ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Chicago

Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Next Week

Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning in less than one week.
ILLINOIS STATE
106.9 KROC

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
City
Energy, IL
hoiabc.com

Quiet for Labor Day

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Happy Labor Day! Quiet conditions will continue through Central Illinois through our Labor Day’s forecast. Clouds will continue to build early this morning as an area of low pressure passes to our south. This area of low pressure will slowly move eastward, keeping mostly cloudy skies through the morning into the early afternoon. As this system moves further east, more sunshine will be possible as we head into the evening hours. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible throughout the afternoon, but it won’t be enough to cancel any outdoor plans as most will remain outright dry.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Saving#Energy Efficiency#Natural Gas Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Abc#Ameren
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois to receive new COVID shots Tuesday

(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday. The new vaccines are designed to target the non-dominant omicron subvariants. The FDA approved emergency-use authorization for the two updated vaccines last week. Adults 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, while […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KSDK

Illinois counties to test tornado sirens Tuesday morning

MILLSTADT, Ill. — Skies are cloudy, but people in Illinois may hear a tornado siren test Tuesday morning. Illinois Emergency Management Agency runs a test on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. People in Belleville, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Granite City, Springfield, Peoria, and all...
ILLINOIS STATE
kjfmradio.com

Temporary help needed for snow-and-ice removal

ILLINOIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking qualified individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state. Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
kanecountyconnects.com

State of Illinois Ranks Middle of the Pack For Average Life Expectency

People who live in Illinois on average live a longer life than many of those in southern states, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ​. According to the National Vital Statistics Report released on August 23, 2022, Illinois ranks No. 26 among all...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjpf.com

Fentanyl-laced mail found in IDOC facilities

Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois’ corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates. “There’s always a...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Increasing rain chances this holiday weekend

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A slow-moving low pressure system southwest of Illinois will send a few waves of energy into central Illinois that will bring some rain chances for the rest of the weekend. Clouds will increase overnight, and lows will fall into the mid 60s again. Also overnight, a few stray showers are possible mainly along and south of 74. With more cloud coverage expected tomorrow, we will reduce highs to be in the upper 70s and the low 80s Sunday. Tomorrow, widely scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Not expecting a washout by any means or any severe weather threat, just a few brief downpours.
ILLINOIS STATE
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSPY NEWS

ISP Conducting a Variety of Roadside Enforcement

Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers...
WILL COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy