment complex on Bluff Road. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say...
CAYCE, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested after real estate agent fends off assailant

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old Warrenville man is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly trapped a real estate agent. The incident happened Sept. 1 at an Aiken County address, according to deputies. The real estate agent was showing the home, and as she finished up, Brailan...
WARRENVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

14-year-old among two injured in Columbia shooting

Columbia police are looking for a male suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people including a 14-year-old girl. Police said the shooting happened Saturday during a large gathering at the Latimer Manor housing complex on Lorick Circle off North Main St. Investigators believe there was a fight...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

AU police seek suspect in robbery at credit union

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon about an armed robbery in an area under the jurisdiction of campus police. AU said it happened at the Health Center Credit Union, 1424 Walton Way. A Black male approximately 60 years old passed a note to a teller at the credit union in Augusta’s medical district, AU said.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken, SC
Crime & Safety
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Aiken, SC
City
Bradley, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies investigate shooting on Highland Avenue in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road. Deputies received a call about the incident at 3:43 p.m. and responded to the situation. This investigation is still active and details remain limited.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Accidental shooting causes injuries in Augusta, officials say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was wounded in an accidental shooting Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a report of a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road. First responders learned that the wound was accidental, according to dispatchers. It’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom

WAGENER, S.C. - An Aiken County mother has now been missing for 17 days. Krystal Anderson’s family reported her missing on Aug. 23 after she was last seen outside her home in Wagener on Aug. 20. Her family is growing frustrated with what they say is little response from...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Firearms#Police#Violent Crime
WJBF

Woman shot in arm during while driving in Augusta

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting ended near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Damascus Road in Augusta. According to an incident report, RCSO deputies were called out to shots fired from moving vehicles. Once they were able to make contact with the shooting victim, they learned she […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Crosland Park shooting ambush

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested over a shooting ambush in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood that happened on the same night a driver was shot dead in May. The newly arrested suspect, Bilal Bradley, 20, of Hampton Avenue, has the same name as the son of...
AIKEN, SC
abcnews4.com

Multiple arrests in Orangeburg County for drug seizures

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests through numerous drug seizure operations. Deputy Leroy Ravenell said “During these operations, we arrested three for drug charges,” the sheriff said, “Another operation to search for an attempted murder suspect resulted in a marijuana seizure.”
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken County teacher arrested at school, charged with forgery

A first-year teacher at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave. Thomas Russell Schneider, 49, of Grovetown, Georgia, was arrested around noon on Friday at LBC Middle School, police said. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged Schneider with first-degree forgery, according to police with...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a person was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in front of a Columbia County school. The latest incident happened around 7:23 a.m. Tuesday on the main access road between Lakeside High School and Lakeside Middle School. A...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Babysitter charged after 3-year-old found wandering streets in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Tuesday morning after a child left in her care was found wandering the streets. Deputies responded to the area around Palmetto Dr. and Colonial Rd. in Martinez Tuesday morning, where the three-year-old child was found. The sheriff's office notified DFACS and eventually found the child's home. The child's babysitter, thirty-seven-year-old Stefanie Jones, was reportedly sleeping in bed and wasn't aware the child had gotten out.
MARTINEZ, GA
wach.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Teacher struck by vehicle in front of Lakeside Middle School

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A teacher was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Front of Lakeside Middle School. That school is located on Blue Ridge Drive in Evans. According to Columbia County Dispatch, that call came in around 7:23 a.m. They did confirm the teacher, Kent Moore, was injured and taken to the […]
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Augusta meth-trafficking suspect admits to running drug ring from inside prison

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, Ga., an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Arrest made in 2019 Richmond County Murder case

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation. On August 31st, investigators located and arrested 40-year old Venus Latrice Shelton of Augusta, GA. She was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, in reference to the murder of 32-year-old Rommie […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
203
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy