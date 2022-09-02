Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois’ $300 Million Utility Bill Assistance Plan Will Help Many Families Keep the Lights On
One of the worst things about being an adult is paying bills, and living paycheck to paycheck is even worse. Too many families throughout Illinois have to make the tough decision of whether to buy food or keep the lights on month after month, and I want you to know that help is out there.
Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Next Week
Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning in less than one week.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
977wmoi.com
Truth in Accounting Report Outlines Impact of Stock Market on Illinois Pension System
The U.S. stock market has been up and down this year which is impacting Illinois’ underfunded pension system. By the middle of 2022, the stock market had lost approximately 21.3 percent of its value. This is reflected in government finances as a decline in the pensions’ funded status.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
New state-of-the-art ISP headquarters will help improve regional safety, Pritzker say
EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will announce details about Illinois State Police’s (ISP) new regional headquarters during a press conference in East St. Louis. The current headquarters is in Collinsville but ISP recently got funding for a new state-of-the-art ISP Metro East Regional Headquarters...
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
hoiabc.com
Illinois unions push for Workers’ Rights Amendment during Labor Day celebrations
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Labor Day dates back to the 1894 Pullman strike in Chicago. If historians fast-forward 128 years, they will find Illinois labor leaders pushing for a workers’ rights amendment to the state’s constitution. Illinois lawmakers approved this proposal in May of 2021, and many labor organizations...
hoiabc.com
Quiet for Labor Day
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Happy Labor Day! Quiet conditions will continue through Central Illinois through our Labor Day’s forecast. Clouds will continue to build early this morning as an area of low pressure passes to our south. This area of low pressure will slowly move eastward, keeping mostly cloudy skies through the morning into the early afternoon. As this system moves further east, more sunshine will be possible as we head into the evening hours. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible throughout the afternoon, but it won’t be enough to cancel any outdoor plans as most will remain outright dry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois to receive new COVID shots Tuesday
(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday. The new vaccines are designed to target the non-dominant omicron subvariants. The FDA approved emergency-use authorization for the two updated vaccines last week. Adults 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, while […]
KSDK
Illinois counties to test tornado sirens Tuesday morning
MILLSTADT, Ill. — Skies are cloudy, but people in Illinois may hear a tornado siren test Tuesday morning. Illinois Emergency Management Agency runs a test on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. People in Belleville, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Granite City, Springfield, Peoria, and all...
Three Reasons You Should Definitely Get Gas This Weekend in Illinois
Heads up, you just might want to fill your tank today, tomorrow or this weekend if you're out and about in Illinois. Gas prices have been the talk of the town for this entire summer and let's face it, the entire year, but if you haven't noticed, for the last few weeks, gas prices have actually been trending down.
kjfmradio.com
Temporary help needed for snow-and-ice removal
ILLINOIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking qualified individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state. Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kanecountyconnects.com
State of Illinois Ranks Middle of the Pack For Average Life Expectency
People who live in Illinois on average live a longer life than many of those in southern states, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). . According to the National Vital Statistics Report released on August 23, 2022, Illinois ranks No. 26 among all...
A Bridge is the Most Spectacular Natural Wonder in Illinois
A website claims they found the most spectacular natural wonder in each state, and what they found in Illinois truly is a thing of beauty. It is called the Pomona Natural Bridge and it is now on my bucket list of things to do here in the Land of Lincoln.
These Are Some of the Best Places in Illinois To See Fall Colors
There is just something about going for walks in the fall. Whether it's the fresh air, the fall colors, or just getting out and enjoying the weather, it really is something I highly recommended everyone get out and do this fall. Illinois has some fantastic hiking trails and these are...
wjpf.com
Fentanyl-laced mail found in IDOC facilities
Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois’ corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates. “There’s always a...
hoiabc.com
Increasing rain chances this holiday weekend
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A slow-moving low pressure system southwest of Illinois will send a few waves of energy into central Illinois that will bring some rain chances for the rest of the weekend. Clouds will increase overnight, and lows will fall into the mid 60s again. Also overnight, a few stray showers are possible mainly along and south of 74. With more cloud coverage expected tomorrow, we will reduce highs to be in the upper 70s and the low 80s Sunday. Tomorrow, widely scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Not expecting a washout by any means or any severe weather threat, just a few brief downpours.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
WSPY NEWS
ISP Conducting a Variety of Roadside Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers...
Comments / 1