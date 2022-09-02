ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, CO

Daily Record

EMS response times down in Florence, Penrose thanks to ballot approval

In July 2021, Penrose EMS was suspended because of the lack of volunteers, increased demand and increased populations. Since that time, the Penrose community has relied heavily on the other Fremont County EMTs and paramedic sources for their emergency needs. In response, a mill levy increase of 10 mills was...
PENROSE, CO
KXRM

Pueblo man arrested on multiple charges thanks to vigilant deputy

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting a deputy’s vigilance for the arrest of a man who was in possession of a weapon and in violation of a protection order. According to PCSO, a deputy pulled over a driver for a traffic stop at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The truck […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspect of dealership burglary arrested by Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who burglarized a motorsports dealership was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) late Wednesday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., Pueblo Police were called to Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza located at 4106 Outlook Blvd. for a Burglary in Progress. The suspect was seen inside the building and leaving the building, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo man sentenced to 3 years for burglaries

PUEBLO, Colo. — Donovan Duran of Pueblo has been sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to burglaries that occurred earlier in the year. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said that Duran, 23, broke a window and stole cigarettes on two different occasions at JR’s Country Store. The first occurred on Dec. 6, 2021, and the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Barricaded Pueblo man in custody, identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who barricaded himself in a Southside Pueblo apartment was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff Tuesday afternoon. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies had gone to a fourplex in the 2100 block of Norman Lane, near South Pueblo Boulevard, to serve an eviction notice to one of the apartment’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Pueblo barricaded man taken into custody

UPDATE: TUESDAY (9/6/2022) 4:54 p.m. PUEBLO, Colo. — The barricaded suspect has been taken into custody by PCSO. ORIGINAL STORY: Pueblo deputies in negotiations with barricaded subject TUESDAY (9/6/2022) 3:27 p.m. PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a barricaded man is in negotiations with deputies shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office warns of increased thefts from vehicles

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be vigilant after an increase in reports of thefts from vehicles. Over the last month, the Sheriff's Office has responded to more than 55 reports of thefts from vehicles in the county. Items reported stolen include handguns, purses, clothing items, tools, sports equipment, electronics, and cash.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim accuses parole officers of ‘dropping the ball’ after man with 6 DUI charges hits his car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO) -- A man, with already six DUI charges under his belt, was in an El Paso County courtroom to face his seventh and most recent DUI charge. On April 8, 2022, court documents accuse 58-year-old Thomas Trujillo of driving with a BAC (Blood Alcohol Contents) four times the legal limit. That's when The post Victim accuses parole officers of ‘dropping the ball’ after man with 6 DUI charges hits his car appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Target workers plan to file unfair labor practice charges against company for unionbusting tactics

PUEBLO, Colo. — Target workers at a store in Pueblo plan to file unfair practice labor charges against the Minneapolis-based corporation, alleging the seventh largest U.S. retailer by sales is trying to block their efforts to unionize.  Workers in one store in Pueblo allege they have “experienced illegal intimidation, interrogation, threats, and harassment by Target Corporation […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Suspect in custody following four-hour standoff in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An attempt to serve an eviction notice turned into an hours-long standoff on Pueblo’s south side Tuesday. The subject of the eviction notice refused to come out of his apartment, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said. “Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Civil Unit...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

2 killed in Pueblo Crash, Driver charged

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a driver after a fatal crash Monday morning. On Monday, September 5, around midnight, PPD was called to I-25 just south of exit 101 for a traffic accident. According to PPD, A Nissan truck driven by 39-year-old Ernesto Campos-Trejo was traveling Northbound on I-25 at a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Driver fatigue possible factor in deadly Fremont County crash

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking at driver fatigue as a possible factor following a deadly crash in Fremont County. CSP was called to Highway 50 between Howard and Coaldale just after 6 in the morning on Tuesday for a single-vehicle crash. Investigators believe the driver drifted off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver, only identified publicly as a 20-year-old man from Texas, died at the scene. The passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

2 killed and 3rd injured in suspected DUI crash in north Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed after crashing on the interstate in Pueblo very early Monday morning. Police tell 11 News a Nissan pickup “going way too fast” on northbound I-25 lost control, sideswiped another vehicle, then smashed into a guardrail just south of exit 101. Two of the passengers were thrown from the truck and died at the scene. A third passenger was partially ejected from the pickup and suffered serious injuries. He was later airlifted to a hospital out of town. None of them have been identified at the time of this writing.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help deputies identify two suspects of auto theft

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects of auto theft. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were shown on surveillance footage. If you have any information, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.

