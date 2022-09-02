Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
More Than 30 Tractors Participate In Annual Tractor Drive
More than 50 people and thirty tractors participated in the annual West Kentucky Antique Power Association Tractor Drive Saturday in southern Trigg and Christian counties. Although rain soaked tractor drivers in the afternoon, West Kentucky Antique Power Association President Harvey Oglesby says it didn’t dampen the spirits of those participating.
The Top Seven Things To Do In Murray, Kentucky
Hey, y’all! There’s nothing better than exploring the communities that make the Commonwealth of Kentucky special. While there are many that I love, Murray is an all-time favorite. Murray, a small college town located in Western Kentucky, boasts an amount of charm you’d expect to see in a movie. It was also voted the Friendliest Town in America! While you’ll never run short of things to do on your visit, here’s my list of the Top Seven Things To Do in Murray, Kentucky.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels
The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky officials find missing helicopter, pilot's body found
Emergency responders say a helicopter that was reported missing in Kentucky on Sunday has been found, and the man who was piloting it has died. Multiple agencies had been searching for a small executive helicopter and its pilot, David Stone. The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Office announced Monday afternoon that...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a Cadiz man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says an SUV driven by 83-year-old Goble Jessup was turning onto US 68 and pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by William Biby of Cadiz. Jessup...
Vote for Haunted Kentucky Sanatorium For Best Haunted Destination in America
USA Today is counting down the 10 best-haunted destinations in America, and Kentucky has a location gunning for the top spot!. USA Today is counting down the 10 "Best Haunted Destinations in America" they have 20 destinations that are in the running. Here's what they have to say about the contest:
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
clarksvillenow.com
Manifest Magic to host second Best in Black Awards Gala
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manifest Magic will host Clarksville’s second annual Best in Black Gala on Sept. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Bruce Convention Center at 303 Conference Center Drive, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. This event is ticketed and open to the public. “We want to shine a...
Military discount Wednesdays coming to some Krogers
Kroger has announced that four of its stores will soon be offering a 10% military discount for active and retired military members and their dependents on Wednesdays.
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
WSMV
Clarksville looks at offering COVID-19 hazard pay
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville’s city council has agreed to study COVID-19 hazard pay for former city employees. Only people who worked for the city in March of 2022 received checks. Now there’s a debate about how the American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated. Some former workers,...
whopam.com
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
whvoradio.com
Community Preparing For Annual Walk To End Alzheimers
Families and caregivers are ready to join with the community for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s that is planned later this month. The Edge Media Group’s Kim Allen is among those who will be heading up a team for the annual walk scheduled for Saturday, September 24, at the Christian County Justice Center parking lot.
whopam.com
Hoptown Harvest Festival returns downtown this month
The City of Hopkinsville is bringing the fourth annual Hoptown Harvest Festival back to downtown Hopkinsville the weekend of September 23. According to a news release, it all beings September 23 with the Founders Square Fest: A Farm to Table event, where each ticketed guest will receive a gourmet locally sourced meal—tickets are $75 per person. The Downtown Farmers Market Vintage Arts and Craft Fair opens at 11 a.m. where attendees can shop through handcrafted jewelry, soaps, artwork, décor, doors hangers, home-baked food and much more while enjoying food and beverages.
macaronikid.com
7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee
Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
whvoradio.com
Work On Empire Road In Christian County Begins Tuesday
Motorists will need to find an alternate route as work begins on Empire Road in Christian County next week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close KY 126/Empire Road between KY 1348 and Carl William Road to allow a cross-drain to be replaced. Officials indicate motorists will not be able to access that section of Empire Road.
clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Hazel, Kentucky identified as a Water Valley Resident and captured in Carbondale, Illionis
HAZEL, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Detectives with KSP Post 1 continue to investigate a robbery at The Murray Bank branch in Hazel, KY. The suspect has been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale,...
14news.com
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management said a helicopter that went missing late Saturday night was found on Monday. Officials reported that the helicopter had crashed and was found around 3 p.m. near Highway 70 and Park Boundry Road. Dispatch confirmed the aircraft crashed...
radionwtn.com
Crash Into Wall Claims Life Of Puryear Man
Paris, Tenn.–A crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Tyson and Wood Streets early this morning resulted in a fatality. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the driver was a man from Puryear who is in his 80s. “It appears that he had a medical emergency and crashed into the wall,” Reed said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, he said.
