ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 4

Bob Werner
5d ago

not for nothing but between coronavirus and God knows what else that could be spread quickly those folks are no help to themselves or others I just don't get them stay out of Lakewood and I would hope they just stay home and keep it to themselves then just saying

Reply
2
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Volunteers Spend Hours Collecting the Hundreds of Bags of Shaimos abandoned in Lakewood [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

This afternoon, approximately 15 volunteers converged on the storage facilities containing the abandoned Shaimos to begin collecting the bags and boxes. Equipped with a truck, the volunteers shlepped hundreds of bags and boxes of Shaimos, loading them onto the truck to prepare for burial. Even after cutting his finger on...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lawmaker calls new COVID sanitization rules total lunacy

When the pandemic first began in 2020, there was a fear COVID was being transmitted by touch. While many Garden State residents were constantly sanitizing their hands and wiping down items they bought in the supermarket, the New Jersey Legislature passed a measure, S2479 and A4131, that established sanitization guidelines for hotels and motels, requiring room surfaces to be cleaned and sheets to be changed and washed every day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood Township, NJ
Government
Lakewood Township, NJ
Health
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Tuition Relief in New Jersey? Yes! It’s Possible!

Coalition Launches Effort to Utilize Our Community’s Voting Power to Bring School Choice to Frum Families. Mounting costs of tuition have made it perhaps the most crushing of all financial burdens facing frum parents. It’s a tough place for frum parents to be — trying to do what’s best for their child, all while buckling under the burden of tuition.
EDUCATION
thelakewoodscoop.com

Join the PCS Masters in Accounting Open House This Sunday 9/11!

PCS Masters in Accounting Open House this Sunday September 11th!. A lucrative parnassah, with high-paying opportunities. Start your accounting career with a step ahead. Best University Fairleigh Dickinson (Forbes 2021) Best Master’s Degree in Accounting (Eduniversal 2021) High quality Master’s Degree in Accounting with proven results. Graduates have...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Days after Fox attacks in Lakewood, OCHD warns of potentially dangerous wildlife encounters

After the recent fox attacks in Lakewood, the OCHD is warning residents about the dangers of wildfire encounters. Heading into the Labor Day weekend many people are looking forward to spending time enjoying the outdoors with friends and family. However, the Ocean County Health Department (OCHD) is encouraging residents to remain vigilant of any potential wildlife encounters that can turn dangerous. It’s not uncommon for Ocean County to have a small number of animals test positive for rabies annually and so far in 2022 seven cases have been reported.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Gastrointestinal Tract#Parasitic Infections#Diarrhea#General Health#Tls#Gi#Mikvah
thelakewoodscoop.com

KLAL YISROEL LOST A GIANT: Petirah of Worldwide Askan, Founder of Misaskim Reb Yankie Meyer Zatzal [LEVAYA LIVE STREAM]

Klal Yisroel moments ago lost a giant with the Petirah of Reb Yankie Meyer Zatzal, one of the biggest Askonim of today’s generation, and the founder of Misaskim. Reb Yankie Zatzal was there for every yid at every hour of the day and night, at any given moment, at every corner of the globe. There was no project too small or two big for him to undertake.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State

The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

After Days of Monitoring, TLS Purchases Shaimos Found Abandoned in Lakewood; Askonim Step in To Assist with Burial, and Track Down Culprit [EXCLUSIVE]

Since Friday afternoon, TLS reporters have been busy with Shaimos found abandoned at a storage facility in Lakewood. TLS was made aware by Dave of Ari’z Car Rental that a storage garage has been found with abandoned Shaimos inside, and was up for auction. Apparently, a non-legitimate Shaimos collector...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ beach cleanup needs volunteers

There’s a beach cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Asbury Park, sponsored by Corona. The cleanup is at Bradley Park in Asbury Park and is held in conjunction with Oceanic Global and United By Blue. Corona has committed to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from beaches, waterways and...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
anash.org

Kashrus Scandal: What Steps Can We Take to Protect Ourselves?

Following the kashrus scandal at a restaurant in Manalapan, NJ, Anash.org spoke to kashrus expert Rabbi Nissan Zibell to clarify what steps a consumer could take to protect himself, and what one need to be aware of when eating out. Exclusive. Following the latest kashrus scandal that has shaken the...
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy