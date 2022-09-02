Read full article on original website
Daily Record
EMS response times down in Florence, Penrose thanks to ballot approval
In July 2021, Penrose EMS was suspended because of the lack of volunteers, increased demand and increased populations. Since that time, the Penrose community has relied heavily on the other Fremont County EMTs and paramedic sources for their emergency needs. In response, a mill levy increase of 10 mills was...
KKTV
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man who was once facing murder charges tied to the disappearance of his wife is now looking to reclaim property that was seized by authorities. Barry Morphew is scheduled to appear in court on October 25 for a hearing. According to court documents,...
KRDO
Sentencing for ex-Colorado Springs contractor recorded destroying customer’s shower postponed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sentencing date for a former Colorado Springs contractor caught on camera taking a sledgehammer to a customer's shower has been moved back a month. This postponement was due to his current attorney not showing up in court Thursday. In September 2021, customer Amber Trucke...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge refuses to toss lawsuit against Pueblo for 'reckless' cop's killing of motorist
A federal judge has refused to dismiss the legal claims against the city of Pueblo for failing to train or discipline an allegedly "reckless" officer who shot two vehicle occupants, killing the driver. U.S. District Court Senior Judge Christine M. Arguello ruled last week that Sarah Naranjo, the injured passenger,...
Pueblo man arrested on multiple charges thanks to vigilant deputy
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting a deputy’s vigilance for the arrest of a man who was in possession of a weapon and in violation of a protection order. According to PCSO, a deputy pulled over a driver for a traffic stop at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The truck […]
Suspect of dealership burglary arrested by Pueblo Police
PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who burglarized a motorsports dealership was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) late Wednesday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., Pueblo Police were called to Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza located at 4106 Outlook Blvd. for a Burglary in Progress. The suspect was seen inside the building and leaving the building, […]
Pueblo man sentenced to 3 years for burglaries
PUEBLO, Colo. — Donovan Duran of Pueblo has been sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to burglaries that occurred earlier in the year. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said that Duran, 23, broke a window and stole cigarettes on two different occasions at JR’s Country Store. The first occurred on Dec. 6, 2021, and the […]
Barricaded Pueblo man in custody, identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who barricaded himself in a Southside Pueblo apartment was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff Tuesday afternoon. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies had gone to a fourplex in the 2100 block of Norman Lane, near South Pueblo Boulevard, to serve an eviction notice to one of the apartment’s […]
Daily Record
Counselor challenges Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy for minors in federal lawsuit
A licensed professional counselor in Colorado Springs is challenging the state’s ban on conversion therapy for children on the grounds that the 2019 law violates her First Amendment rights. Kaley Chiles claimed in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that the state’s law prohibiting mental health professionals from trying to...
UPDATE: Pueblo barricaded man taken into custody
UPDATE: TUESDAY (9/6/2022) 4:54 p.m. PUEBLO, Colo. — The barricaded suspect has been taken into custody by PCSO. ORIGINAL STORY: Pueblo deputies in negotiations with barricaded subject TUESDAY (9/6/2022) 3:27 p.m. PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a barricaded man is in negotiations with deputies shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. […]
KRDO
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office warns of increased thefts from vehicles
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be vigilant after an increase in reports of thefts from vehicles. Over the last month, the Sheriff's Office has responded to more than 55 reports of thefts from vehicles in the county. Items reported stolen include handguns, purses, clothing items, tools, sports equipment, electronics, and cash.
Victim accuses parole officers of ‘dropping the ball’ after man with 6 DUI charges hits his car
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO) -- A man, with already six DUI charges under his belt, was in an El Paso County courtroom to face his seventh and most recent DUI charge. On April 8, 2022, court documents accuse 58-year-old Thomas Trujillo of driving with a BAC (Blood Alcohol Contents) four times the legal limit. That's when The post Victim accuses parole officers of ‘dropping the ball’ after man with 6 DUI charges hits his car appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Target workers plan to file unfair labor practice charges against company for unionbusting tactics
PUEBLO, Colo. — Target workers at a store in Pueblo plan to file unfair practice labor charges against the Minneapolis-based corporation, alleging the seventh largest U.S. retailer by sales is trying to block their efforts to unionize. Workers in one store in Pueblo allege they have “experienced illegal intimidation, interrogation, threats, and harassment by Target Corporation […]
KKTV
Suspect in custody following four-hour standoff in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An attempt to serve an eviction notice turned into an hours-long standoff on Pueblo’s south side Tuesday. The subject of the eviction notice refused to come out of his apartment, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said. “Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Civil Unit...
2 killed in Pueblo Crash, Driver charged
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a driver after a fatal crash Monday morning. On Monday, September 5, around midnight, PPD was called to I-25 just south of exit 101 for a traffic accident. According to PPD, A Nissan truck driven by 39-year-old Ernesto Campos-Trejo was traveling Northbound on I-25 at a […]
KKTV
Driver fatigue possible factor in deadly Fremont County crash
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking at driver fatigue as a possible factor following a deadly crash in Fremont County. CSP was called to Highway 50 between Howard and Coaldale just after 6 in the morning on Tuesday for a single-vehicle crash. Investigators believe the driver drifted off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver, only identified publicly as a 20-year-old man from Texas, died at the scene. The passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.
KKTV
2 killed and 3rd injured in suspected DUI crash in north Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed after crashing on the interstate in Pueblo very early Monday morning. Police tell 11 News a Nissan pickup “going way too fast” on northbound I-25 lost control, sideswiped another vehicle, then smashed into a guardrail just south of exit 101. Two of the passengers were thrown from the truck and died at the scene. A third passenger was partially ejected from the pickup and suffered serious injuries. He was later airlifted to a hospital out of town. None of them have been identified at the time of this writing.
Police search for ‘Vehicle of Interest’ after Pueblo homicide in August
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD), is looking for a ‘vehicle of interest’ in relation to a homicide investigation that happened in August, on the East side of the city. Police said a maroon or red SUV, which resembled a Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, or Lincoln Navigator, was seen leaving the area just […]
KRDO
CSPD investigating auto/pedestrian accident in apartment complex on south side
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an auto/pedestrian accident Monday afternoon. According to police someone was hit by a car at the Copper Chase Apartment on Ouray Ave. This is near Southgate Rd. on the south side of the city. Information is limited at...
Help deputies identify two suspects of auto theft
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects of auto theft. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were shown on surveillance footage. If you have any information, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.
