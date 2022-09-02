ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, AR

Special prosecutor named in Mulberry viral video use of force investigation case

By C.C. McCandless
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNMSG_0hg5e2FV00

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Little Rock attorney has been named as the special prosecutor in the investigation resulting from a violent viral video involving two deputies and a police officer subduing a man in Mulberry.

Documents reveal background of deputies, officer involved in violent Mulberry arrest

Crawford County prosecuting attorney Rinda Baker selected Emily White as a special prosecutor in the case on August 30. After an investigation, White will determine if charges are to be filed against the two deputies and one police officer involved in the incident.

On August 21, a video posted to Facebook showed Crawford County deputies Levi White and Zack King and Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle punching and kneeing a man on the ground. All three have been suspended as an investigation continues.

The man being beaten in the video, Randal Worcester, 27, filed a civil suit in federal court against all three law enforcement officers. Russell Wood, a lawyer for the two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies, said Worcester had earlier attacked one of the deputies, leaving him with a concussion.

Two Arkansas deputies, one officer suspended and under investigation after video shows use of force

The special prosecutor would not yet confirm if charges will be filed.

“Because it is an ongoing, open and active criminal investigation, I am not releasing any portion of the investigative file at this time,” White said.

White is a former district court judge and also served as disciplinary counsel to the Arkansas judiciary. She has also been a legal instructor at the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute and was the Deputy Executive Director of the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission for over five years.

She graduated from the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Benton County jury still weighing verdict in 2019 killing

BENTONVILLE — A jury deliberated for several hours Friday but did not reach a verdict in Anthony Ballett’s capital murder trial. Prosecutors waived the death penalty in the case, so if convicted of the capital murder charge, Ballett, 42, will be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. The...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Crawford County, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Mulberry, AR
5NEWS

One injured after shooting in Fort Smith, suspect arrested

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a call about a shooting at a residence in the 1200 block of North Albert Pike at around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Barroso was...
FORT SMITH, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GRDA recovers a 21-year-old man’s body from the Illinois River

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the waters of the Illinois River Monday afternoon. According to GRDA Police, the man could not swim and waded into the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area in Tahlequah, Okla. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He went under the water and didn’t resurface, GRDA explained.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
KTLO

Fayetteville man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearms possession

FAYETTEVILLE — A Fayetteville man was sentenced Monday to 126 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to court documents,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Prosecutor#Criminal Investigation#Viral Video#Violent Crime
KATV

60-year-old man found dead in Fort Smith; police investigating

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Law enforcement in Northwest Arkansas was investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Sebastian County who was found Friday night. Our news content partners at 40/29 News said Fort Smith police responded to a deceased subject call in the 7600 block of Phoenix Avenue.
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
5NEWS

Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August

ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
ARKANSAS STATE
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

2K+
Followers
717
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy