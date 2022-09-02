PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Happy Labor Day! Quiet conditions will continue through Central Illinois through our Labor Day’s forecast. Clouds will continue to build early this morning as an area of low pressure passes to our south. This area of low pressure will slowly move eastward, keeping mostly cloudy skies through the morning into the early afternoon. As this system moves further east, more sunshine will be possible as we head into the evening hours. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible throughout the afternoon, but it won’t be enough to cancel any outdoor plans as most will remain outright dry.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO