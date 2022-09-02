Read full article on original website
Blues in the Bay wraps up Labor Day Monday
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - All weekend, people have been catching a little end of summer blues in Alexandria Bay. The 21st Annual Blues in the Bay Music Festival wrapped up Labor Day Monday. The Double Barrel Blues Band doubled up performances this weekend, capping off the festival on...
Historic organs concert in Adams this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson Historical Association has two historic Jardine organs and they’ll be in concert this weekend. Merlene Norfolk says it’s also a good opportunity to see the renovations at the Six Town Meeting Hall in Adams. Watch the video for her interview...
Celebrating Labor Day with a parade in Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Some small showers didn’t stop the North Country from celebrating Labor Day. In Adams, the Adams Fire Department hosted it’s annual Labor Day parade Monday morning. It featured the Fort Drum Marching Band and a new fire engine for the Adams Fire Department.
‘Stub’s Ride for the Last Station’ is this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dexter Fire Department needs a place for its antiques and memorabilia. And that means they need to raise money. Organizers Crystal Heise and Mike Heise talked about a fundraiser called Stub’s Ride for the Last Station. Watch the video for their interview on...
Gouverneur to host “Largest fireworks display in the North Country” Monday night
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s being billed as the largest fireworks display in the North Country. The Gouverneur Fire Department is hosting their Labor Day fireworks show at the fairgrounds in the village. A Facebook post from the department says they will be making up for the last...
Watertown seniors start final year with honks, waves & sirens
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cyclone seniors at Watertown High are steering their final school year in the right direction. Dozens of students decorated their cars Tuesday morning to celebrate their last first day. After convening at Watertown City Hall, they paraded down Washington Street to get the school year...
Blues in the Bay brings people out to enjoy tunes
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - If you found yourself in Alexandria Bay this weekend, the sound of blues could be heard throughout the village. The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce has been hosting it’s annual Blues in the Bay festival on James Street to cap off the summer.
In Lewis County, many spent Labor Day on the Beaver River
TAYLORVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Labor Day tradition in Lewis County as kayakers gather to ride the waves on the Beaver River. Every Labor Day, Brookfield releases water from dams along the river. Kayakers like these in Taylorville take advantage of the faster rapids to have some fun on...
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years
Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened
Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
Flag retirement ceremony today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American flag needs to be retired properly once it’s become soiled or tattered. Corey Decker is a Carthage High School senior working on his Eagle Scout badge. His project is a flag retirement ceremony. It’s scheduled for Labor Day (today, Monday, September 5)....
Philip M. Pauling, 70, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Philip M. Pauling will be 3:00pm Thursday, September 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 1:00pm. Philip passed away...
Kenneth A. Pfister, 87, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth A. Pfister, 87 passed away quietly in his sleep at the Colonial Park Nursing Home in Rome, NY on Friday, September 2, 2022. He lived most of his life in Watertown. Born January 26, 1935, in Watertown to Leonard A. and Hazel Beecher Pfister. He graduated from Watertown High School in January 1953.
North Country gas prices steadily decline, some pumps are listing under $4
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - $3.97 per gallon is what some gas prices are starting at this week in the North Country. “I think it’s good, being retired, it’s a lot better on the income. Now we can get out and about and a little bit better, instead of paying five dollars, loving it finally to see it down there,” said Gary Beirman.
Joyce W. Germain, 93, formerly of Brownville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joyce W. Germain, 93, formerly of Brownville, passed away September 2, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Samaritan Keep Home, where Joyce had been a resident for the past eight years. Joyce was born October 7, 1928 in Chattanooga, TN, daughter of William Harban and...
Hops aren’t just for your IPA
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - When most of us think about hops, our minds go to beer-making. At Hopenhagen Farm in Copenhagen lavender is usually the star of the show. But now it’s hop harvesting season and this plant is certainly hard to overlook. “We actually started growing hops...
After a 10+ day search, a partially blind horse finally returns to their Clayton home
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - “Nacoma. She’s a best friend that’s what she is, she takes care of me.”. Nacoma and Denise Heise have been best friends for five years. She’s one of 7 horses on their ranch. “She’s just a wonderful, wonderful horse,” said Denise....
Here’s your chance to stand with Syracuse’s famous ‘passengers’ on historic train platform
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The public is finally getting a chance to stand with the famous ghost people who have been waiting for decades on an abandoned Syracuse railroad platform for the trains that no longer come. Businessman Tom Hornstein bought the former New York Central mail building at 400 Burnet...
