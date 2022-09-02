Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Two now arrested following recent stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they now have two suspects in custody in connection with a stabbing incident more than a week ago. Police say Kendall Howard, 31, was arrested Friday on charges including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Mob Action. This follows the arrest of Reuben Bailey,...
wcsjnews.com
Woman Arrested Nine Times in Three Years
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a woman who has been arrested 10 times since 2016. Skye Interrante, 24, of Romeoville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen license plate and aggravated fleeing and eluding police around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, September 5th. This comes...
KTLO
Springfield police officer involved in fatal shooting
A Springfield police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to drop a weapon during a confrontation, police said. According to the Associated Press, the man, identified as Joshua A. Michael, 37, from Springfield, died at a hospital after being shot on Friday. Police said in a news...
NBC Chicago
Aurora Police Search For Offender in Armed Robbery
A large police presence scales an area in Aurora, as authorities investigate an armed robbery at a local business. The Aurora Police Department said on Facebook that the robbery took place around 8:46 p.m. Sunday at the 400 block of North Eola Road. Police said two men fled from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
Victim identified in Peoria’s 17th homicide of the year
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The victim killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Peoria has now been identified. According to a release by the Peoria County Coroner, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired on West Adrian G. Hinton Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. There, they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, beginning life saving measures.
hoiabc.com
Juveniles arrested, handgun seized after vehicle stolen in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stolen vehicle led to the arrests two male juveniles who were allegedly in possession of a handgun Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Griswold and Lincoln Streets. Officers followed and attempted...
Man brought to hospital after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 24-year-old man was brought to the hospital Monday after a shooting in Rockford. It happened in 2200 block of Arthur Avenue around 6:45 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Not many details are known at the time of this writing, though the victim was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. […]
cwbchicago.com
More than 30 rounds were fired in Old Town overnight, killing a man who was awaiting sentencing on federal gun charges
A man who was awaiting sentencing on federal gun charges was killed in a hail of automatic gunfire in Old Town overnight. Chicago police said they found more than 30 shell casings at the scene. Officers in the area reported the sound of automatic gunfire just after midnight and soon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect arrested after firing shots at two people in Kane County
ELGIN, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at two people in Kane County Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Old State Road and McGough Road in unincorporated Virgil Township for a call of shots fired.
fox32chicago.com
3 shot during dispute at party in Kendall County
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were shot at a party in Kendall County early Saturday. At about 1:36 a.m., the Kendall County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road in unincorporated Kendall Township. According to preliminary information, a dispute occurred between attendees at a large gathering,...
Central Illinois Proud
4 arrested in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department conducted another directed patrol as part of their anti-violence initiative Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made four arrests, conducted 31 vehicle stops, recovered one handgun and seized illegal narcotics. Two moments of note during the directed patrol:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for cocaine trafficking, pulled over with loaded gun and $20k+ in vehicle
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to federal prison for ‘distributing crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.’. In August 2021, Eshawn Reed sped away from Beloit police officers while attempting to be pulled over for a traffic...
wmay.com
Juvenile Wounded In Springfield Shooting
Springfield police are investigating a shooting that wounded a juvenile Friday night. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Pope and Spruce around 9:30pm Friday, and found the victim. Newschannel 20 reports the juvenile’s injuries were not life-threatening. There was no other immediate information available about the incident or...
walls102.com
Four wounded by gunfire in rural Kendall County
YORKVILLE – Four people were injured by gunfire at what police described as a gathering in rural Kendall County. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1:30 AM Saturday to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville for the incident. Authorities allege there was a dispute between attendees. A 21-year-old male was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Two 22-year-old female and an 18-year-old female were also treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the suspect allegedly opened fire with a handgun. The suspect, who is not in custody, is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20’s, around 5’10” with a thin build and a goatee. Based on the investigation thus far, the Sheriffs Office believes this is not a random act. Anyone with information should contact the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect leads Illinois State Police on pursuit after shooting person on I-94
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person was injured, and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting on Interstate 94 in Cook County Friday night. At about 10:18 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to an expressway shooting on I-94 near 26th Street. One person was injured and taken to...
superhits935.com
Rochelle man arrested on drug charges following vehicle chase with police
A Rochelle man was arrested on drug charges early yesterday morning following a vehicle chase with Ogle County Sheriff's Police on I-39. The incident began a short time before 1:30AM as the vehicle chase lasted about 10 miles between 22-year old Patrick Larson of Rochelle and the sheriff's deputy. Larson...
Driver killed in DeKalb County crash
SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorist was killed Thursday in DeKalb after running a stop sign and being hit by an SUV, according to police. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a white 2002 Toyota sedan disobeyed the stop sign at University Road at Route 30 and was hit in the driver’s […]
2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say
Police say they recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, as well as cash. They also seized a number of guns and vehicles, officials said.
rockfordscanner.com
Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Comments / 0