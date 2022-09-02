ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Students move in to Springfield College campus

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a big day for students at Springfield College as hundreds move out of the house and onto the college campus.

Student move-in day at Bay Path University

Springfield College freshmen took that step with help from their parents Friday as they helped their kids move on to the next step of their lives and helped them move into their dorms. One New England dad helped his daughter move into her new home for the next four years.

“Well I guess it’s the next adventure in her life. And we came to Springfield a couple of different times and I’ve been impressed every time I came here,” said Rich Brook, a parent from Maine.

During the past two weeks, 22News has captured this ritual being played out on campuses of higher learning throughout western Massachusetts.

