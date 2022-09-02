ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

WIBX 950

Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown

Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

In Lewis County, many spent Labor Day on the Beaver River

TAYLORVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Labor Day tradition in Lewis County as kayakers gather to ride the waves on the Beaver River. Every Labor Day, Brookfield releases water from dams along the river. Kayakers like these in Taylorville take advantage of the faster rapids to have some fun on...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

First responders save horse that fell through wooden bridge

SNOQAUALMIE, Wash. (Gray News) – Rescuers in Washington state saved a horse after it fell through a wooden bridge Monday. The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie. The animal response...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
wwnytv.com

Historic organs concert in Adams this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson Historical Association has two historic Jardine organs and they’ll be in concert this weekend. Merlene Norfolk says it’s also a good opportunity to see the renovations at the Six Town Meeting Hall in Adams. Watch the video for her interview...
ADAMS, NY
wwnytv.com

Blues in the Bay wraps up Labor Day Monday

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - All weekend, people have been catching a little end of summer blues in Alexandria Bay. The 21st Annual Blues in the Bay Music Festival wrapped up Labor Day Monday. The Double Barrel Blues Band doubled up performances this weekend, capping off the festival on...
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Fall-like today, summer-like for rest of week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s on the cool side today, but it will be close to 80 by midweek. Rain will be on and off, mostly in Lewis County and the southern half Jefferson County. It will be cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Rain...
ENVIRONMENT
Lancaster Farming

New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

‘Stub’s Ride for the Last Station’ is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dexter Fire Department needs a place for its antiques and memorabilia. And that means they need to raise money. Organizers Crystal Heise and Mike Heise talked about a fundraiser called Stub’s Ride for the Last Station. Watch the video for their interview on...
DEXTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Blues in the Bay brings people out to enjoy tunes

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - If you found yourself in Alexandria Bay this weekend, the sound of blues could be heard throughout the village. The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce has been hosting it’s annual Blues in the Bay festival on James Street to cap off the summer.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
92.1 Big Kat

New York Mansion Abandoned at Undisclosed Location! Do Not Enter!

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The pictures you are about to witness are from an undisclosed location in New York State. As you will see, this 7,000 square foot home has been abandoned and there is extensive fire damage. Did the fire prevent them from returning?
REAL ESTATE
94.3 Lite FM

Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
BIKING
Power 93.7 WBLK

Orchard Park Restaurant Makes Important Announcement

Labor Day Weekend is almost over, which means that the unofficial end of summer is finally upon us. Many kids also go back to school on Tuesday in Western New York. Overall, we can't complain too much about the weather we got for summer 2022. Hardly any rain to start the summer and quite a few Friday and Saturdays were gorgeous, including the past three Saturdays, which have been high 70's and all sunshine.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?

Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
TRAVEL

