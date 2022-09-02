Read full article on original website
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
clarksvillenow.com
Mom carries on son’s ‘Captain Spectrum’ anti-bullying legacy after his death at school
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Crystal Miller had her son for just a few short years. But in that time, Christopher Ryan Miller made an impact not only on his mother, but on everyone he met. Crystal said her son, who was diagnosed with autism at about age 7,...
wkdzradio.com
David Troutman, 57 of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 57-year-old David Ray Troutman of Cadiz, will be Thursday, September 8, at 11:00 AM at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery in Trigg County. Visitation will be Wednesday at 4pm at the funeral home. Survivors:. Wife – Melissa Troutman, Cadiz.
wkdzradio.com
More Than 30 Tractors Participate In Annual Tractor Drive
More than 50 people and thirty tractors participated in the annual West Kentucky Antique Power Association Tractor Drive Saturday in southern Trigg and Christian counties. Although rain soaked tractor drivers in the afternoon, West Kentucky Antique Power Association President Harvey Oglesby says it didn’t dampen the spirits of those participating.
wkdzradio.com
Larry Meacham, 72, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 72-year old Larry Donald Meacham, of Hopkinsville, KY, will be at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Tuesday afternoon, September 6, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Survivors include his wife of 51...
The Top Seven Things To Do In Murray, Kentucky
Hey, y’all! There’s nothing better than exploring the communities that make the Commonwealth of Kentucky special. While there are many that I love, Murray is an all-time favorite. Murray, a small college town located in Western Kentucky, boasts an amount of charm you’d expect to see in a movie. It was also voted the Friendliest Town in America! While you’ll never run short of things to do on your visit, here’s my list of the Top Seven Things To Do in Murray, Kentucky.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels
The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky officials find missing helicopter, pilot's body found
Emergency responders say a helicopter that was reported missing in Kentucky on Sunday has been found, and the man who was piloting it has died. Multiple agencies had been searching for a small executive helicopter and its pilot, David Stone. The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Office announced Monday afternoon that...
wkdzradio.com
Cecil Hammond, 78, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 78-year old Cecil Hammond, of Cadiz, will be Tuesday afternoon, September 6, at 1:00 at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Boyd Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Tuesday morning, September 6. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patsy Cossey Hammond...
wkdzradio.com
Deborah Farmer, 68, of Clarksville, Tennessee
A Celebration of Life for 68-year old Deborah Sue “Debi” Farmer, age 68, of Clarksville, Tennessee will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her son, Joseph Clark of Clarksville, TN; her daughters, Christina De’Ann Coulter and Amanda...
wkdzradio.com
Record Sale Recently At Christian County Ag Expo Center
The Christian County Agriculture Exposition Center was the site for a recent record sale in the Boer goat business. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futtrell says the organizer of the goat show and sale that was held the weekend of August 26 reported a new record was set. Futtrell...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
wkdzradio.com
Fourth Superload To Move Along I-24 Monday Morning
Commuters may want to allow some extra time to reach their destination Monday morning as the fourth of six superloads will be traveling eastbound on Interstate 24 through Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7:00...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
Military discount Wednesdays coming to some Krogers
Kroger has announced that four of its stores will soon be offering a 10% military discount for active and retired military members and their dependents on Wednesdays.
clarksvillenow.com
Manifest Magic to host second Best in Black Awards Gala
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manifest Magic will host Clarksville’s second annual Best in Black Gala on Sept. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Bruce Convention Center at 303 Conference Center Drive, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. This event is ticketed and open to the public. “We want to shine a...
wkdzradio.com
Fifth Superload To Move Along I-24 Eastbound Wednesday Morning
The fifth of six superload trips from the Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea in Hopkinsville is planned for Wednesday morning. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the state transportation cabinet says the 480-ton superload plans to leave the Riverport around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45, which will cause KY 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes.
whopam.com
Pursuit ends with arrests of Clarksville, Elkton men
A high speed pursuit that began on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Labor Day morning ended in Hopkinsville with the arrests of two men on multiple charges. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Colon attempted to stop a speeding car driven by 25-year old Zavian Jackson of Clarksville near US 68 and the Bypass and Jackson allegedly refused to pull over, traveling through the city at a high rate of speed.
wkdzradio.com
Dennis Pease, 69, of Slaughters
No services will be held for 69-year old Dennis “Peco” Pease of Slaughters, KY. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Child In Herndon Located
A child reported missing on Lafayette Road in Christian County has been located Friday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a 2-year-old child that had been reported missing around 7 pm was located just before 10 pm and is safe and with family.
wkdzradio.com
Gilbert Dortch, 93, of Madisonville
Funeral services for 93-year old Gilbert F. Dortch of Madisonville, KY will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 2424 Anton Road in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 1:00p.m. until the service hour. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in...
